Αυτές είναι οι υποψηφιότητες των βραβείων Grammy 2021

Ανακοινώθηκαν υποψηφιότητες για τα 63α βραβεία Grammy που πρόκειται να διεξαχθούν στις 31 Ιανουαρίου του 2021.

Έτσι, «βασίλισσες» των υποψηφιοτήτων, που συγκέντρωσαν τις περισσότερες ανάμεσα στις 83 (!) συνολικά κατηγορίες αναδείχθηκαν η Beyonce, με 9 υποψηφιότητες, η Taylor Swift που διεκδικεί 6 βραβεία και ομοίως και η Dua Lipa. Τον αριθμό των 6 υποψηφιοτήτων έπιασε επίσης και ο ράπερ Roddy Ricch.

Κάτι που σχολιάστηκε αρκετά ήταν το γεγονός ότι ο Weeknd δεν κατάφερε να αποσπάσει καμία υποψηφιότητα, ακόμη κι αν κυκλοφόρησε το After Hours και έναν από τους πιο πολυσυζητημένους r'n'b δίσκους της χρονιάς που φεύγει.

Επίσης, φέτος για πρώτη φορά οι αστικές (urban) κατηγορίες των Grammys θα μετονομαστούν, διαφορετικά ανάλογα την κάθε κατηγορία.

Παρακάτω, η πλήρης λίστα των 83 υποψηφιοτήτων των βραβείων Grammy 2021:

Ηχογράφηση της Χρονιάς

Beyoncé - Black Parade

Black Pumas - Colors

DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch - Rockstar

Doja Cat - Say So

Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted

Dua Lipa - Don’t Start Now

Post Malone - Circles

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé - Savage

Δίσκος της Χρονιάς

Jhené Aiko - Chilombo

Black Pumas - Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay - Everyday Life

Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 3

Haim - Women in Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

Post Malone - Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift - Folklore

Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς

Beyoncé - Black Parade

Roddy Ricch - The Box

Taylor Swift - Cardigan

Post Malone - Circles

Dua Lipa - Don’t Start Now

Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted

H.E.R. - I Can't Breathe

JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels - If the World Was Ending

Καλύτερος Πρωτοεμφανιζόμενος Καλλιτέχνης

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Καλύτερη Pop Σόλο Performance

Justin Bieber - Yummy

Doja Cat - Say So

Billie Eilish - Everything I Wanted

Dua Lipa - Don’t Start Now

Harry Styles - Watermelon Sugar

Taylor Swift - Cardigan

Καλύτερη Performance Pop Ντουέτου/Σχήματος

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy - Un Dia (One Day)

Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo - Intentions

BTS - Dynamite

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande - Rain On Me

Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver - Exile

Καλύτερο Παραδοσιακό Pop Φωνητικό Άλμπουμ

(Burt Bacharach &) Daniel Tashian - Blue Umbrella

Harry Connick, Jr. - True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter

James Taylor - American Standard

Rufus Wainwright - Unfollow the Rules

Renée Zellweger - Judy

Καλύτερο Pop Φωνητικό Άλμπουμ

Justin Bieber - Changes

Lady Gaga - Chromatica

Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

Harry Styles - Fine Line

Taylor Swift - Folklore

Καλύτερη Χορευτική Ηχογράφηση

Diplo & SIDEPIECE - On My Mind

Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai - My High

Flume Featuring Toro y Moi - The Difference

Jayda G - Both of Us

Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis - 10%

Καλύτερο Χορευτικό/Ηλεκτρονικό Άλμπουμ

Arca - Kick I

Baauer - Planet’s Mad

Disclosure - Energy

Kaytranada - Bubba

Madeon - Good Faith

Καλύτερο Σύγχρονο Ορχηστρικό Άλμπουμ

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Christian Scott Atunde Adjuah - Axiom

Jon Batiste - Chronology of a Dream: Live at the Village Vanguard

Black Violin - Take the Stairs

Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin & Bill Frisell - Americana

