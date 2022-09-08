View More

Ο καλλιτεχνικός κόσμος αποχαιρετά τη Βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ II

Η Ελισάβετ πέθανε σε ηλικία 96 ετών, έχοντας συμπληρώσει 70 χρόνια στον θρόνο

Ναταλία Πετρίτη
Τη Βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ II αποχαιρετά σύσσωμος ο καλλιτεχνικός κόσμος από τη στιγμή που έγινε γνωστή η είδηση του θανάτου της, χθες, 8 Σεπτεμβρίου.

Η Ελισάβετ πέθανε σε ηλικία 96 ετών, έχοντας συμπληρώσει 70 χρόνια στον θρόνο, γεγονός που την καθιστά σε μια από τις μακροβιότερες μονάρχες όλων των εποχών. Τον θρόνο ανέλαβε το 1952, σε ηλικία 25 ετών.

Ανάμεσα στους καλλιτέχνες, τους celebrities και τους πολιτικούς που αποχαιρέτησαν με δηλώσεις τους την Ελισάβετ ήταν οι Mick Jagger, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Anthony Hopkins, Stevie Nicks και Barack Obama.

Ο Elton John έγραψε για εκείνη: «Μαζί με όλο το υπόλοιπο έθνος, είμαι βαθύτατα θλιμμένος για τα νέα του θανάτου της Αυτού Μεγαλειότητος Βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ. Υπήρξε μια παρουσία που άσκησε έμπνευση και ηγήθηκε της χώρας κατά τη διάρκεια ορισμένων από των μεγαλύτερων και σκοτεινότερων στιγμών της, με χάρη, ευπρέπεια και γνήσια ζεστασιά φροντίδας. Η Βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ έχει υπάρξει ένας τεράστιο μέρος της ζωής μου από την παιδική μου ηλικία μέχρι σήμερα και θα μου λείψει βαθιά».  

Ο Mick Jagger από την άλλη δήλωσε: «Για όλη μου τη ζωή, η Αυτού Μεγαλειότης, Βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ II, υπήρξε πάντα εκεί. Στην παιδική μου ηλικία μπορώ να θυμηθώ να βλέπω τα highlights του γάμου της στην τηλεόραση. Τη θυμάμαι ως μια όμορφη νεαρή δεσποινίδα, μέχρι ως την αγαπημένη γιαγιά του έθνους. Οι σκέψεις μου είναι με τη Βασιλική οικογένεια».

Δείτε περισσότερα tributes παρακάτω:

