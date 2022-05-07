Την οργή τους για την ανατροπή του Roe v. Wade εξέφρασαν εκατοντάδες καλλιτέχνες στα κοινωνικά μέσα, της απόφασης δηλαδή του Ανώτατου Δικαστηρίου των ΗΠΑ να ανατρέψει τη συνταγματική κατοχύρωση του δικαιώματος στις αμβλώσεις. Το δικαίωμα αυτό περνά πλέον σε πολιτειακό επίπεδο, με κάθε μία πολιτεία των ΗΠΑ να αποφασίζει η ίδια αν θα επιτρέπει σε γυναίκες και θηλυκότητες να προχωρήσουν στη διαδικασία της άμβλωσης έπειτα από ανεπιθύμητη ή προβληματική για την υγεία της εγκυμονούσας εγκυμοσύνη.

Η ανατροπή του δικαιώματος στις αμβλώσεις επιστρέφει τις ΗΠΑ 50 χρόνια πίσω, όταν και αυτό κατοχυρώθηκε, ενώ ήδη από την Παρασκευή όταν και έγινε γνωστή η ανατροπή του Roe v. Wade, 13 πολιτείες έχουν δηλώσει ότι περνούν σε άμεση απαγόρευση των αμβλώσεων ή ότι θα προχωρήσουν το επόμενο διάστημα σε σχετικές μεταρρυθμίσεις.

Όπως ήταν αναμενόμενο, η σκοταδιστική αυτή απόφαση του Ανώτατου Δικαστηρίου των ΗΠΑ έχει προκαλέσει ένα τεράστιο κύμα αντιδράσεων, με τις γυναίκες της χώρας να βγαίνουν στους δρόμους και να οργανώνουν την αντεπίθεσή τους μπροστά στη νέα δυστοπική πραγματικότητα, όπου οι ίδιες δεν θα διαθέτουν πλέον δικαιώματα επί του σώματός τους και της αναπαραγωγικής τους δυνατότητας.

Ο καλλιτεχνικός χώρος εξέφρασε και αυτός μέσα από τα κοινωνικά δίκτυα την αντίδρασή του, μέσα από οργισμένες αναρτήσεις.

Δείτε μερικές από αυτές:

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

abortion is healthcare.

bodily autonomy is a human right. — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) June 24, 2022

fucking evil. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) June 24, 2022

I don’t even know what to say other than absolutely fuck this — FINNEAS☮️ (@finneas) June 24, 2022

embarrassed to do any self promotion for the new record, on such a dark day. Fuck.

Sending love and my support to all the women out there now under attack by this Christofascist movement — Tim Heidecker (@timheidecker) June 24, 2022

Speechless. Striking down Roe v. Wade will have devastating repercussions for so many people. This decision is a slippery slope. What next? If you have the funds, consider giving to https://t.co/ayj3kKeh9e or https://t.co/tM6mL3KzZE — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) June 24, 2022

sheesh — T (@tylerthecreator) June 24, 2022

Whether it's abortion, gun control, corporate power, arresting you without reading you your rights, using your tax dollars to benefit religious institutions, the Supreme Court is deliberately laying waste to the hopes, needs, and safety of the vast majority of the US population — 𝔻𝕖𝕖𝕣𝕙𝕠𝕠𝕗 (@deerhoof) June 24, 2022

You don’t need 280 characters today. Just one word: Rage https://t.co/ECu46yV70L — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 24, 2022

omg no — jenny lewis (@jennylewis) June 24, 2022

This country is a disgrace — Best Coast (@BestCoast) June 24, 2022

Nothing matters except voter registration and turnout. @WhenWeAllVote https://t.co/iRVbowSCNq — Judd Apatow 🇺🇦 (@JuddApatow) June 24, 2022

Wow, just landed after 6 hours of no Wi-Fi on plane to read the news. It’s time (once again for the fatigued) to learn there is no letting up at ANY point. There is no more “ignore the news/willfully ignorant & will just work itself out eventually” y’all better get serious people — Dr. Love (@questlove) June 24, 2022

If you’re gonna talk about how divided we are as a nation, you’ll want to mention SCOTUS decisions like this one, handing power to state reps in crazy-ass gerrymandered districts and completely ignoring the will of the majority of US citizens. This is not what the people want. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) June 24, 2022

throw the whole court away. — joy oladokun is finishing a record. (@joyoladokun) June 24, 2022

Disturbing world — Girlpool (@girlpool) June 24, 2022

TODAY,

TRUMPS RADICAL

(REPUBLICAN) SUPREME COURT,BECAME RESPONSIBLE FOR THE DEATHS OF HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF AMERICAN WOMEN.THEY

CAN’T BE PROSECUTED, BUT MAKE NO MISTAKE…

“THEY ARE GUILTY”‼️

WHAT OTHER RIGHTS

(WE TAKE 4 GRANTED) ARE NEXT⁉️

BE AFRAID BE VERY AFRAID‼️ — Cher (@cher) June 24, 2022

The people of Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and many other red states shouldn’t have to travel for abortion care. https://t.co/m2HqzvGhDc — Lynda Carter ☮️ (@RealLyndaCarter) June 24, 2022

Supreme Court my ass — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) June 24, 2022

What a dark day for women and what a dark day for our country. — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) June 24, 2022

Fuckin bullshit!!



This decision is about more than abortion, it’s about who has power over you, who has authority to make decisions for you, and who is going to control how your future turns out~ @nwlc @PPFA @ACLU @SisterSong_WOC pic.twitter.com/52Pj6j36Z1 — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) June 24, 2022

Vote these medieval old turds out. — Garbage (@garbage) June 24, 2022

The three #Trump #SCOTUS appointees all lied to Congress and to the American people during their confirmation hearings, when they all stated that #ROEVWADE was settled law. They are all radical traditionalist Catholics and are shoving America ever further to the right. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 24, 2022

MAKING ABORTIONS ILLEGAL WONT STOP PEOPLE FROM HAVING THEM, IT STOPS THEM FROM HAVING SAFE ONES — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) June 24, 2022