Οι Nine Inch Nails παρουσιάζουν το Future Ruins: Ένα φεστιβάλ με κορυφαίους συνθέτες κινηματογράφου

Οι Nine Inch Nails ανακοίνωσαν το Future Ruins, ένα νέο μονοήμερο μουσικό φεστιβάλ που θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 8 Νοεμβρίου 2025 στο Los Angeles Equestrian Center.

Nine Inch Nails
Σχεδιασμένο και επιμελημένο από τους Trent Reznor και Atticus Ross, το Future Ruins περιγράφεται ως «ένα φεστιβάλ χωρίς προηγούμενο: μια ολοήμερη εμπειρία όπου οι πιο επιδραστικοί συνθέτες κινηματογράφου και τηλεόρασης εγκαταλείπουν την ασφάλεια της οθόνης και ανεβαίνουν στη σκηνή».

«Πρόκειται για το να δώσουμε σε ανθρώπους που είναι –κυριολεκτικά– οι καλύτεροι στον κόσμο στο να μεταδίδουν συγκίνηση μέσω της μουσικής, την ευκαιρία να αφηγηθούν νέες ιστορίες σε ένα ζωντανό περιβάλλον», εξήγησε ο Reznor σε επίσημη δήλωση.

«Δεν υπάρχει headliner. Δεν υπάρχει ιεραρχία. Είναι ένα line-up γεμάτο οραματιστές που κάνουν κάτι που ίσως να μη ξαναδούμε ποτέ», προσθέτουν ο Reznor και ο Ross.

Μαζί με τους ίδιους, στη σκηνή θα ανέβουν μορφές-θρύλοι όπως: John Carpenter, Danny Elfman, οι Goblin του Claudio Simonetti, Mark Mothersbaugh, Hildur Guðnadóttir, οι Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein (Stranger Things), οι Ben Salisbury & Geoff Barrow, Questlove, Isobel Waller-Bridge, Terence Blanchard και άλλοι πολλοί.

Ένα φεστιβάλ όπου η μουσική γίνεται κινηματογραφικό σώμα, και οι συνθέτες οι νέοι πρωταγωνιστές.

Το πλήρες line-up περιλαμβάνει:

Cristobal Tapia de Veer (Babygirl, Smile, The White Lotus, Black Mirror, Utopia, Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, Ponyboi, The Third Day, National Treasure, The Girl With All The Gifts, Humans)

Ben Salisbury & Geoff Barrow (Ex Machina, Civil War, Men, Drokk, Annihilation, Luce, Free Fire, Black Mirror, Devs)

Danny Elfman (Batman, Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure, Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Beetlejuice, Men in Black, Good Will Hunting, Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, Big Fish, Alice In Wonderland, Spider-Man, Milk)

Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin (Suspiria, Profondo Rosso/Deep Red, Dawn of the Dead, Demons, Tenebrae, Phenomena, Opera)

Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker, Chernobyl, A Haunting in Venice, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Mary Magdalene, Tár, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, Women Talking, Hedda)

Μια παράσταση του Howard Shore με το σκορ του "Crash" του David Cronenberg

Isobel Waller-Bridge (Munich: The Edge of War, Emma., Black Mirror, I Came By, Wicked Little Letters, Fleabag, The Lesson, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, Magpie, Sweetpea)

John Carpenter (Halloween, They Live, The Thing, Christine, Escape From New York)

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein (Stranger Things, Lost in the Night, The Hole in the Fence, Spheres, Native Son, Butterfly, Retaliators, Valley of the Boom)

Mark Mothersbaugh (The Life Aquatic, The Royal Tenenbaums, Rushmore, Bottle Rocket, Rugrats, The Lego Movie, A Minecraft Movie, Cocaine Bear, Thor: Ragnarok)

Questlove (με σκορ από ταινίες του Curtis Mayfield)

Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe (Candyman, Master, Telemarketers, The Color of Care, Grasshopper Republic, Power, Unvion, Seeds, Life After)

Tamar-kali (Mudbound, Shirley, The Assistant, The Fire Inside, The Last Thing He Wanted, Come Sunday, Palmer, The Lie, Little Richard: I am Everything)

Terence Blanchard (BlacKkKlansman, Malcolm X, Inside Man, Da 5 Bloods, When the Levees Broke, One Night in Miami, The Woman King, Perry Mason)

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross (The Social Network, Watchmen, Gone Girl, Soul, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Challengers, Empire of Light, Waves, The Vietnam War, Mank, The Killer)

Volker Bertelmann aka Hauschka (All Quiet on the Western Front, Conclave, Lion, The Amateur, Dune: Prophecy, The Day of the Jackal, Hollywoodgate, Adrift, War Sailor, The Old Guard, Stowaway, Patrick Melrose)

 

