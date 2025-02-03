Grammy Awards 2025: Όλοι οι νικητές και τα highlights της βραδιάς

Τα 67α Ετήσια Βραβεία Grammy πραγματοποιήθηκαν στις 2 Φεβρουαρίου 2025 στο Crypto.com Arena στο Λος Άντζελες, με παρουσιαστή τον Trevor Noah. Η βραδιά ήταν γεμάτη από αξιοσημείωτες στιγμές, ιστορικές νίκες και συγκινητικές εμφανίσεις.
Τα highlights της βραδιάς:
Η ιστορική νίκη της Beyoncé: Η Beyoncé κατέκτησε το βραβείο Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς για το Cowboy Carter, σηματοδοτώντας την πρώτη φορά που μια μαύρη γυναίκα κερδίζει σε αυτή την κατηγορία στον 21ο αιώνα και την τέταρτη συνολικά. Επιπλέον, κέρδισε το βραβείο Καλύτερου Άλμπουμ Country, νίκη που την καθιστά την πρώτη μαύρη γυναίκα που το επιτυγχάνει αυτό.
Μια διπλή Διάκριση για τον Kendrick Lamar: Ο Kendrick Lamar απέσπασε τα βραβεία Τραγούδι της Χρονιάς και Ηχογράφηση της Χρονιάς για το "Not Like Us", ένα κομμάτι που αναζωπύρωσε το ανταγωνιστικό πνεύμα της χιπ-χοπ σκηνής.
Η ανάδειξη της Chappell Roan: Η Chappell Roan αναδείχθηκε Καλύτερη Νέα Καλλιτέχνης, χρησιμοποιώντας την ομιλία αποδοχής της για να επικρίνει τη βιομηχανία της μουσικής σχετικά με τη μεταχείριση των νέων ταλέντων.
Ένα συγκινητικό Αφιέρωμα στον Quincy Jones: Η βραδιά περιλάμβανε ένα αφιέρωμα στον πρόσφατα αποβιώσαντα Quincy Jones, με τη συμμετοχή των Will Smith, Herbie Hancock και Stevie Wonder, τιμώντας την τεράστια συμβολή του στη μουσική βιομηχανία.
Η τελετή ήταν επίσης αφιερωμένη στην υποστήριξη των προσπαθειών ανακούφισης από τις πρόσφατες πυρκαγιές στο Λος Άντζελες, με καλλιτέχνες να αποτίνουν φόρο τιμής στην πόλη μέσω των εμφανίσεών τους και των ομιλιών τους. Η βραδιά έκλεισε με αισιοδοξία και ελπίδα, υπογραμμίζοντας τη δύναμη της μουσικής να ενώνει και να θεραπεύει.
Δείτε εδώ τις live εμφανίσεις της Lady Gaga με τον Bruno Mars, της Charli XCX, της Doechii, της Chappell Roan κ.α.
Όλοι οι νικητές ανά κατηγορία:
Album of the year
André 3000 – New Blue Sun
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter - WINNER
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet
Charli xcx – Brat
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol 4
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Song of the year
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us – WINNER
Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
Record of the year
The Beatles – Now and Then
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Charli xcx – 360
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us – WINNER
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone – Fortnight
Best pop duo/group performance
Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift – Us.
Beyoncé featuring Post Malone – Levii’s Jeans
Charli xcx and Billie Eilish – Guess
Ariana Grande, Brandy and Monica – The Boy Is Mine
Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile – WINNER
Best Latin pop album
Anitta – Funk Generation
Luis Fonsi – El Viaje
Kany García – García
Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – WINNER
Kali Uchis – Orquídeas
Best new artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Chappell Roan – WINNER
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Best country album
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter – WINNER
Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well
Chris Stapleton – Higher
Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind
Best pop vocal album
Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet – WINNER
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft
Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine
Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Best rap album
J Cole – Might Delete Later
Common and Pete Rock – The Auditorium, Vol 1
Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal – WINNER
Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)
Future and Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You
Best pop solo performance
Beyoncé – Bodyguard
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso – WINNER
Charli xcx – Apple
Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Best dance/electronic music album
Charli xcx – Brat – WINNER
Four Tet – Three
Justice – Hyperdrama
Kaytranada – Timeless
Zedd – Telos
Best rock performance
The Beatles – Now and Then – WINNER
The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)
Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me
Idles – Gift Horse
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
St Vincent – Broken Man
Best rap performance
Cardi B – Enough (Miami)
Common and Pete Rock featuring Posdnuos – When the Sun Shines Again
Doechii – Nissan Altima
Eminem – Houdini
Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – Like That
GloRilla – Yeah Glo!
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us – WINNER
Best rap song
Rapsody featuring Hit-Boy – Asteroids
¥$ [Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign] featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti – Carnival
Future and Metro Boomin featuring Kendrick Lamar – Like That
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us – WINNER
GloRilla – Yeah Glo!
