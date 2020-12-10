Τα Κορυφαία Άλμπουμ του 2020 για το Vulture

Ένα-ένα τα μεγάλα μέσα του εξωτερικού δημοσιεύουν τις λίστες τους με τα καλύτερα της χρονιάς.
Σειρά τώρα παίρνει το Vulture του New York Magazine που επιλέγει τους 10 (+1) καλύτερους δίσκους για το 2020:
1. Fiona Apple - Fetch the Bolt Cutters
2. Adrianne Lenker - songs/instrumentals
3. Bob Dylan - Rough and Rowdy Ways
4. The Weeknd - After Hours
5. Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher
6. Mac Miller, Circles
7. Chris Stapleton - Starting Over
8. Thundercat - It Is What It Is
9. ΤIE: Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal Atake / LUV vs. the World 2 και Gunna - Wunna
10. Roc Marciano, Mt. Marci