Snarky Puppy - Live at the Royal Albert Hall

Καλύτερη Rock Performance

Fiona Apple - Shameika

Big Thief - Not

Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto

HAIM - The Steps

Brittany Howard - Stay High

Grace Potter - Daylight

Καλύτερη Metal Performance

Best Metal Performance

Body Count - Bum-Rush

Code Orange - Underneath

In the Moment - The In-Between

Poppy - Bloodmoney

Power Trip - Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Axe) - Live

Καλύτερο Rock Τραγούδι

Phoebe Bridgers - Kyoto

Tame Impala - Lost in Yesterday

Big Thief - Not

Fiona Apple - Shameika

Brittany Howard - Stay High

Καλύτερο Rock Album

Fontaines D.C. - A Hero’s Death

Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

Grace Potter - Daylight

Sturgill Simpson - Sound and Fury

The Strokes - The New Abnormal

Καλύτερο Εναλλακτικό Άλμπουμ

Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Beck - Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher

Brittany Howard - Jaime

Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

Καλύτερη R&B Performance

Jhené Aiko Featuring John Legend - Lightning & Thunder

Beyoncé - Black Parade

Jacob Collier Featuring Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign - All I Need

Brittany Howard - Goat Head

Emily King - See Me

Καλύτερη Παραδοσιακή R&B Performance

The Baylor Project Featuring Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor - Sit on Down

Chloe x Halle - Wonder What She Thinks of Me

Mykal Kilgore - Let Me Go

Ledisi - Anything for You

Yebba - Distance

Καλύτερο R&B Τραγούδι

Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello - Better Than I Imagine

Beyoncé - Black Parade

Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG - Collide

Chloe x Halle - Do It

Skip Marley & H.E.R. - Slow Down

Καλύτερο Προοδευτικό R&B Άλμπουμ

Jhené Aiko - Chilombo

Chloe X Halle - Ungodly Hour

Free Nationals - Free Nationals

Robert Glasper - F*** Yo Feelings

Thundercat - It Is What It Is

Καλύτερο R&B Άλμπουμ

Ant Clemons - Happy 2 Be Here

Giveon - Take Time

Luke James - To Feel Love/d

John Legend - Bigger Love

Gregory Porter - All Rise

Καλύτερη Rap Performance

Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle - Deep Reverence

DaBaby - Bop

Jack Harlow - What’s Poppin

Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé - Savage

Pop Smoke - Dior

Καλύτερη Μελωδική Rap Performance

DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch - Rockstar

Drake Featuring Lil Durk - Laugh Now, Cry Later

Anderson .Paak - Lockdown

Roddy Ricch - The Box

Travis Scott - Highest in the Room

Καλύτερο Rap Κομμάτι

Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture

Roddy Ricch - The Box

Drake Featuring Lil Durk - Laugh Now, Cry Later

DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch - Rockstar

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé - Savage

Καλύτερο Rap Άλμπουμ

D SMOKE - Black Habits

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist - Alfredo

Jay Electronica - A Written Testimony

Nas - King’s Disease

Royce 5’9” - The Allegory

Καλύτερη Country Σόλο Performance

Eric Church - Stick That in Your Country Song

Brandy Clark - Who You Thought I Was

Vince Gill - When My Amy Prays

Mickey Guyton - Black Like Me

Miranda Lambert - Bluebird

Καλύτερη Country Performance από Ντουέτο/Σχήμα

Brothers Osborne - All Night

Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber - 10,000 Hours

Lady A - Ocean

Little Big Town - Sugar Coat

Old Dominion - Some People Do

Καλύτερο Country Τραγούδι

Miranda Lambert - Bluebird

Maren Morris - The Bones

The Highwomen - Crowded Table

Ingrid Andress - More Hearts than Mine

Old Dominion - Some People Do

Καλύτερο Country Άλμπουμ

Ingrid Andress - Lady Like

Brandy Clark - Your Life Is a Record

Miranda Lambert - Wildcard

Little Big Town - Nightfall

Ashley McBryde - Never Will

Καλύτερο New Age Άλμπουμ

Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal, and Jesse Paris Smith - Songs from the Bardo

Priya Darshini - Periphery

Superposition - Form//Less

Jim “Kimo” West - More Guitar Stories

Cory Wong & Jon Batiste - Meditations

Καλύτερο Αυτοσχεδιαστικό Jazz Σόλο

Christian Scott Atunde - Guinivere

Pachamama - Regina Carter

Gerald Clayton - Celia

Chick Corea - All Blues

Joshua Redman - Moe Honk

Καλύτερο Jazz Φωνητικό Άλμπουμ

Thana Alexa - Ona

Kurt Elling featuring Danilo Pérez - Secrets Are the Best Stories

Carmen Lundy - Modern Ancestors

Somi with Frankfurt Radio Big Band - Holy Room: Live at the Alte Oper

Kenny Washington - What’s the Hurry

Καλύτερο Jazz Ορχηστρικό Άλμπουμ

Ambrose Akinmusire - On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment

Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science - Waiting Game

Gerald Clayton - Happening: Live at the Village Vanguard

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade - Trilogy 2

Redman Mehldau McBride Blade - Roundagain

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ από Μεγάλο Jazz Σύνολο

Gregg August - Dialogues on Race

John Beasley - Monk’estra Plays John Beasley

Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band - The Intangible Between

John Hollenbeck with Theo Bleckmann, Kate McGarry, Gary Versace, and the Frankfurt Radio Big Band - Songs You Like a Lot

Maria Schneider Orchestra - Data Lords

Καλύτερο Latin Jazz Άλμπουμ

Afro-Peruvian Jazz Orchestra - Tradiciones

Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra - Four Questions

Chico Pinhero - City of Dreams

Gonzalo Rubalcaba & Aimée Nuviola - Viento y Tiempo - Live at Blue Note Tokyo

Poncho Sanchez - Trane’s Delight

Καλύτερη/ο Gospel Performance/Τραγούδι

Melvin Crispell III - Wonderful Is Your Name

Ricky Dillard Featuring Tiff Joy - Release (Live)

Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins Presents: The Good News - Come Together

Travis Greene - Won’t Let Go

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music - Movin’ On

Καλύτερη/ο Performance/Τραγούδι Σύγχρονης Χριστιανικής Μουσικής

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes & Elevation Worship - The Blessing (Live)

Lecrae Featuring Kirk Franklin - Sunday Morning

We The Kingdom - Holy Water

Tauren Wells Featuring Jenn Johnson - Famous For (I Believe)

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton - There Was Jesus

Καλύτερο Gospel Άλμπουμ

Antony Brown & group therAPy - 2ECOND WIND: READY

Myron Butler - My Tribute

Ricky Dillard - Choirmaster

PJ Morton - Gospel According to PJ

Kierra Sheard - Kierra

Καλύτερο Σύγχρονο Χριστιανικό Άλμπουμ

Cody Carnes - Run to the Father

Hillsong Young & Free - All of My Best Friends

We The Kingdom - Holy Water

Tauren Wells - Citizen of Heaven

Kanye West - Jesus Is King

Καλύτερο Roots Gospel Άλμπουμ

Mark Bishop - Beautiful Day

The Crabb Family - 20/20

The Erwins - What Christmas Really Means

Fisk Jubilee Singers - Celebrating Fisk! (The 150th Anniversary Album)

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound - Something Beautiful

Καλύτερο Latin Pop (Urbano) Άλμπουμ

Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG

Camilo - Por Primera Vez

Kany Garcia - Mesa Para Dos

Ricky Martin - Pausa

Deb Nova - 3:33

Καλύτερο Latin Rock ή Εναλλακτικό Άλμπουμ

Bajofondo - Aura

Cami - Monstruo

Culturo Profética - Sobrevolando

Rito Paez - La Conquesta del Espacio

Lido Pimienta - Miss Colombia

Καλύτερο Τοπικό Μεξικάνικο Άλμπουμ (συμπεριλαμβανομένου του Tejano)

Alejandro Fernández - Hecho en México

Lupita Infante - La Serenata

Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por México, Vol. 1

Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez - Bailando Sones Huapangos con Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez

Christian Nodal - Ayayay!

Καλύτερο Tropical Latin Άλμπουμ

José Alberto “El Ruiseñor” - Mi Tumbao

Edwin Bonilla - Infinito

Jorge Celedon & Sergio Luis - Sigo Cantado al Amor (Deluxe)

Grupo Niche - 40

Victor Manuelle - Memorias de Navidad

Καλύτερη Roots Performance

Black Pumas - Colors

Bonny Light Horseman - Deep in Love

Brittany Howard - Short and Sweet

Norah Jones & Mavis Staples - I’ll Be Gone

I Remember Everything - John Prine

Καλύτερο Roots Τραγούδι

The Secret Sisters - Cabin

Sierra Hull - Ceiling to the Floor

Sarah Jarosz - Hometown

John Prine - I Remember Everything

Lucia Williams - Man Without a Soul

Καλύτερο Americana Άλμπουμ

Courtney Marie Andrews - Old Flowers

Hiss Golden Messenger - Terms of Surrender

Sarah Jarosz - World on the Ground

Marcus King - El Dorado

Lucinda Williams - Good Souls Better Angels

Καλύτερο Bluegrass Άλμπουμ

Danny Barnes - Man on Fire

Thomm Jutz - To Live in Two Worlds Vol. 1

Steep Canyon Rangers - North Carolina Songbook

Billy Strings - Home

Various Artists - The John Hartford Fiddle Tune Project , Vol. 1

Καλύτερο Παραδοσιακό Blues Άλμπουμ

Frank Bey - All My Dues Are Paid

Don Bryant - You Make Me Feel

Robert Cray Band - That’s What I Heard

Jimmy “Duck” Holmes - Cypress Grove

Bobby Rush - Rawer Than Raw

Καλύτερο Σύγχρονο Blues Άλμπουμ

Fantastic Negrito - Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?

Ruthie Foster Big Band - Live At the Paramount

G. Love - The Juice

Bettye LaVette - Blackbirds

North Mississippi Allstars - Up And Rolling

Καλύτερο Folk Άλμπουμ

Bonny Light Horseman - Bonny Light Horseman

Leonard Cohen - Thanks for the Dance

Laura Marling - Song for Our Daughter

The Secret Sisters - Saturn Return

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - All the Good Times

Καλύτερο Τοπικό Roots Άλμπουμ

Black Lodge Singers - My Relatives “Nikso Kowaiks”

Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours - Cameron Dupuy and the Cajun Troubadours

Nā Wai Ehā - Lovely Sunrise

New Orleans Nightcrawlers - Atmosphere

Sweet Cecilia - A Tribute to Al Berard

Καλυτερο Reggae Άλμπουμ

Buju Banton - Upside Down 2020

Skip Marley - Higher Place

Maxi Priest - It All Comes Back to Love

Toots & the Maytals - Got to Be Tough

The Wailers - One World

Καλύτερο Διεθνές Άλμπουμ

Antibalas - FU Chronicles

Burna Boy - Twice As Tall

Bebel Gilberto - Agora

Anoushka Shankar - Love Letters

Tinariwen - Amadjar

Καλύτερο Παιδικό Άλμπουμ

Joanie Leeds - All the Ladies

Alastair Moock and Friends - Be a Pain: An Album for Young (and Old) Leaders

Dog on Fleas - I’m an Optimist

The Okee Dokee Brothers - Songs for Singin’

Justin Roberts - Wild Life

Καλύτερο Spoken Word Άλμπουμ (συμπεριλαμβανομένων ποίησης, audio books, αφηγήσεων )

Flea - Acid For The Children: A Memoir

Ken Jennings - Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…

Rachel Maddow - Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth

Ronan Farrow - Catch And Kill

Meryl Streep (& Full Cast) - Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White)

Καλύτερο Κωμικό Άλμπουμ

Tiffany Haddish - Black Mitzvah

Patton Oswalt - I Love Everything

Jim Gaffigan - The Pale Tourist

Bill Burr - Paper Tiger

Jerry Seinfeld - 23 Hours to Kill

Καλύτερο Άλμπουμ Μουσικού Θεάτρου

Amélie

American Utopia on Broadway

Jagged Little Pill

Little Shop of Horrors

The Prince of Egypt

Soft Power

Καλύτερη Συλλογή Soundtrack για Οπτικά Μέσα

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Frozen 2

Jojo Rabbit

Καλύτερο Score για Οπτικά Μέσα

Max Richter - Ad Astra

Kamasi Washington - Becoming

Hildur Guðnadóttir - Joker

Thomas Newman - 1917

John Williams - Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Καλύτερο Κομμάτι Γραμμένο για Οπτικά Μέσα

Taylor Swift - Beautiful Ghosts

Brandi Carlile - Carried Me With You

Idina Menzel & Aurora - Into the Unknown

Billie Eilish - No time to Die

Cynthia Ervio - Stand Up

Καλύτερη Ορχηστρική Σύνθεση

Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra - Baby Jack

Christian Sands - Be Water II

Alexandre Desplat - Plumfield

Maria Schneider - Sputnik

Καλύτερη Ορχηστρική ή Α Καπέλα Διασκευή

Hildur Guðnadóttir - Bathroom Dance

John Beasley - Donna Lee

Remyle Boef- Honeymooners

Alvin Chea & Jarrett Johnson - Lift Every Voice and Sing

Jeremy Levy - Uranus: The Magician

Καλύτερη Διασκευή Οργάνων και Φωνητικών

John Beasley & Maria Mendes - Asas Fechadas

Jacob Collier - He Won’t Hold You

Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnkaye Kencridk & Amanda Taylor - Desert Song

Alan Broadbent & Pat Metheny - From This Place

Talia Billig, Nic Hard & Becca Stevens - Slow Burn

Καλύτερη Συσκευασία

Coldplay - Everyday Life

Lil Wayne - Funeral

Grouplove - Healer

Caspian - On Circles

Desert Sessions - Vols. 11 & 12

Καλύτερη Συσκευασία Ειδικής Έκδοσης

Paul McCartney - Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition)

Grateful Dead - Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991

Depeche Mode - Mode

Wilco - Ode to Joy

Various Artists - The Story of Ghostly International



Καλύτερες Σημειώσεις Δίσκου

Various Artists - At the Minstrel Show: Minstrel Routines from the Studio 1894-1926

Various Artists - The Bakersfield Sound: Country Music Capital of the West, 1940-1974

The Replacements - Dead Man’s Pop

Various Artists - The Missing Link: How Gus Haenschen Got Us from Joplin to Jazz and Shaped the Music Business

Nat Shusloff - Out of a Clear Blue Sky

Καλύτερο Ιστορικό Άλμπουμ

Unique Quartette - Celebrated, 1985-1896

Nat King Cole - Hittin’ the Ramp: The Early years (1936-1943)

Mister Rogers - It’s Such a Good Feeling: The Best of Mister Rogers

Prince - 1999 Super Deluxe Edition

Orchestral Maneuvers in the Dark - Souvenir

Bela Fleck - Throw Down Your Heart: The Complete Africa Sessions

Καλύτερη Ηχοληψία σε Δίσκο (όχι κλασικό)

Devon Gifillian - Black Hole Rainbow

Katie Pruitt - Expectations

Beck - Hyperspace

Brittany Howard - Jaime

Sierra Hull - 25 Trips

Παραγωγός της Χρονιάς (όχι κλασικός)

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Καλύτερη Μίξη

Phil Good - Do You Ever (Rac Mix)

Deadmau5 - Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)

Jasper Street Co. - Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Mix)

Saint Jhn - Roses (Imanbek Remix)

Bazzi - Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix)

Καλύτερος Δίσκος Πολυκάναλου Ηχοσυστήματος

Λόγω της Covid-19, τα μέλη της επιτροπής για αυτή την κατηγορία δεν μπόρεσαν να συναντηθούν και έτσι, οι υποψηφιότητες σε αυτή την κατηγορία θα ανακοινωθούν του χρόνου, ξεχωριστά από τις αντίστοιχες υποψηφιότητες των 64ως Grammy's.

