Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo και πολλοί ακόμη ήταν μερικοί από τους μεγάλους νικητές και νικήτριες των φετινών βραβείων Grammy, η τελετή των οποίων και διεξήχθη το βράδυ της 3ης Απριλίου στο Las Vegas.

Ο κύριος όγκος των βραβείων είχε απονεμηθεί νωρίτερα σε pre-telecast τελετή, η οποία και προβλήθηκε σε broadcast στο Grammys website και στο αντίστοιχο κανάλι στο YouTube.

Η τελετή των βραβείων διεξήχθη χθες για πρώτη φορά ζωντανά από το 2019, μιας που η πανδημία δεν επέτρεπε τα προηγούμενα χρόνια να καλυφθεί το event με τη λάμψη που του αρμόζει ως διοργάνωση.

Μερικές από τις ζωντανές εμφανίσεις καλλιτεχνών στα βραβεία ήταν αυτές των BTS, Lil Nas και Jack Harlow, Billie Eilish και Lady Gaga σε ένα συγκινητικό tribute στον Tonny Bennett που δοκιμάζεται από προβλήματα υγείας και δεν κατάφερε να παρευρεθεί στην τελετή.

Δείτε αναλυτικά τους φετινούς νικητές και νικήτριες:

Record of the Year

ABBA – ‘I Still Have Faith In You’

Jon Batiste – ‘Freedom’

Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga – ‘I Get A Kick Out of You’

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – ‘Peaches’

Brandi Carlile – ‘Right on Time’

Doja Cat, SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers License’

Silk Sonic – ‘Leave The Door Open’ – winner

Album of the Year

Jon Batiste – ‘We Are’ – winner

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – ‘Love For Sale’

Justin Bieber – ‘Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)’

Doja Cat – ‘Planet Her (Deluxe)’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Sour’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero’

H.E.R. – ‘Back Of My Mind’

Kanye West – ‘Donda’

Taylor Swift – ‘Evermore’

Song of the Year

Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’

Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile – ‘A Beautiful Noise’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers License’

H.E.R. – ‘Fight For You’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Doja Cat, SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’

Silk Sonic – ‘Leave The Door Open’ – winner

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – ‘Peaches’

Brandi Carlile – ‘Right On Time’

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo – winner

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber – ‘Anyone’

Brandi Carlile – ‘Right On Time’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Ariana Grande – ‘Positions’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers License’ – winner

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – ‘I Get A Kick Out Of You’

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco – ‘Lonely’

BTS – ‘Butter’

Coldplay – ‘Higher Power’

Doja Cat Featuring SZA – ‘Kiss Me More’ – winner

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – ‘Love For Sale’ – winner

Norah Jones – ’Til We Meet Again (Live)’

Tori Kelly – ‘A Tori Kelly Christmas’

Ledisi – ‘Ledisi Sings Nina’

Willie Nelson – ‘That’s Life’

Dolly Parton – ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber – ‘Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)’

Doja Cat – ‘Planet Her (Deluxe)’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Ariana Grande – ‘Positions’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Sour’ – winner

Best Rock Performance

AC/DC – ‘Shot In The Dark’

Black Pumas – ‘Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)’

Chris Cornell – ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’

Deftones – ‘Ohms’

Foo Fighters – ‘Making A Fire’ – winner

Best Metal Performance

Deftones – ‘Genesis’

Dream Theater – ‘The Alien’ – winner

Gojira – ‘Amazonia’

Mastodon – ‘Pushing The Tides’

Rob Zombie – ‘The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)’

Best Rock Song

Rivers Cuomo, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson & Ilsey Juber – ‘All My Favourite Songs’ (Weezer)

Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill – ‘The Bandit’ (Kings Of Leon)

Wolfgang Van Halen – ‘Distance’ (Mammoth WVH)

Paul McCartney – ‘Find My Way’

Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear – ‘Waiting On A War’ (Foo Fighters) – winner

Best Rock Album

AC/DC – ‘Power Up’

