Dave Smith: Έφυγε από τη ζωή ο «πατέρας» του MIDI

Μέλη των Cure, Bon Iver, Hot Chip και Duran Duran αποχαιρετούν τον πρωτοπόρο των synths

Ναταλία Πετρίτη
Dave Smith  

Σε ηλικία 72 ετών έφυγε από τη ζωή ο Dave Smith, ο οποίος υπήρξε ο ιδρυτής της εμβληματικής εταιρίας Sequential Synth, αλλά και εφευρέτης του MIDI. Η είδηση έγινε γνωστή από την ίδια την Sequential, με σχετική ανάρτηση στην ιστοσελίδα της.

Ο Dave Smith υπήρξε πέρα από πρωτοπόρος πίσω από το MIDI, ο δημιουργός μιας σειράς από synths τα οποία χρησιμοποιήθηκαν από εκατοντάδες εμβληματικούς καλλιτέχνες της ηλεκτρονικής μουσικής στα ‘80s, όπως και από τους Radiohead στον πειραματικό δίσκο τους, Kid A.

Μέλη των Cure, Bon Iver, Hot Chip και Duran Duran αποχαιρέτησαν τον Smith μέσα από αναρτήσεις τους στα κοινωνικά μέσα, τονίζοντας τη σημασία της δουλειάς του για την εξέλιξη ολόκληρης της μουσικής βιομηχανίας.

Με ανάρτησή του στο Twitter, ο Roger O’Donnell των Cure έγραψε: «Είμαι πολύ στενοχωρημένος στο άκουσμα του θανάτου του Dave Smith. Ξεκίνησε τη Sequential Circuits η οποία δημιούργησε μερικά από τα πιο εμβληματικά synths από τα early ‘80s μέχρι σήμερα. Εφηύρε το MIDI!!! Το Prophet 5 είναι ένα από τα καλύτερα synths που φτιάχτηκαν ποτέ, δεν θα τον ξεχάσουμε. Ήταν ένας σπουδαίος άνθρωπος και ένας σπουδαίος φίλος».

Η αντίστοιχη ανάρτηση του Justin Vernon των Bon Iver:

Οι Hot Chip δήλωσαν από την άλλη ότι «δεν θα ήταν τίποτα χωρίς τον Smith», τον οποίο και αποκάλεσαν «θρύλο», ενώ ο Nick Rhodes των Duran Duran ανέφερε σε προσωπικό του statement ότι όταν δημιουργούσε τον πρώτο δίσκο του συγκροτήματος, το Prophet V ήταν το βασικό του όργανο, το οποίο και δεν έχει σταματήσει να χρησιμοποιεί σε κάθε δίσκο των Duran Duran έκτοτε.

Δείτε εδώ περισσότερα tributes:

