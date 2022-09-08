Τη Βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ II αποχαιρετά σύσσωμος ο καλλιτεχνικός κόσμος από τη στιγμή που έγινε γνωστή η είδηση του θανάτου της, χθες, 8 Σεπτεμβρίου.

Η Ελισάβετ πέθανε σε ηλικία 96 ετών, έχοντας συμπληρώσει 70 χρόνια στον θρόνο, γεγονός που την καθιστά σε μια από τις μακροβιότερες μονάρχες όλων των εποχών. Τον θρόνο ανέλαβε το 1952, σε ηλικία 25 ετών.

Ανάμεσα στους καλλιτέχνες, τους celebrities και τους πολιτικούς που αποχαιρέτησαν με δηλώσεις τους την Ελισάβετ ήταν οι Mick Jagger, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Anthony Hopkins, Stevie Nicks και Barack Obama.

Ο Elton John έγραψε για εκείνη: «Μαζί με όλο το υπόλοιπο έθνος, είμαι βαθύτατα θλιμμένος για τα νέα του θανάτου της Αυτού Μεγαλειότητος Βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ. Υπήρξε μια παρουσία που άσκησε έμπνευση και ηγήθηκε της χώρας κατά τη διάρκεια ορισμένων από των μεγαλύτερων και σκοτεινότερων στιγμών της, με χάρη, ευπρέπεια και γνήσια ζεστασιά φροντίδας. Η Βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ έχει υπάρξει ένας τεράστιο μέρος της ζωής μου από την παιδική μου ηλικία μέχρι σήμερα και θα μου λείψει βαθιά».

Ο Mick Jagger από την άλλη δήλωσε: «Για όλη μου τη ζωή, η Αυτού Μεγαλειότης, Βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ II, υπήρξε πάντα εκεί. Στην παιδική μου ηλικία μπορώ να θυμηθώ να βλέπω τα highlights του γάμου της στην τηλεόραση. Τη θυμάμαι ως μια όμορφη νεαρή δεσποινίδα, μέχρι ως την αγαπημένη γιαγιά του έθνους. Οι σκέψεις μου είναι με τη Βασιλική οικογένεια».

Δείτε περισσότερα tributes παρακάτω:

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Oh dear. Oh my. Oh heavens. Bless my soul. Oh lor. Heck. — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) September 8, 2022

For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwK — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 8, 2022

God bless Queen Elizabeth peace and love to all the family peace and love Ringo. 😎✌️🌟❤️🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/B8Tomh9HoD — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) September 8, 2022

My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all the people Her Majesty inspired throughout her lifetime of service. pic.twitter.com/r5pjncyCu8 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) September 8, 2022

I feel honored to have met HM Queen Elizabeth, and I am very sad to hear of her passing. My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the British people. https://t.co/fPbpAt5ILv — Bill Gates (@BillGates) September 8, 2022

Gutted — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 8, 2022

I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/JZYXGRz2hb — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) September 8, 2022

Rest In Peace Queen Elizabeth ll. The embodiment of strength, dignity and unwavering commitment to her vow. May you be at peace beside His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburg. Long Live The King. pic.twitter.com/SbnhCl4tsm — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) September 8, 2022

“God save the queen, cus' she's the head of state

I went bangin' on my adversaries with an empty plate” 🇬🇧 Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth pic.twitter.com/myhBzG1enB — Bugzy Malone (@TheBugzyMalone) September 8, 2022

It is with great sadness that we mourn today the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. On behalf of the Stella McCartney team, I would like to express my sincerest condolences to the Royal Family. – Stella pic.twitter.com/rFSw0PYBNH — Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) September 8, 2022

Rest in Peace Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/QDcK4dYI8X — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) September 8, 2022

Today is a very sad day for the entire world. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this time. pic.twitter.com/ObZSKqNaNy — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) September 8, 2022

It never made any sense having a queen and yet she, Elizabeth, somehow rose above all the debate around privilege or political controversy in a life stoically devoted to public service and duty. Eight decades of public life. A woman of importance. — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) September 8, 2022

Rest In Peace HM Queen Elizabeth II. You will always be missed, never forgotten and forever loved.#TheQueen #QueenElizabeth pic.twitter.com/vJXgRoztYn — All On The Board (@allontheboard) September 8, 2022

We would like to send out deepest sympathy to the Royal family following the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II; a strong and powerful woman whose seventy year reign was served with integrity, dignity, grace and compassion. With love, Yoko and Sean Ono Lennon. pic.twitter.com/sNxcwwDlkm — Yoko Ono ☮️🏳️ (@yokoono) September 8, 2022

My condolences to the Queen of England’s family. God rest our great Queen pic.twitter.com/HPONTy6wUq — Paul Oakenfold (@pauloakenfold) September 8, 2022

Sad to hear of The Queen passing. I remember the street celebrations when she was crowned Queen. Always a staple of growing up in England. GSTQ- RIP pic.twitter.com/TEROdsZvGk — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) September 8, 2022

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022