Επανακυκλοφόρησε ο Damon Albarn την τελευταία του δισκογραφική δουλειά, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, σε ένα deluxe edition.

Το set τεσσάρων δίσκων της επανακυκλοφορίας περιέχει το original LP, ένα live recording από εμφάνιση του τραγουδιστή στο Union Chapel του Λονδίνου τον περασμένο Δεκέμβριο, έναν δίσκο με αποκλειστικά instrumentals, αλλά και τρία bonus tracks — το “The Bollocked Man”, το ποίημα “Love & Memory,” και το hidden song, “Huldufolk” — τα οποία και δεν περιλαμβάνονταν στην standard tracklist του δίσκου.

Ο δίσκος κυκλοφόρησε για πρώτη φορά τον Νοέμβριο του 2021, ενώ είχε προηγηθεί η σταδιακή κυκλοφορία των singles “Polaris”, “Particles”, “Royal Morning Blue” και “The Tower of Montevideo”, πέρα από το ομώνυμο.

Ακούστε εδώ τον δίσκο:

The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows (Deluxe) Artwork:

The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows (Deluxe) Tracklist:

Disc 1 – The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows

The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows The Cormorant Royal Morning Blue Combustion Daft Wader Darkness to Light Esja The Tower of Montevideo Giraffe Trumpet Sea Polaris Particles

Disc 2 – Live at Union Chapel

The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows The Cormorant Royal Morning Blue Daft Wader Darkness to Light The Tower of Montevideo Polaris Particles Beetlebum Under the Westway Sweet Song El Manana For Tomorrow Tender Girls & Boys The Universal

Disc 3 – Instrumentals

The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows The Cormorant Royal Morning Blue Daft Wader Darkness to Light The Tower of Montevideo Polaris Particles

Disc 4 – Bonus Tracks