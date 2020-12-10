View More

Τα Κορυφαία Άλμπουμ του 2020 για το Vulture

Ποιοι ήταν δίσκοι που ξεχώρισε περισσότερο για τη φετινή χρονιά το «ένθετο» του New York Magazine;

news.team
news.team
Best of 2020   Vulture  

Ένα-ένα τα μεγάλα μέσα του εξωτερικού δημοσιεύουν τις λίστες τους με τα καλύτερα της χρονιάς.

Σειρά τώρα παίρνει το Vulture του New York Magazine που επιλέγει τους 10 (+1) καλύτερους δίσκους για το 2020:

1. Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters
2. Adrianne Lenker - songs/instrumentals
3. Bob Dylan - Rough and Rowdy Ways
4. The Weeknd - After Hours
5. Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher
6. Mac Miller, Circles
7. Chris Stapleton - Starting Over
8. Thundercat - It Is What It Is
9. ΤIE: Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal Atake / LUV vs. the World 2  και Gunna - Wunna
10. Roc Marciano, Mt. Marci

 

FEATURED TODAY

Life FM 89.2: Ο σταθμός που έμαθε την Αθήνα των 90s να χορεύει!
ΑΡΘΡΑ - ΔΙΕΘΝΗ

Life FM 89.2: Ο σταθμός που έμαθε την Αθήνα των 90s να χορεύει!

Πώς από ένα εμπορικό κέντρο στο Αιγάλεω γαλουχήθηκε η πρώτη γενιά ravers που «είδε κύκλους» κι απέκτησε φωνή στους 89.2.

Λίστα με Απορίες για τις Λίστες
INCOMING

Λίστα με Απορίες για τις Λίστες

Στο νέο του Incoming, ο Δημήτρης Λιλής «τσιγκλάει» τους ακροατές και τους αναγνώστες να ψάξουν τη μουσική πέρα από τους γυαλιστερούς τίτλους

Τα Μουσικά Αντικείμενα του Πόθου
ΑΡΘΡΑ - ΔΙΕΘΝΗ

Τα Μουσικά Αντικείμενα του Πόθου

Ο Μάκης Μηλάτος διαλέγει 7 πλουσιοπάροχες μουσικές επανεκδόσεις, για όσους, αυτές τις γιορτές, θέλουν τα δώρα τους να ακούγονται δυνατά.

Top