Best alternative music album
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God
Clairo – Charm
Kim Gordon – The Collective
Brittany Howard – What Now
St Vincent – All Born Screaming – WINNER
Best country solo performance
Beyoncé – 16 Carriages
Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay
Kacey Musgraves – The Architect
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman – WINNER
Best country duo/group performance
Kelsea Ballerini with Noah Kahan – Cowboys Cry Too
Beyoncé featuring Miley Cyrus – II Most Wanted – WINNER
Brothers Osborne – Break Mine
Dan + Shay – Bigger Houses
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help
Best melodic rap performance
Jordan Adetunji featuring Kehlani – Kehlani
Beyoncé featuring Linda Martell and Shaboozey – Spaghettii
Future and Metro Boomin featuring the Weeknd – We Still Don’t Trust You
Latto – Big Mama
Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu – 3:AM – WINNER
Best dance pop recording
Madison Beer – Make You Mine
Charli xcx – Von Dutch – WINNER
Billie Eilish – L’Amour de Ma Vie (Over Now Extended Edit)
Ariana Grande – Yes, And?
Troye Sivan – Got Me Started
Best dance/electronic recording
Disclosure – She’s Gone, Dance On
Four Tet – Loved
Fred Again.. and Baby Keem – Leavemealone
Justice and Tame Impala – Neverender – WINNER
Kaytranada featuring Childish Gambino – Witchy
Best R&B performance
Jhené Aiko – Guidance
Chris Brown – Residuals
Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Muni Long – Made for Me (Live on BET) – WINNER
SZA – Saturn
Best traditional R&B performanceMarsha Ambrosius – Wet
Kenyon Dixon – Can I Have This Groove
Lalah Hathaway featuring Michael McDonald – No Lie
Muni Long – Make Me Forget
Lucky Daye – That’s You – WINNER
Best comedy album
Ricky Gervais – Armageddon
Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer – WINNER
Jim Gaffigan – The Prisoner
Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die
Trevor Noah – Where Was I
Best R&B song
Kehlani – After Hours
Tems – Burning
Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Muni Long – Ruined Me
SZA – Saturn – WINNER
Best progressive R&B album
Avery*Sunshine – So Glad to Know You – WINNER – tie
Durand Bernarr – En Route
Childish Gambino – Bando Stone and the New World
Kehlani – Crash
NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) – Why Lawd? – WINNER – tie
Best R&B album
Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe) – WINNER
Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack
Muni Long – Revenge
Lucky Daye – Algorithm
Usher – Coming Home
Best folk album
American Patchwork Quartet – American Patchwork Quartet
Madi Diaz – Weird Faith
Adrianne Lenker – Bright Future
Aoife O’Donovan – All My Friends
Gillian Welch and David Rawlings – Woodland – WINNER
Best música urbana album
Bad Bunny – Nadie Sabe lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana
J Balvin – Rayo
Feid – Ferxxocalipsis
Residente – Las Letras Ya No Importan – WINNER
Young Miko – Att.
Best metal performance
Gojira, Marina Viotti and Victor Le Masne – Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!) – WINNER
Judas Priest – Crown of Horns
Knocked Loose featuring Poppy – Suffocate
Metallica – Screaming Suicide
Spiritbox – Cellar Door
Best African music performance
Yemi Alade – Tomorrow
Asake and Wizkid – MMS
Chris Brown featuring Davido and Lojay – Sensational
Burna Boy – Higher
Tems – Love Me JeJe – WINNER
Best rock song
The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)
St Vincent – Broken Man – WINNER
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
Green Day – Dilemma
Idles – Gift Horse
Best rock album
The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards
Fontaines DC – Romance
Green Day – Saviors
Idles – Tangk
Pearl Jam – Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds – WINNER
Jack White – No Name
Best alternative music performance
Cage the Elephant – Neon Pill
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake
Fontaines DC – Starburster
Kim Gordon – Bye Bye
St Vincent – Flea – WINNER
Best global music album
Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Alkebulan II – WINNER
Ciro Hurtado – Paisajes
Rema – Heis
Antonio Rey – Historias de Un Flamenco
Tems – Born in the Wild
Best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording
Various Artists; Guy Oldfield, producer – All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words
George Clinton – …And Your Ass Will Follow
Dolly Parton – Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones
Jimmy Carter – Last Sundays in the Plains: A Centennial Celebration – WINNER
Barbra Streisand – My Name Is Barbra
Best country song
Kacey Musgraves – The Architect – WINNER
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay
Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
Best song written for visual media
Luke Combs – Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma from Twisters: The Album
’N Sync and Justin Timberlake – Better Place from Trolls Band Together
Olivia Rodrigo – Can’t Catch Me Now from The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Jon Batiste – It Never Went Away from American Symphony – WINNER
Barbra Streisand – Love Will Survive from The Tattooist of Auschwitz
Best música Mexicana album (including Tejano)
Chiquis – Diamantes
Carín León – Boca Chueca, Vol 1 – WINNER
Peso Pluma – Éxodo
Jessi Uribe – De Lejitos
Songwriter of the year, non-classical
Jessi Alexander
Amy Allen – WINNER
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Producer of the year, non-classical
Alissia
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Daniel Nigro – WINNER
Best musical theater album
Hell’s Kitchen – WINNER
Merrily We Roll Along
The Notebook
The Outsiders
Suffs
The Wiz
