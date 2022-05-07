View More

Ο καλλιτεχνικός κόσμος αντιδρά στην απόφαση του Ανώτατου Δικαστηρίου των ΗΠΑ να ανατρέψει τη συνταγματική κατοχύρωση του δικαιώματος στις αμβλώσεις

Cher, Pearl Jam, Jack White, Taylor Swift, Danny DeVito και εκατοντάδες ακόμη καλλιτέχνες εκφράζουν την οργή τους για τη σκοταδιστική ανατροπή του Roe v. Wade, που θέτει σε κίνδυνο τις γυναίκες και τις θηλυκότητες των ΗΠΑ

Ναταλία Πετρίτη
featured   αμβλώσεις  

Την οργή τους για την ανατροπή του Roe v. Wade εξέφρασαν εκατοντάδες καλλιτέχνες στα κοινωνικά μέσα, της απόφασης δηλαδή του Ανώτατου Δικαστηρίου των ΗΠΑ να ανατρέψει τη συνταγματική κατοχύρωση του δικαιώματος στις αμβλώσεις. Το δικαίωμα αυτό περνά πλέον σε πολιτειακό επίπεδο, με κάθε μία πολιτεία των ΗΠΑ να αποφασίζει η ίδια αν θα επιτρέπει σε γυναίκες και θηλυκότητες να προχωρήσουν στη διαδικασία της άμβλωσης έπειτα από ανεπιθύμητη ή προβληματική για την υγεία της εγκυμονούσας εγκυμοσύνη.

Η ανατροπή του δικαιώματος στις αμβλώσεις επιστρέφει τις ΗΠΑ 50 χρόνια πίσω, όταν και αυτό κατοχυρώθηκε, ενώ ήδη από την Παρασκευή όταν και έγινε γνωστή η ανατροπή του Roe v. Wade, 13 πολιτείες έχουν δηλώσει ότι περνούν σε άμεση απαγόρευση των αμβλώσεων ή ότι θα προχωρήσουν το επόμενο διάστημα σε σχετικές μεταρρυθμίσεις.

Όπως ήταν αναμενόμενο, η σκοταδιστική αυτή απόφαση του Ανώτατου Δικαστηρίου των ΗΠΑ έχει προκαλέσει ένα τεράστιο κύμα αντιδράσεων, με τις γυναίκες της χώρας να βγαίνουν στους δρόμους και να οργανώνουν την αντεπίθεσή τους μπροστά στη νέα δυστοπική πραγματικότητα, όπου οι ίδιες δεν θα διαθέτουν πλέον δικαιώματα επί του σώματός τους και της αναπαραγωγικής τους δυνατότητας.

Ο καλλιτεχνικός χώρος εξέφρασε και αυτός μέσα από τα κοινωνικά δίκτυα την αντίδρασή του, μέσα από οργισμένες αναρτήσεις.

Δείτε μερικές από αυτές:

 


