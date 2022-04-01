View More

O Damon Albarn επανακυκλοφορεί το The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows σε deluxe edition

Η επανέκδοση του δίσκου περιέχει instrumentals, bonus κομμάτια και πολλά ακόμη

Ναταλία Πετρίτη
Ναταλία Πετρίτη
Damon Albarn   The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows  

Επανακυκλοφόρησε ο Damon Albarn την τελευταία του δισκογραφική δουλειά, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, σε ένα deluxe edition.

Το set τεσσάρων δίσκων της επανακυκλοφορίας περιέχει το original LP, ένα live recording από εμφάνιση του τραγουδιστή στο Union Chapel του Λονδίνου τον περασμένο Δεκέμβριο, έναν δίσκο με αποκλειστικά instrumentals, αλλά και τρία bonus tracks — το “The Bollocked Man”, το ποίημα “Love & Memory,” και το hidden song, “Huldufolk” — τα οποία και δεν περιλαμβάνονταν στην standard tracklist του δίσκου.

Ο δίσκος κυκλοφόρησε για πρώτη φορά τον Νοέμβριο του 2021, ενώ είχε προηγηθεί η σταδιακή κυκλοφορία των singles “Polaris”, “Particles”, “Royal Morning Blue” και “The Tower of Montevideo”, πέρα από το ομώνυμο.

Ακούστε εδώ τον δίσκο:

The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows (Deluxe) Artwork: damon albarn the nearer the fountain more pure the stream flows deluxe edition artwork 4-disc set bonus tracks instrumentals stream

The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows (Deluxe) Tracklist:

Disc 1 – The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows

  1. The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows
  2. The Cormorant
  3. Royal Morning Blue
  4. Combustion
  5. Daft Wader
  6. Darkness to Light
  7. Esja
  8. The Tower of Montevideo
  9. Giraffe Trumpet Sea
  10. Polaris
  11. Particles

Disc 2 – Live at Union Chapel

  1. The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows
  2. The Cormorant
  3. Royal Morning Blue
  4. Daft Wader
  5. Darkness to Light
  6. The Tower of Montevideo
  7. Polaris
  8. Particles
  9. Beetlebum
  10. Under the Westway
  11. Sweet Song
  12. El Manana
  13. For Tomorrow
  14. Tender
  15. Girls & Boys
  16. The Universal

Disc 3 – Instrumentals

  1. The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows
  2. The Cormorant
  3. Royal Morning Blue
  4. Daft Wader
  5. Darkness to Light
  6. The Tower of Montevideo
  7. Polaris
  8. Particles

Disc 4 – Bonus Tracks

  1. The Bollocked Man
  2. Love & Memory
  3. Huldufolk

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ


 

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

O Damon Albarn επανακυκλοφορεί το The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows σε deluxe edition
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΝΕΑ

O Damon Albarn επανακυκλοφορεί το The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows σε deluxe edition

Η επανέκδοση του δίσκου περιέχει instrumentals, bonus κομμάτια και πολλά ακόμη

Ο Thom Yorke ερμηνεύει κομμάτια των Radiohead και The Smile solo για πρώτη φορά
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΝΕΑ

Ο Thom Yorke ερμηνεύει κομμάτια των Radiohead και The Smile solo για πρώτη φορά

Ο ίδιος παρουσίασε τη συνεργασία του, “Rabbit In Your Headlights”, με τους UNKLE από το 1998.

O Jim Sclavunos των Bad Seeds διασκευάζει Bob Dylan για καλό σκοπό και για να τιμήσει μια εκλιπούσα θαυμάστριά του
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΝΕΑ

O Jim Sclavunos των Bad Seeds διασκευάζει Bob Dylan για καλό σκοπό και για να τιμήσει μια εκλιπούσα θαυμάστριά του

Ακούστε εδώ το “Lay Down Your Weary Tune” μαζί με τον Scott Devendorf των National

FEATURED TODAY

Ο Jack White δεν θα σώσει το ροκ, θα το φέρει (πάλι) στην κορυφή
ΑΡΘΡΑ - ΔΙΕΘΝΗ

Ο Jack White δεν θα σώσει το ροκ, θα το φέρει (πάλι) στην κορυφή

Ο Δημήτρης Μάστορης αναλύει τη δισκογραφική επιστροφή του Jack White με το Fear of the Dawn  και τη σημασία της για την επάνοδο της ροκ σε εμπορικές κορυφές. 

Η άνοιξη έπιασε τον Επίτροπο
ΠΑΡΑΤΗΡΗΤΗΡΙΟ ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗΣ ΑΜΠΑΛΟΣΥΝΗΣ

Η άνοιξη έπιασε τον Επίτροπο

Στο νέο του Παρατηρητήριο ο Επίτροπος με ανοιξιάτικη ευεξία φτιάχνει λίστα με τα live στα οποία πρέπει να προστρέξουν προσεχώς οι χατζημεταλάδες και όχι μόνο.

Όταν οι dissonArt ensemble συνάντησαν τον Γιάννη Χρήστου
ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΕΙΣ - ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ

Όταν οι dissonArt ensemble συνάντησαν τον Γιάννη Χρήστου

Με αφορμή το «Once to be realised - Έξι συναντήσεις με τα αταξινόμητα αρχεία έργων του Γιάννη Χρήστου», το Αvopolis Μίλησε με τη Λενιώ Λιάτσου από τους Dissonart ensemble

Top
0
Shares