Black Pumas – ‘Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A’

Chris Cornell – ‘No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1’

Foo Fighters – ‘Medicine At Midnight’ – winner

Paul McCartney – ‘McCartney III’

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Afrojack & David Guetta – ‘Hero’

Ólafur Arnalds, Bonobo – ‘Loom’

James Blake – ‘Before’

Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – ‘Heartbreak’

Caribou – ‘You Can Do It’

Rüfüs du Sol – ‘Alive’ – winner

Tiësto – ‘The Business’

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Black Coffee – Subconsciously’ – winner

ILLENIUM – ‘Fallen Numbers’

Major Lazer – ‘Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)’

Marshmello – ‘Shockwave’

Sylvan Esso – ‘Free Love’

Ten City – ‘Judgement’

Best Alternative Music Album

Fleet Foxes – ‘Shore’

Halsey – ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’

Japanese Breakfast – ‘Jubilee’

Arlo Parks – ‘Collapsed In Sunbeams’

St. Vincent – ‘Daddy’s Home’ – winner

Best R&B Performance

Snoh Aalegra – ‘Lost You’

Justin Bieber, Daniel Cesar, Giveon – ‘Peaches’

H.E.R. – ‘Damage’

Silk Sonic – ‘Leave the Door Open’ – winner

Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’ – winner

Best Progressive R&B Album

Eric Bellinger – ‘New Light’

Cory Henry – ‘Something To Say’

Hiatus Kaiyote – ‘Mood Valiant’

Lucky Daye – ‘Table For Two’ – winner

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington – ‘Dinner Party: Dessert’

Masego – ‘Studying Abroad: Extended Stay’

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Jon Batiste – ‘I Need You’

BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal – ‘Bring It On Home To Me’

Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper – ‘Born Again’

H.E.R. – ‘Fight For You’ – winner

Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba – ‘How Much Can A Heart Take’

Best R&B Song

Anthony Clemons Jr., Jeff Gitelman, H.E.R., Carl McCormick & Tiara Thomas – ‘Damage’ (H.E.R.)

Jacob Collier, Carter Lang, Carlos Munoz, Solána Rowe & Christopher Ruelas – ‘Good Days’ (SZA)

Giveon Evans, Maneesh, Sevn Thomas & Varren Wade – ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’ (Giveon)

Denisia “Blue June” Andrews, Audra Mae Butts, Kyle Coleman, Brittany “Chi” Coney, Michael Holmes & Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Pick Up Your Feelings’ (Jazmine Sullivan)

Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars – ‘Leave The Door Open’ (Silk Sonic) – winner

Best R&B Album

Snoh Aalegra – ‘Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies’

Jon Batiste – ‘We Are’

Leon Bridges – ‘Gold-Diggers Sound’

H.E.R. – ‘Back Of My Mind’

Jazmine Sullivan – ‘Heaux Tales’ – winner

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Jon Batiste – ‘I Need You’

BJ the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, Kenyon Dixon, Charlie Bereal – ‘Bring It On Home’

Leon Bridges, Robert Glasper – ‘Born Again’

H.E.R. – ‘Fight for You’ – winner

Lucky Dave, Yebba – ‘How Much Can A Heart Take’

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’ – winner

Cardi B – ‘Up’

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ​​’My Life’

Drake, Future, Young Thug – ‘Way Too Sexy’

Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Thot Shit’

Best Rap Album

J. Cole – ‘The Off-Season’

Drake – ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Nas – ‘King’s Disease 2’

Tyler, the Creator – ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ – winner

Kanye West – ‘Donda’

Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole, Lil Baby – ‘Pride Is The Devil’

Doja Cat – ‘Need to Know’

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – ‘Industry Baby’

Tyler, the Creator Featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla $ign – ‘WusYaName’

Kanye West, The Weekend, Lil Baby – ‘Hurricane’ – winner

Best Rap Song

DMX, Jay-Z, Nas – ‘Bath Salts’

Saweetie, Doja Cat – ‘Best Friend’

Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar – ‘Family Ties’

Kanye West, Jay-Z – ‘Jail’ – winner

J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray – ‘​​My Life’

Best Latin Pop or Urban Album

Pablo Alborán – ‘Vértigo’

Paula Arenas – ‘Mis Amores’

Ricardo Arjona – ‘Hecho A La Antigua’

Camilo – ‘Mis Manos’

Alex Cuba – ‘Mendó’ – winner

Selena Gomez – ‘Revelación’

Best American Roots Performance

Jon Batiste – ‘Cry’ – winner

Billy Strings – ‘Love and Regret’

The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck – ‘I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free’

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile – ‘Same Devil’

Allison Russell – ‘Nightflyer’

Best American Roots Song

Rhiannon Giddens, Francesco Turrisi – ‘Avalon’

Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas – ‘Call Me A Fool’

Jon Batiste – ‘Cry’ – winner

Yola – ‘Diamond Studded Shoes’

Allison Russell – ‘Nightflyer’

Best Americana Album

Jackson Browne – ‘Downhill From Everywhere’

John Hiatt with the Jerry Douglas Band – ‘Leftover Feelings’

Los Lobos – ‘Native Sons’ – winner

Allison Russell – ‘Outside Child’

Yola – ‘Stand for Myself’

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings – ‘Renewal’

Béla Fleck – ‘My Bluegrass Heart’ – winner

The Infamous Stringdusters – ‘A Tribute To Bill Monroe’

Sturgill Simpson – ‘Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)’

Rhonda Vincent – ‘Music Is What I See’

Best Traditional Blues Album

Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite – ‘100 Years of Blues’

Blues Traveler – ‘Traveler’s Blues’

Cedric Burnside – ‘I Be Trying’ – winner

Guy Davis – ‘Be Ready When I Call You’

Kim Watson – ‘Take Me Back’

Best Contemporary Blues Album

The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton and Kenny Brown – ‘Delta Kream’

Joe Bonamassa – ‘Royal Tea’

Shemekia Copeland – ‘Uncivil War’

Steve Cropper – ‘Fire It Up’

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – ‘662’ – winner

Best Folk Album

Mary Chapin Carpenter – ‘One Night Lonely (Live)’

Tyler Childers – ‘Long Violent History’

Madison Cunningham – ‘Wednesday (Extended Edition)’

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi – ‘They’re Calling Me Home’ – winner

Sarah Jarosz – ‘Blue Heron Suite’

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul – ‘Live In New Orleans!’

Big Chief Monk Boudreaux – ‘Bloodstains and Teardrops’

Chia Wa – ‘My People’

Corey Ledet Zydaco – ‘Corey Ledet Zydaco’

Kalani Pe’a – ‘Kau Ka Pe’a’ – winner

Best Reggae Album

Etana – ‘Pamoja’

Gramps Morgan – ‘Positive Vibration’

Sean Paul – ‘Live N Livin’

Jesse Royal – Royal Soja – ‘Beauty In the Silence’ – winner

Spice – ’10’

Best Global Music Album

Rocky Dawuni – ‘Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.’

Daniel Ho & Friends – ‘East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert’

Angélique Kidjo – ‘Mother Nature’ – winner

Femi Kuti, Made Kuti – ‘Legacy +’

Wizkid – ‘Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition’

Best New Age Album

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster, Tom Eaton – ‘Brothers’

Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej – ‘Divine Tides’ – winner

Wouter Kellerman, David Arkenstone – ‘Pangaea’

Opium Moon – ‘Night + Day’

Laura Sullivan – ‘Pieces of Forever’

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

The Marías – ‘Cinema’

Yebba – ‘Dawn’

Low – ‘Hey What’

Tony Bennet, Lady Gaga – ‘Love For Sale’ – winner

Pino Palladino, Blake Mills – ‘Notes With Attachments’

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff – winner

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Remixed Recording

Soul II Soul – ‘Back to Life (Booka T Kings of Soul Satta Dub)’

