Brent Hinds: Νεκρός σε δυστύχημα ο πρώην κιθαρίστας των Mastodon

Ο Hinds βρήκε τραγικό θάνατο όταν μία BMW SUV, κάνοντας αριστερή στροφή, δεν παραχώρησε προτεραιότητα στη μοτοσυκλέτα του και τον εμβόλισε, όπως αναφέρθηκε από την Atlanta News First και επιβεβαιώθηκε από το γραφείο ιατροδικαστή της κομητείας Fulton.

Την είδηση αυτή επιβεβάιωσε και το ίδιο το συγκρότημα, οι οποίοι τίμησαν τον πρώην συνεργάτη τους με ένα κείμενο αποχαιρετισμού.

«We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief… last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident. We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we’ve shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many. Our hearts are with Brent’s family, friends, and fans. At this time, we please ask that you respect everyone’s privacy during this difficult time.

RIP Brent. »