Ένα ακουστικό set παρουσίασε ο Thom Yorke στις 9 Απριλίου στο Zermatt της Ελβετίας, όπου και ερμήνευσε για πρώτη φορά solo υλικό των Radiohead και The Smile.

Κατά τη διάρκεια του unplugged set 23 κομματιών, ο τραγουδιστής και στιχουργός παρουσίασε κομμάτια των Radiohead όπως τα “Bodysnatchers”, “Daydreaming”, “Decks Dark” και “Exit Music (For A Film)” για πρώτη φορά.

Ο ίδιος παρουσίασε τη συνεργασία του, “Rabbit In Your Headlights”, με τους UNKLE από το 1998, αλλά και το κομμάτι “Pana-vision”, που αποτελεί το πιο single των The Smile, του supergroup στο οποίο συμμετέχει με τον Jonny Greenwood και τον Tom Skinner.

Δείτε εδώ υλικό της συναυλίας:

Ο Thom Yorke έπαιξε τα κομμάτια:

‘Has Ended’

‘Free in the Knowledge’ (The Smile song)

‘Bodysnatchers’ (Radiohead song)

‘Everything In Its Right Place’ (Radiohead song)

‘Suspirium’

‘Pana-vision’ (The Smile song)

‘Daydreaming’ (Radiohead song)

‘Decks Dark’ (Radiohead song)

‘I Might Be Wrong’ (Radiohead song)

‘These Are My Twisted Words’ (Radiohead song)

‘Bloom’ (Radiohead song)

‘Unmade’

‘Open Again’

‘Present Tense’ (Radiohead song)

‘The Clock’

‘Videotape’ (Radiohead song)

Encore:

‘Idioteque’ (Radiohead song)

‘Rabbit in Your Headlights’ (UNKLE cover)

‘Exit Music (For A Film)’ (Radiohead song)

‘Spectr’e (Radiohead song)

Encore 2:

‘The Eraser’

‘House of Cards’ (Radiohead song)

‘Weird Fishes/Arpeggi’ (Radiohead song)