Papa Roach – ‘Born for Greatness (Cymek Remix)’

K. D. Lang – ‘Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix)’

Zedd, Griff – ‘Inside Out (3Scape Drm Remix)’

Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande – ‘Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix)’

Deftones – ‘Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)’ – winner

PVA – ‘Talks (Mura Masa Remix)’

Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)

Stemmeklang – ‘Bolstad: Tomba Sonora’

Booka Shade – ‘Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)’

Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus – ‘Fryd’

Alain Mallet – ‘Mutt Slang II: A Wake of Sorrows Engulfed in Rage’

Jim R. Keene, the United States Army Field Band – ‘Soundtrack of the American Soldier’ – winner

Best Immersive Audio Album

Alicia Keys – ‘Alicia’ – winner

Patricia Barber – ‘Clique’

Harry Styles – ‘Fine Line’

Steven Wilson – ‘The Future Bites’

Anne Karin Sundal-Ask, Det Norske Jentekor – ‘Stille Grender’

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad, Third Coast Percussion – ‘Archetypes’

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax – ‘Beethoven Cello Sonatas: Hope Amid Tears’

Manfred Honeck, Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra – ‘Beethoven Symphony No. 9’

Chanticleer – ‘Chanticleer Sings Christmas’ – winner

Gustavo Dudamel, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz, Luke McEndarfer, Robert Istad, Grant Gershon, Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus, Pacific Chorale, Los Angeles Philharmonic – ‘Mahler: Symphony No. 8, Symphony of a Thousand’

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Randy Brecker, Eric Marienthal – ‘Double Dealin’’

Rachel Eckroth – ‘The Garden’

Taylor Eigsti – ‘Tree Falls’ – winner

Steve Gadd Band – ‘At Blue Note Tokyo’

Mark Lettieri – ‘Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2’

Best Country Solo Performance

Luke Combs – ‘Forever After All’

Mickey Guyton – ‘Remember Her Name’

Jason Isbell – ‘All I Do Is Drive’

Kacey Musgraves – ‘Camera Roll’

Chris Stapleton – ‘You Should Probably Leave’ – winner

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – ‘If I Didn’t Love You’

Brothers Osborne – ‘Younger Me’ – winner

Dan + Shay – ‘Glad You Exist’

Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris – ‘Chasing After You’

Elle King & Miranda Lambert – ‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)’

Best Country Song

Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz – ‘Better Than We Found It’ (Maren Morris)

Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian – ‘Camera Roll’ (Kacey Musgraves)

Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton – ‘Cold’ (Chris Stapleton) – winner

Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett – ‘Country Again’ (Thomas Rhett)

Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens – ‘Fancy Like’ (Walker Hayes)

Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling – ‘Remember Her Name’ (Mickey Guyton)

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne – ‘Skeletons’

Mickey Guyton – ‘Remember Her Name’

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram – ‘The Marfa Tapes’

Sturgill Simpson – ‘The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita’

Chris Stapleton – ‘Starting Over’ – winner

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah – ‘Sackodougou’

Kenny Barron – ‘Kick Those Feet’

Jon Batiste – ‘Bigger Than Us’

Terence Blanchard – ‘Absence’

Chick Corea ‘Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)’ – winner

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Baylor Project – ‘Generations’

Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter – ‘SuperBlue’

Nnenna Freelon – ‘Time Traveller’

Gretchen Parlato – ‘Flor’

Esperanza Spalding – ‘Songwrights Apothecary Lab’ – winner

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Jon Batiste – ‘Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul’

Terence Blanchard Featuring The E Collective And The Turtle Island Quartet – ‘Absence’

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette & Gonzalo Rubalcaba – ‘Skyline’ – winner

Chick Corea, John Patitucci & Dave Weckl – ‘Akoustic Band LIVE’

Pat Metheny – ‘Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)’

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart – ‘Live At Birdland!’

