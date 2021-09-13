Για ακόμη μια χρονιά έλαβαν χώρα τα MTV VMAs, η τελετή των οποίων πραγματοποιήθηκε στο Barclays Center στο Brooklyn της Νέας Υόρκης. Στο ρόλο της παρουσιάστριας της λαμπερής τελετής βρέθηκε η Doja Cat, η οποία ερμήνευσε και επιτυχίες της όπως τα “Be Like This” και “You Right”, ενώ επέστρεψε στο σπίτι της με το βραβείο Καλύτερης Μουσικής Συνεργασίας για το single της με τον SZA, “Kiss Me More”.

Τη φετινή χρονιά τα βραβεία επέστρεψαν στην συνηθισμένη τους live κάλυψη, καθώς το 2020 είχαν μαγνητοσκοπηθεί σε εξωτερικούς χώρους αποκλειστικά λόγω της πανδημίας.

Στην τελετή απονομής εμφανίστηκαν ζωντανά καλλιτέχνες όπως οι Twenty One Pilots, Kacey Musgraves, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran και άλλοι.

Τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες συγκέντρωσε ο Justin Bieber, ο οποίος είδε το όνομά του σε 9 κατηγορίες βραβείων φέτος, για να κερδίσει τελικά αυτά του Best Pop για το κομμάτι του, “Peaches”, αλλά και Artist of the Year.

Δείτε εδώ την αναλυτική λίστα με τους νικητές και τις νικήτριες των φετινών βραβείων:

Video of the Year

Cardi B: ‘WAP’ ft. Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled and Drake: ‘POPSTAR’ (starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat: ‘Kiss Me More’ ft. SZA

Ed Sheeran: ‘Bad Habits’

Lil Nas X: ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ WINNER

The Weeknd: ‘Save Your Tears’

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Group of the Year

BTS WINNER

Blackpink

CNCO

Foo Fighters

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

Twenty One Pilots

Song of the Year

24kGoldn: ‘Mood’ ft. iann dior

Silk Sonic: ‘Leave the Door Open’

BTS: ‘Dynamite’

Cardi B: ‘WAP’ ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Dua Lipa: ‘Levitating’

Olivia Rodrigo: ‘Drivers License’ WINNER

Best New Artist, Presented by Facebook

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo WINNER

Polo G

Saweetie

Best Breakthrough Song

Claire Rosinkranz — ‘Backyard Boy’ WINNER

Masked Wolf: ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’

Bella Poarch: ‘Build a Bitch’

Young Baby Tate ft. Flo Milli: ‘I Am’

Whoheem: ‘Let’s Link’

PUSH Performance of the Year

September 2020: Wallows – ‘Are You Bored Yet?’

October 2020: Ashnikko – ‘Daisy’

November 2020: SAINt JHN – ‘Gorgeous’

December 2020: 24kGoldn – ‘Coco’

January 2021: JC Stewart – ‘Break My Heart’

February 2021: Latto – ‘Sex Lies’

March 2021: Madison Beer – ‘Selfish’

April 2021: The Kid LAROI – ‘WITHOUT YOU’

May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers license’ WINNER

June 2021: Girl In Red – ‘Serotonin’

July 2021: Fousheé – ‘My Slime’

August 2021: jxdn – ‘Think About Me’

Best Collaboration

24kGoldn: ‘Mood’ ft. iann dior

Cardi B: ‘WAP’ ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Doja Cat: ‘Kiss Me More’ ft. SZA WINNER

Drake: ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ ft. Lil Durk

Justin Bieber: ‘Peaches’ ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Miley Cyrus: ‘Prisoner’ ft. Dua Lipa

Best Pop

Ariana Grande: ‘positions’

Billie Eilish: ‘Therefore I Am’

BTS: ‘Butter’

Harry Styles: ‘Treat People With Kindness’

Justin Bieber: ‘Peaches’ WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo: ‘Good 4 U’

Shawn Mendes: ‘Wonder’

Taylor Swift: ‘Willow’

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B: ‘WAP’ ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Drake: ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ ft. Lil Durk

Lil Baby: ‘On Me (Remix)’ ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Moneybagg Yo: ‘Said Sum’

Polo G: ‘RAPSTAR’

Travis Scott: ‘FRANCHISE’ ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. WINNER

Best Rock

Evanescence: “Use My Voice”

Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame”

John Mayer: “Last Train Home” WINNER

The Killers: “My Own Soul’s Warning”

Kings of Leon: “The Bandit”

Lenny Kravitz: “Raise Vibration”

Best Alternative

Bleachers: ‘Stop Making This Hurt’

Glass Animals: ‘Heat Waves’

Imagine Dragons: ‘Follow You’

Machine Gun Kelly: ‘my ex’s best friend’ ft. blackbear] WINNER

twenty one pilots: ‘Shy Away’

WILLOW: ‘t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l’ ft. Travis Barker

Best Latin

Bad Bunny / Jhay Cortez: ‘Dákiti’

