Trent Reznor και Atticus Ross κυκλοφορούν το soundtrack για το Bones and All

Ακούστε ολόκληρο τον δίσκο που γράφτηκε για τις ανάγκες της νέας ταινίας του Luca Guadagnino

Ναταλία Πετρίτη
Trent Reznor   Atticus Ross   Bones and All  

Το official soundtrack της πολυαναμενόμενης ταινίας του Luca Guadagnino, Bones and All, κυκλοφόρησαν οι Trent Reznor και Atticus Ross, το οποίο και μπορείτε να ακούσετε πιο κάτω μέσω Spotify.

Το Bones and All είναι ένα cannibal love story με πρωταγωνιστές τους Timothée Chalamet και Taylor Russell, και ο Guadagnino ζήτησε ο ίδιος προσωπικά από τους Reznor και Ross «να βρούν τη μουσική για ένα road trip και τον ήχο του αμερικανικού τοπίου» για τις ανάγκες της ταινίας.

«Ποτέ δεν υπήρξε focus στο horror στοιχείο», ανέφερε ο Reznor στο Variety πρόσφατα, προσθέτοντας ότι «αυτό βρίσκεται εκεί και εξυπηρετεί έναν σκοπό».

Reznor και Ross πρόσφατα δημιούργησαν και το soundtrack της νέας ταινίας του Sam Mendes, Empire of Light.

Ακούστε εδώ το soundtrack για το Bones and All:

Bones and All (Original Score) Artwork:

 bones-and-all-artwork-trent-reznor-atticus-ross

Bones and All (Original Score) Tracklist:

  1. I’m with You (A Way Out)
  2. Lost Girls
  3. Good and Destroyed
  4. Vinegar
  5. I’m with You (You Seem Nice)
  6. It’s Your Turn
  7. You Don’t Have to Be Alone
  8. Forgotten Pictures
  9. In Dreams
  10. I’m with You
  11. By the Light of the Campfire
  12. Night in the Cornfield
  13. We Should Fee something
  14. It’s Just Darkness
  15. You’ll See What I Mean
  16. I’m with You (Always)
  17. Destroyed
  18. Violence Remains
  19. The Great Wide Open
  20. Normal Life
  21. Other Paths Not Explored
  22. Unfinished Business
  23. (You Made It Feel Like) Home
  24. The Great Wide Open (Reprise)