Jazzmeia Horn And Her Noble Force – ‘Dear Love’

Christian McBride Big Band – ‘For Jimmy, Wes And Oliver’ – winner

Sun Ra Arkestra – ‘Swirling’

Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band – ‘Jackets XL’

Best Latin Jazz Album

Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés – ‘Mirror Mirror’ – winner

Carlos Henriquez – ‘The South Bronx Story’

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – ‘Virtual Birdland’

Dafnis Prieto Sextet – ‘Transparency’

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – ‘El Arte Del Bolero’

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong – ‘Voice Of God’

Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield – ‘Joyful’

Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson – ‘Help’

CeCe Winans – ‘Never Lost’ – winner

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore – ‘Wait On You’

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith – ‘We Win’

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R. – ‘Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)’

Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore – ‘Man Of Your Word’

CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong – ‘Believe For It’ – winner

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – ‘Jireh’

Best Gospel Album

Jekalyn Carr – ‘Changing Your Story’

Tasha Cobbs Leonard – ‘Royalty: Live At The Ryman’

Maverick City Music – ‘Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition’

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music – ‘Jonny X Mali: Live In LA’

CeCe Winans – ‘Believe For It’ – winner

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Natalie Grant – ‘No Stranger’

Israel & New Breed – ‘Feels Like Home Vol. 2’

Kari Jobe – ‘The Blessing (Live)’

Tauren Wells – ‘Citizen Of Heaven (Live)’

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music – ‘Old Church Basement’ – winner

Best Roots Gospel Album

Harry Connick, Jr. – ‘Alone With My Faith’

Gaither Vocal Band – ‘That’s Gospel, Brother’

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound – ‘Keeping On’

The Isaacs – ‘Songs For The Times’

Carrie Underwood – ‘My Savior’ – winner

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro – ‘Afrodisíaco’

Bad Bunny – ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’ – winner

J Balvin – ‘Jose’

KAROL G – ‘KG0516’

Kali Uchis – ‘Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8’

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Bomba Estéreo – ‘Deja’

Diamante Eléctrico – ‘Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition)’

Juanes – ‘Origen’ – winner

Nathy Peluso – ‘Calambre’

C. Tangana – ‘El Madrileño’

Zoé – ‘Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia’

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Aida Cuevas – ‘Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2’

Vicente Fernández – ‘A Bis 80’s’ – winner

Mon Laferte – ‘Seis’

Natalia Lafourcade – ‘Un Canto Por México, Vol. II’

Christian Nodal – ‘Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)’

Best Tropical Latin Album

Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – ‘Salswing!’ – winner

El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico – ‘En Cuarentena’

Aymée Nuviola – ‘Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso’

Gilberto Santa Rosa – ‘Colegas’

Tony Succar – ‘Live In Peru’

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab – ‘Mohabbat’ – winner

Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy – ‘Do Yourself’

Femi Kuti – ‘Pà Pá Pà’

Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo – ‘Blewu’

WizKid Featuring Tems – ‘Essence’

Best Children’s Music Album

123 Andrés – ‘Actívate’

1 Tribe Collective – ‘All One Tribe’

Pierce Freelon – ‘Black To The Future’

Falu – ‘A Colorful World’ – winner

Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band – ‘Crayon Kids’

Best Spoken Word Album

LeVar Burton – ‘Aftermath’

Don Cheadle – ‘Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis’ – winner

J. Ivy – ‘Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago’

Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman – ‘8:46’

Barack Obama – ‘A Promised Land’

Best Comedy Album

Lavell Crawford – ‘The Comedy Vaccine’

Chelsea Handler – ‘Evolution’

Louis C.K. – ‘Sincerely Louis CK’ – winner

Lewis Black – ‘Thanks For Risking Your Life’

Nate Bargatze – ‘The Greatest Average American’

Kevin Hart – ‘Zero F***s Given’

Best Musical Theater Album

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Nick Lloyd Webber & Greg Wells, producers; Andrew Lloyd Webber & David Zippel, composers/lyricists – ‘Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella’ (Original Album Cast)

Burt Bacharach, Michael Croiter, Ben Hartman & Steven Sater, producers; Burt Bacharach, composer; Steven Sater – ‘Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers’ (World Premiere Cast)

Simon Hale, Conor McPherson & Dean Sharenow, producers (Bob Dylan, composer & lyricist) – ‘Girl From The North Country’ (Original Broadway Cast)

Cameron Mackintosh, Lee McCutcheon & Stephen Metcalfe, producers (Claude-Michel Schönberg, composer; Alain Boublil, John Caird, Herbert Kretzmer, Jean-Marc Natel & Trevor Nunn, lyricists) – ‘Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)’

Daniel C. Levine, Michael J Moritz Jr, Bryan Perri & Stephen Schwartz, producers (Stephen Schwartz, composer & lyricist) – ‘Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots’ (World Premiere Cast)

Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, composers/lyricists – ‘The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’ – winner

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Various Artists – ‘Cruella’

Various Artists – ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Various Artists – ‘In The Heights’

Various Artists – ‘One Night In Miami…’

Various Artists – ‘Schmigadoon! Episode 1’

Jennifer Hudson – ‘Respect’

Andra Day – ‘The United States Vs. Billie Holiday’ – winner

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Kris Bowers – ‘Bridgerton’

Hans Zimmer – ‘Dune’

Ludwig Göransson – ‘The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16)’

Carlos Rafael Rivera – ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ – winner

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – ‘Soul’ – winner

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Featuring Kathryn Hahn, Eric Bradley, Greg Whipple, Jasper Randall & Gerald White) – ‘Agatha All Along [From WandaVision: Episode 7]’

Bo Burnham, songwriter (Bo Burnham) – ‘All Eyes On Me [From Inside]’ – winner

Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (P!nk) – ‘All I Know So Far [From P!NK: All I Know So Far]’

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.) – ‘Fight For You [From Judas And The Black Messiah]’

Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King, songwriters (Jennifer Hudson) – ‘Here I Am (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect]’

Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom, Jr., songwriters (Leslie Odom, Jr.) – ‘Speak Now [From One Night In Miami…]’

Best Instrumental Composition

Brandee Younger – ‘Beautiful Is Black’

Tom Nazziola – ‘Cat And Mouse’

Vince Mendoza & Czech National Symphony Orchestra Featuring Antonio Sánchez & Derrick Hodge – ‘Concerto For Orchestra: Finale’

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble – ‘Dreaming In Lions: Dreaming In Lions’

Lyle Mays – ‘Eberhard’ – winner

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Bill O’Connell, arranger (Richard Baratta) – ‘Chopsticks’

Robin Smith, arranger (HAUSER, London Symphony Orchestra & Robin Smith) – ‘For The Love Of A Princess (From “Braveheart”)’

Emile Mosseri, arranger (Emile Mosseri) – ‘Infinite Love’

Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman, arrangers (The 8-Bit Big Band Featuring Button Masher) – ‘Meta Knight’s Revenge (From “Kirby Superstar”)’ – winner

Gabriela Quintero & Rodrigo Sanchez, arrangers (Rodrigo y Gabriela) – ‘The Struggle Within’

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Ólafur Arnalds, arranger (Ólafur Arnalds & Josin) – ‘The Bottom Line’

Tehillah Alphonso, arranger (Tonality & Alexander Lloyd Blake) – ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’

Jacob Collier – ‘The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)’

Cody Fry – ‘Eleanor Rigby’

Vince Mendoza, arranger (Vince Mendoza, Czech National Symphony Orchestra & Julia Bullock) – ‘To The Edge Of Longing (Edit Version)’ – winner

Best Recording Package

Sarah Dodds & Shauna Dodds, art directors (Reckless Kelly) – ‘American Jackpot / American Girls’

Nick Cave & Tom Hingston, art directors (Nick Cave & Warren Ellis) – ‘Carnage’

Li Jheng Han & Yu, Wei, art directors (2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band) – ‘Pakelang’ – winner

Dayle Doyle, art director (Matt Berninger) – ‘Serpentine Prison’

