Σε ηλικία 72 ετών έφυγε από τη ζωή ο Dave Smith, ο οποίος υπήρξε ο ιδρυτής της εμβληματικής εταιρίας Sequential Synth, αλλά και εφευρέτης του MIDI. Η είδηση έγινε γνωστή από την ίδια την Sequential, με σχετική ανάρτηση στην ιστοσελίδα της.

Ο Dave Smith υπήρξε πέρα από πρωτοπόρος πίσω από το MIDI, ο δημιουργός μιας σειράς από synths τα οποία χρησιμοποιήθηκαν από εκατοντάδες εμβληματικούς καλλιτέχνες της ηλεκτρονικής μουσικής στα ‘80s, όπως και από τους Radiohead στον πειραματικό δίσκο τους, Kid A.

Μέλη των Cure, Bon Iver, Hot Chip και Duran Duran αποχαιρέτησαν τον Smith μέσα από αναρτήσεις τους στα κοινωνικά μέσα, τονίζοντας τη σημασία της δουλειάς του για την εξέλιξη ολόκληρης της μουσικής βιομηχανίας.

Με ανάρτησή του στο Twitter, ο Roger O’Donnell των Cure έγραψε: «Είμαι πολύ στενοχωρημένος στο άκουσμα του θανάτου του Dave Smith. Ξεκίνησε τη Sequential Circuits η οποία δημιούργησε μερικά από τα πιο εμβληματικά synths από τα early ‘80s μέχρι σήμερα. Εφηύρε το MIDI!!! Το Prophet 5 είναι ένα από τα καλύτερα synths που φτιάχτηκαν ποτέ, δεν θα τον ξεχάσουμε. Ήταν ένας σπουδαίος άνθρωπος και ένας σπουδαίος φίλος».

So sad to hear of Dave Smiths death, he started Sequential Circuits who made some of the most iconic synths from the early 80s until now... He invented MIDI!!! The Prophet 5 is one of the greatest synths ever made, he will never be forgotten. Great man and a dear friend.. — Roger O'Donnell (@RogerODonnellX) June 2, 2022

Η αντίστοιχη ανάρτηση του Justin Vernon των Bon Iver:

Dave Smith made the best keyboards ever … that’s saying it lightly. Innovator of so much. Inspiration. Thank you Dave Smith. https://t.co/247rSB7cmV — blobtower (@blobtower) June 2, 2022

Οι Hot Chip δήλωσαν από την άλλη ότι «δεν θα ήταν τίποτα χωρίς τον Smith», τον οποίο και αποκάλεσαν «θρύλο», ενώ ο Nick Rhodes των Duran Duran ανέφερε σε προσωπικό του statement ότι όταν δημιουργούσε τον πρώτο δίσκο του συγκροτήματος, το Prophet V ήταν το βασικό του όργανο, το οποίο και δεν έχει σταματήσει να χρησιμοποιεί σε κάθε δίσκο των Duran Duran έκτοτε.

Δείτε εδώ περισσότερα tributes:

without Dave Smith, no MIDI as we know it. no widely available polyphonic synthesis in the form that we know it. thank you for envisioning how electronic music could evolve & giving us the tools to make it sound like whatever we can imagine. rest in peace — Good Willsmith (@GoodWillsmith) June 2, 2022

RIP to the legend Dave Smith/ @sequentialLLC visionary creator of the Prophet 5 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Nm5na53Gow — FLYLO (@flyinglotus) June 2, 2022

Just heard the news that Dave Smith from Sequential Circuits , the man who "invented" the "ahead of it's time" Prophet 5 synth in 1977 , has passed away . This is becoming a terrible year for loss. — Rick Wakeman CBE (@GrumpyOldRick) June 2, 2022

Farewell to the great Dave Smith (1950-2022) of Sequential Circuits, the 'Father of MIDI,' who helped create a sonic world that can be heard through the work of everyone from Michael Jackson to Madonna, Japan to Radiohead. pic.twitter.com/wyKW8a8OlC — Robin Rimbaud - Scanner (@robinrimbaud) June 2, 2022