Καλύτερη Ηχοληψία Κλασικού Δίσκου

JoAnn Falletta, James K. Bass, Adam Luebke, UCLA Chamber Singers, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra & Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus - Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua

David Robertson, Eric Owens, Angel Blue, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus - Gershwin: Porgy and Bess

Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion - Hynes: Field

Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic - Ives: Complete Symphonies

Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, “Babi Yar”

Παραγωγός της Χρονιάς (κλασική)

Blanton Asplaugh

David Frost

Jesse Lewis

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Καλύτερη Ορχηστρική Performance

Oregon Symphony - Aspects of America - Pulitzer Edition

Iceland Symphony Orchestra - Concurrence

San Francisco Symphony - Copland: Symphony No. 3

Los Angeles Philharmonic - Ives: Complete Symphonies

Finnish Radio Symphony Orchestra - Lutosławski: Symphonys Nos. 2 & 3

Καλύτερη Ηχογράφηση Όπερας

Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus - Dello Joio: The Trial at Rouen

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra; Florentine Opera Chorus - Floyd, C.: Prince of Players

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Gershwin: Porgy and Bess

Il Pomo D'Oro - Handel: Agrippina

Orchestra Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin; Chorus Of The Deutsche Oper Berlin - Zemlinsky: Der Zwerg

Καλύτερη Χορωδιακή Performance

The Crossing - Carthage

James K. Bass, J'Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers - Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua

Joseph Charles Beutel & Anna Dennis; Orchestra Of St. Luke's; Cathedral Choral Society, The Clarion Choir, Kansas City Chorale & The Saint Tikhon Choir - Kastalsky: Requiem

Joshua Blue, Raehann Bryce-Davis, Dashon Burton, Malcolm J. Merriweather & Laquita Mitchell; Oratorio Society Of New York Orchestra; Oratorio Society Of New York Chorus - Moravec: Sanctuary Road

Sarah Walker; Skylark Vocal Ensemble - Once Upon a Time

Καλύτερη Performance Μουσικής Δωματίου/Μικρού Σχήματος

Pacifica Quartet - Contemporary Voices

Brooklyn Rider - Healing Modes

Ted hearne, Steven Bradshaw, Sophia Byrd, Josephine Lee, Isaiah Robinson, Sol Ruiz, Ayanna Woods & Place Orchestra: Hearne, T: Place

Devonté Hynes & Third Coast Percussion - Hynes: Fields

Dover Quartet - The Schumann Quartets

Καλύτερο Κλασικό Ορχηστρικό Σόλο

Kirill Gerstein - Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra

Igor Levit - Beethoven: Complete Piano Sonatas

Augustin Hadelich - Bohemian Tales

Daniil Trifonov - Destination Rachmaninov - Arrival

Richard O’Neill - Theofanidis: Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra

Καλύτερο Σόλο Κλασικό Φωνητικό Άλμπουμ

Stephen Powell - American Composers at Play - William Bolcom, Ricky Ian Gordon, Lori Laitman, John Musto

Nicholas Phan - Clairières - Songs by Lili & Nadia Boulanger

Cecilia Bartoli - Farinelli

Brian Giebler - A Lad’s Love

Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton - Smyth: The Prison

Καλύτερη Κλασική Συλλογή

Mark Stone & Christianne Stotijn - Adès Conducts Adès

Clément Mao-Takacs - Saariaho: Graal Théâtre; Circle Map; Nieges; Vers Toi Qui Es Si Loin

José Serebrier - Serebrier: Symphonic Bach Variations; Laments and Hallelujahs; Flute Concerto

Isabel Leonard - Thomas, M.T.: From the Diary of Anne Frank & Meditations on Rilke

Matt Haimovitz - Woolf, L.P.: Fire and Flood

Καλύτερη Σύγχρονη Κλασική Σύνθεση

Thomas Adès - Adès: Concerto for Piano and Orchestra

Richard Danielpour - Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua

Carlisle Floyd - Floyd, C.: Prince of Players

Ted Hearne - Hearne, T.: Place

Christopher Rouse - Rouse: Symphony No. 5

Καλύτερο Μουσικό Βίντεο

Beyoncé - Brown Skin Girl

Future Featuring Drake - Life Is Good

Anderson .Paak - Lockdown

Harry Styles - Adore You

Woodkid - Goliath

Καλύτερη Μουσική Ταινία

Beastie Boys - Beastie Boys Story

Beyoncé - Black Is King

Freestyle Love Supreme - We Are Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt - Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice

ZZ Top -That Little Ol' Band From Texas