Xiao Qing Yang, art director (Soul Of Ears) – ‘Zeta’

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison & Olivia Harrison, art directors (George Harrison) – ‘All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition’ – winner

Lordess Foudre & Christopher Leckie, art directors (Soccer Mommy) – ‘Color Theory’

Simon Moore, art director (Steven Wilson) – ‘The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)’

Dan Calderwood & Jon King, art directors (Gang Of Four) – ’77-81’

Ramón Coronado & Marshall Rake, art directors (Mac Miller) – ‘Swimming In Circles’

Best Album Notes

Ann-Katrin Zimmermann, album notes writer (Sunwook Kim) – ‘Beethoven: The Last Three Sonatas’

Ricky Riccardi, album notes writer (Louis Armstrong) – ‘The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia And RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966’ – winner

Kevin Howes, album notes writer (Willie Dunn) – ‘Creation Never Sleeps, Creation Never Dies: The Willie Dunn Anthology’

David Giovannoni, Richard Martin & Stephan Puille, album notes writers (Various Artists) – ‘Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895’

Robert Marovich, album notes writer (Various Artists) – ‘The King Of Gospel Music: The Life And Music Of Reverend James Cleveland’

Best Historical Album

Robert Russ, compilation producer; Nancy Conforti, Andreas K. Meyer & Jennifer Nulsen, mastering engineers (Marian Anderson) – ‘Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings’

Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer (Various Artists) – ‘Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895’

April Ledbetter, Steven Lance Ledbetter & Jonathan Ward, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists) – ‘Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World’s Music’

Patrick Milligan & Joni Mitchell, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Joni Mitchell) – ‘Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)’ – winner

Trevor Guy, Michael Howe & Kirk Johnson, compilation producers; Bernie Grundman, mastering engineer (Prince) – ‘Sign O’ The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)’

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff – winner

Rogét Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Steven Epstein

David Frost

Elaine Martone

Judith Sherman – winner

Best Orchestral Performance

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor (Nashville Symphony Orchestra) – ‘Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre’

Manfred Honeck, conductor (Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra) – ‘Beethoven: Symphony No. 9’

Nico Muhly, conductor (San Francisco Symphony) – ‘Muhly: Throughline’

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra) – ‘Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3’ – winner

Thomas Dausgaard, conductor (Seattle Symphony Orchestra) – ‘Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem Of Ecstasy’

Best Opera Recording

Susanna Mälkki, conductor; Mika Kares & Szilvia Vörös; Robert Suff, producer (Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra) – ‘Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle’

Karen Kamensek, conductor; J’Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James & Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) – ‘Glass: Akhnaten’ – winner

Simon Rattle, conductor; Sophia Burgos, Lucy Crowe, Gerald Finley, Peter Hoare, Anna Lapkovskaja, Paulina Malefane, Jan Martinik & Hanno Müller-Brachmann; Andrew Cornall, producer (London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices) – ‘Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen’

Corrado Rovaris, conductor; Johnathan McCullough; James Darrah & John Toia, producers (The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra) – ‘Little: Soldier Songs’

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Karen Cargill, Isabel Leonard, Karita Mattila, Erin Morley & Adrianne Pieczonka; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus) – ‘Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites’

Best Choral Performance

Matthew Guard, conductor (Jonas Budris, Carrie Cheron, Fiona Gillespie, Nathan Hodgson, Helen Karloski, Enrico Lagasca, Megan Roth, Alissa Ruth Suver & Dana Whiteside; Skylark Vocal Ensemble) – ‘It’s A Long Way’

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Grant Gershon, Robert Istad, Fernando Malvar-Ruiz & Luke McEndarfer, chorus masters (Leah Crocetto, Mihoko Fujimura, Ryan McKinny, Erin Morley, Tamara Mumford, Simon O’Neill, Morris Robinson & Tamara Wilson; Los Angeles Philharmonic; Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, Los Angeles Master Chorale, National Children’s Chorus & Pacific Chorale) – ‘Mahler: Symphony No. 8, ‘Symphony Of A Thousand’’ – winner

