Ένα νέο single ως tribute στην κουλτούρα Taíno του Puerto Rico κυκλοφόρησε η Princess Nokia, το οποίο και τιτλοφορείται “Diva”.

Η ανερχόμενη Princess Nokia, αφού κάνει ένα δυναμικό name-drop κατά τη διάρκεια του κομματιού, αναφερόμενη στις Beyoncé, Shakira, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, και Aaliyah, συνεχίζει ραπάροντας: “Yo, can’t stay in one place/ I was meant to be a star like a rocket in space/ I done went from internet to ahead of the race/ Feeling like I’m Ricky Bobby but I’m brown in the face/ I may be the new girl but I’ll never replace/ All the women here before me, making excellent taste/ I just learn from these women, do whatever it takes/ I’m the daughter of the witches that they burned at the stake”.

Το “Diva” αποτελεί το τελευταίο πόνημα της rapper μετά το “No Effort”, αλλά και το “Boys Are From Mars”, στο οποίο συμμετέχει και η Yung Baby Tate.

Η τελευταία της full-length κυκλοφορία ήταν Everything is Beautiful and Everything Sucks του 2020.