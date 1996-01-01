Το official soundtrack της πολυαναμενόμενης ταινίας του Luca Guadagnino, Bones and All, κυκλοφόρησαν οι Trent Reznor και Atticus Ross, το οποίο και μπορείτε να ακούσετε πιο κάτω μέσω Spotify.

Το Bones and All είναι ένα cannibal love story με πρωταγωνιστές τους Timothée Chalamet και Taylor Russell, και ο Guadagnino ζήτησε ο ίδιος προσωπικά από τους Reznor και Ross «να βρούν τη μουσική για ένα road trip και τον ήχο του αμερικανικού τοπίου» για τις ανάγκες της ταινίας.

«Ποτέ δεν υπήρξε focus στο horror στοιχείο», ανέφερε ο Reznor στο Variety πρόσφατα, προσθέτοντας ότι «αυτό βρίσκεται εκεί και εξυπηρετεί έναν σκοπό».

Reznor και Ross πρόσφατα δημιούργησαν και το soundtrack της νέας ταινίας του Sam Mendes, Empire of Light.

Ακούστε εδώ το soundtrack για το Bones and All:

Bones and All (Original Score) Artwork:

Bones and All (Original Score) Tracklist: