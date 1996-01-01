View More

Οι Killers συναντούν τον Lindsay Buckingham για μια μοναδική ερμηνεία του “Go Your Own Way”

Ο θρύλος των Fleetwood Mac ερμήνευσε το κομμάτι μαζί με το συγκρότημα από το Las Vegas κατά τη διάρκεια συναυλίας τους στο Los Angeles

Ναταλία Πετρίτη
The Killers   Fleetwood Mac   Lindsay Buckingham  

Με τον θρυλικό Lindsay Buckingham των Fleetwood Mac συναντήθηκαν οι Killers, για μια μοναδική ερμηνεία του “Go Your Own Way” σε συναυλία τους στο Los Angeles.

Οι Killers εμφανίζονταν στο Banc of California Stadium του Los Angeles στις 27 Αυγούστου, όταν έκαναν μια μεγάλη έκπληξη στους θαυμαστές τους, προσκαλώντας τον Buckingham στη σκηνή για το encore της συναυλίας. Μαζί ερμήνευσαν το κλασικό κομμάτι των Fleetwood Mac από το 1976, το οποίο και περιλαμβάνεται στον πολυβραβευμένο 11ο δίσκο τους, Rumours.

Δείτε εδώ την μοναδική τους performance:

Στο encore ο Buckingham συμμετείχε επίσης σε μια ερμηνεία του κομματιού των Killers, “Caution”, το οποίο και περιλαμβάνεται στο Imploding The Mirage του 2020.

Buckingham, Killers και το tour support τους, ο εξαιρετικός Johnny Marr, έκλεισαν τη συναυλία με μια performance του smash hit του συγκροτήματος, “Mr. Brightside”.

Οι Killers έπαιξαν τα κομμάτια:

‘My Own Soul’s Warning’

‘Enterlude’

‘When You Were Young’

‘Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine’

‘Smile Like You Mean It’

‘Shot At The Night’

‘Running Towards A Place’

‘Human’

‘Spaceman’

‘Somebody Told Me’

‘Fire In Bone’

‘Boy’

‘A Dustland Fairytale’

‘For Reasons Unknown’

‘This Charming Man’ (with Johnny Marr)

‘Runaways’

‘Read My Mind’

‘Dying Breed’

‘All The Things That I’ve Done’

‘Caution’ (with Lindsay Buckingham)

‘Go Your Own Way’ (with Lindsay Buckingham)

‘Mr. Brightside’ (with Lindsay Buckingham and Johnny Marr)

 