Donald Nally, conductor (International Contemporary Ensemble & Quicksilver; The Crossing) – ‘Rising w/The Crossing’

Kaspars Putniņš, conductor; Heli Jürgenson, chorus master (Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir) – ‘Schnittke: Choir Concerto; Three Sacred Hymns; Pärt: Seven Magnificat-Antiphons’

Benedict Sheehan, conductor (Michael Hawes, Timothy Parsons & Jason Thoms; The Saint Tikhon Choir) – ‘Sheehan: Liturgy Of Saint John Chrysostom’

Craig Hella Johnson, conductor (Estelí Gomez; Austin Guitar Quartet, Douglas Harvey, Los Angeles Guitar Quartet & Texas Guitar Quartet; Conspirare) – ‘The Singing Guitar’

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

JACK Quartet – ‘Adams, John Luther: Lines Made By Walking’

Sandbox Percussion – ‘Akiho: Seven Pillars’

Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion – ‘Archetypes’

Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax – ‘Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears’ – winner

Imani Winds – ‘Bruits’

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Jennifer Koh – ‘Alone Together’ – winner

Simone Dinnerstein – ‘An American Mosaic’

Augustin Hadelich – ‘Bach: Sonatas & Partitas’

Gil Shaham; Eric Jacobsen, conductor (The Knights) – ‘Beethoven & Brahms: Violin Concertos’

Mak Grgić – ‘Mak Bach’

Curtis Stewart – ‘Of Power’

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Laura Strickling; Joy Schreier, pianist – ‘Confessions’

Will Liverman; Paul Sánchez, pianist – ‘Dreams Of A New Day – Songs By Black Composers’

Sangeeta Kaur & Hila Plitmann (Virginie D’Avezac De Castera, Lili Haydn, Wouter Kellerman, Nadeem Majdalany, Eru Matsumoto & Emilio D. Miler) – ‘Mythologies’ – winner

Joyce DiDonato; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist – ‘Schubert: Winterreise’

Jamie Barton; Jake Heggie, pianist (Matt Haimovitz) – ‘Unexpected Shadows’

Best Classical Compendium

AGAVE & Reginald L. Mobley; Geoffrey Silver, producer – ‘American Originals – A New World, A New Canon’

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer – ‘Berg: Violin Concerto; Seven Early Songs & Three Pieces For Orchestra’

Timo Andres & Ian Rosenbaum; Mike Tierney, producer – ‘Cerrone: The Arching Path’

Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Birnie Kirsh, producers – ‘Plays’

Amy Andersson, conductor; Amy Andersson, Mark Mattson & Lolita Ritmanis, producers – ‘Women Warriors – The Voices Of Change’ – winner

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Andy Akiho, composer (Sandbox Percussion) – ‘Akiho: Seven Pillars’

Louis Andriessen, composer (Esa-Pekka Salonen, Nora Fischer & Los Angeles Philharmonic) – ‘Andriessen: The Only One’

Clarice Assad, Sérgio Assad, Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin & David Skidmore, composers (Sérgio Assad, Clarice Assad & Third Coast Percussion) – ‘Assad, Clarice & Sérgio, Connors, Dillon, Martin & Skidmore: Archetypes’

Jon Batiste, composer (Jon Batiste) – ‘Batiste: Movement 11’

Caroline Shaw, composer (Dawn Upshaw, Gilbert Kalish & Sō Percussion) – ‘Shaw: Narrow Sea’ – winner

Best Music Video

AC/DC – ‘Short In The Dark’

Jon Batiste – ‘Freedom’ – winner

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – ‘I Get A Kick Out Of You’

Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon – ‘Peaches’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’

Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Good 4 U’

Best Music Film

Bo Burnham – ‘Inside’

David Byrne – ‘David Byrne’s American Utopia’

Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles’

Jimi Hendrix – ‘Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui’

Various Artists – ‘Summer Of Soul’ – winner