Τα Κορυφαία Άλμπουμ του 2020 για το Vulture

Ένα-ένα τα μεγάλα μέσα του εξωτερικού δημοσιεύουν τις λίστες τους με τα καλύτερα της χρονιάς.

Σειρά τώρα παίρνει το Vulture του New York Magazine που επιλέγει τους 10 (+1) καλύτερους δίσκους για το 2020:

1. Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters

2. Adrianne Lenker - songs/instrumentals

3. Bob Dylan - Rough and Rowdy Ways

4. The Weeknd - After Hours

5. Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher

6. Mac Miller, Circles

7. Chris Stapleton - Starting Over

8. Thundercat - It Is What It Is

9. ΤIE: Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal Atake / LUV vs. the World 2 και Gunna - Wunna

10. Roc Marciano, Mt. Marci