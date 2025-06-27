Η Joni Mitchell επιστρέφει με ανθολογία αφιερωμένη στη μεγάλη της αγάπη: την jazz

Μια μοναδική συλλογή που φωτίζει τη μακροχρόνια σχέση της Joni Mitchell με την jazz ανακοινώθηκε για κυκλοφορία στις 5 Σεπτεμβρίου από τη Rhino. Η ανθολογία, με τίτλο Joni’s Jazz, συγκεντρώνει 61 κομμάτια –σπάνιες και ακυκλοφόρητες ζωντανές ηχογραφήσεις, demos και εναλλακτικές εκτελέσεις– και απλώνεται από το ντεμπούτο της Song to a Seagull (1968) έως την ιστορική της εμφάνιση στο Newport Folk Festival του 2022.

Η Mitchell αφιερώνει το έργο στον αξέχαστο Wayne Shorter, με τον οποίο μοιράστηκε σκηνές, στούντιο και δημιουργική χημεία: «Ήταν χαρά μου να παίζω μαζί του. Θα μου λείψει, αλλά θα παραμένει ζωντανός μέσα σε αυτή τη μουσική», δήλωσε.

Το box set κυκλοφορεί σε 8 βινύλια ή 4 CDs, με συνοδευτικά ένθετα, σπάνιες φωτογραφίες και πρωτότυπα έργα τέχνης της ίδιας της Mitchell, ενώ θα είναι διαθέσιμο και σε ψηφιακή μορφή. Ανάμεσα στις συνεργασίες που ξεχωρίζουν, βρίσκουμε εμβληματικά ονόματα της jazz όπως οι Jaco Pastorius, Herbie Hancock και Charles Mingus.

Μπορείτε ήδη να ακούσετε ένα demo του "Be Cool" από το Wild Things Run Fast (1982) και να δείτε το πλήρες tracklist. Μια μουσική γέφυρα από το παρελθόν στο τώρα, που υπενθυμίζει γιατί η Joni Mitchell δεν ανήκει σε κανένα είδος, παρά μόνο στο πάνθεον των αληθινών δημιουργών.

Joni’s Jazz:

01 Blue (2025 Remaster)

02 Trouble Man (With Kyle Eastwood)

03 Moon at the Window (Demo)

04 Be Cool (Demo)

05 Harlem in Havana (2025 Remaster)

06 Cherokee Louise

07 Come in From the Cold

08 In France They Kiss on Main Street (2025 Remaster)

09 Nothing Can Be Done

10 Sex Kills (2025 Remaster)

11 Edith and the Kingpin (2025 Remaster)

12 Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire (2025 Remaster)

13 The Jungle Line (2025 Remaster)

14 Shades of Scarlett Conquering (2025 Remaster)

15 Yvette in English (2025 Remaster)

16 Marcie (2025 Remaster)

17 A Bird That Whistles

01 Love

02 Comes Love (2025 Remaster)

03 The Man I Love (With Herbie Hancock)

04 At Last (2025 Remaster)

05 You’re My Thrill (2025 Remaster)

06 Sometimes I’m Happy (2025 Remaster)

07 Stay in Touch (2025 Remaster)

08 The Crazy Cries of Love (2025 Remaster)

09 Face Lift (2025 Remaster)

10 Sweet Sucker Dance (Early Alternate Version) (2025 Remaster)

11 You Dream Flat Tires

12 Answer Me, My Love (2025 Remaster)

13 Love Puts on a New Face (2025 Remaster)

14 Both Sides Now (2025 Remaster)

01 Harry’s House/Centerpiece (2025 Remaster)

02 Sunny Sunday (2025 Remaster)

03 Hana

04 Last Chance Lost (2025 Remaster)

05 Smokin’ (Empty, Try Another)

06 Hejira (Live at the Santa Barbara County Bowl, September 9, 1979) (2025 Remaster)

07 Refuge of the Roads (2025 Remaster)

08 Paprika Plains (2025 Remaster)

09 Blue Motel Room (2025 Remaster)

10 Black Crow (2025 Remaster)

11 Off Night Backstreet (2025 Remaster)

12 Just Like This Train (2025 Remaster)

13 No Apologies (2025 Remaster)

14 Not to Blame (2025 Remaster)

15 The Magdalene Laundries (2025 Remaster)

01 The Sire of Sorrow (Job’s Sad Song) (2025 Remaster)

02 God Must Be a Boogie Man (2025 Remaster)

03 A Chair in the Sky (2025 Remaster)

04 Goodbye Pork Pie Hat (Live at the Santa Barbara County Bowl, September 9, 1979) (2025 Remaster)

05 The Tea Leaf Prophecy (Lay Down Your Arms) (With Herbie Hancock) 06 Shine

07 If I Had a Heart

08 Impossible Dreamer

09 One Week Last Summer

10 Summertime (Live at the Newport Folk Festival, Newport, RI, 7/24/2022) (2025 Remaster)

11 Stormy Weather (2025 Remaster)

12 Two Grey Rooms (Demo) (2025 Remaster)

13 The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines (2025 Remaster)

14 Twisted (2025 Remaster)

15 If