Billie Eilish / Rosalía: ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’ WINNER

Black Eyed Peas / Shakira: ‘GIRL LIKE ME’

J Balvin / Dua Lipa / Bad Bunny / Tainy: ‘UN DIA (ONE DAY)’

Karol G: ‘Bichota’

Maluma: ‘Hawái’

Best R&B

Beyoncé / Blue Ivy / SAINt JHN / WizKid: ‘BROWN SKIN GIRL’

Silk Sonic: ‘Leave the Door Open’ WINNER

Chris Brown / Young Thug: ‘Go Crazy’

Giveon: ‘HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY’

H.E.R.: ‘Come Through’ ft. Chris Brown

SZA: ‘Good Days’

Best K-Pop

(G)I-DLE: ‘DUMDi DUMDi’

BLACKPINK / Selena Gomez: ‘Ice Cream’

BTS: ‘Butter’ WINNER

Monsta X: ‘Gambler’

SEVENTEEN: ‘Ready to love’

TWICE: ‘Alcohol-Free’

Video for Good

Billie Eilish: ‘Your Power’ WINNER

Demi Lovato: ‘Dancing With the Devil’

H.E.R.: ‘Fight for You’

Kane Brown: ‘Worldwide Beautiful’

Lil Nas X: ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’

Pharrell Williams: ‘Entrepreneur’ ft. JAY-Z

Best Direction

Billie Eilish: ‘Your Power’ (dir. Billie Eilish)

DJ Khaled ft. Drake: ‘POPSTAR’ (dir. Director X)

Lil Nas X: ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ (dir. Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino) WINNER

Taylor Swift: ‘Willow’ (dir. Taylor Swift)

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A: ‘Franchise’ (dir. Travis Scott)

Tyler, the Creator – ‘LUMBERJACK’ (dir. Wolf Haley)

Best Cinematography

Beyoncé / Blue Ivy / SAINt JHN / WizKid: ‘BROWN SKIN GIRL’ (cinematography: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant) WINNER

Billie Eilish: ‘Therefore I Am’ (cinematography: Rob Witt)

Foo Fighters: ‘Shame Shame’ (cinematography: Santiago Gonzalez)

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper: ‘Holy’ (cinematography: Elias Talbot)

Lady Gaga: ‘911’ (cinematography: Jeff Cronenweth)

Lorde: ‘Solar Power’ (cinematography: Andrew Stroud)

Best Art Direction

Beyoncé / Shatta Wale / Major Lazer: ‘ALREADY’ (art direction: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos)

Ed Sheeran: ‘Bad Habits’ (art direction: Alison Dominitz)

Lady Gaga: ‘911’ (art direction: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus)

Lil Nas X: ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ (art direction: John Richoux)

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: ‘Best Friend’ (art direction: Art Haynes) WINNER

Taylor Swift: ‘Willow’ (art direction: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez)

Best Visual Effects

Bella Poarch: ‘Build A Bitch’ (visual effects: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova)

Coldplay: ‘Higher Power’ (visual effects: Mathematic)

Doja Cat & The Weeknd: ‘You Right’ (visual effects: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel)

Glass Animals: ‘Tangerine’ (visual effects: Ronan Fourreau)

Lil Nas X: ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ (visual effects: Mathematic) WINNER

P!NK: ‘All I Know So Far’ (visual effects: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc)

Best Choreography

Ariana Grande: ’34+35′ (choreography: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson)

BTS: ‘Butter’ (choreography: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM)

Ed Sheeran: ‘Bad Habits’ (choreography: Natricia Bernard)

Foo Fighters: ‘Shame Shame’ (choreography: Nina McNeely)

Harry Styles: ‘Treat People With Kindness’ (choreography: Paul Roberts) WINNER

Marshmello & Halsey: ‘Be Kind’ (choreography: Dani Vitale)

Best Editing

Silk Sonic: ‘Leave the Door Open’ (editing: Troy Charbonnet) WINNER

BTS: ‘Butter’ (editing: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens)

Drake: ‘What’s Next’ (editing: Noah Kendal)

Harry Styles: ‘Treat People With Kindness’ (editing: Claudia Wass)

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: ‘Peaches’ (editing: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs)

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner’ (editing: William Town at Modern Post)

Song of the Summer

Billie Eilish: ‘Happier Than Ever’

BTS: ‘Butter’ WINNER

Camila Cabello: Don’t Go Yet’

DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby and Lil Durk: ‘Every Chance I Get’

Doja Cat: ‘Need To Know’

Dua Lipa: ‘Levitating’

Ed Sheeran: ‘Bad Habits’

Giveon: ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’

Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon: ‘Peaches’

The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber: ‘Stay’

Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow: ‘Industry Baby’

Lizzo feat. Cardi B: ‘Rumors’

Megan Thee Stallion: ‘Thot Shit’

Normani feat. Cardi B: ‘Wild Side’

Olivia Rodrigo: ‘Good 4 U’

Shawn Mendes and Tainy: ‘Summer Of Love’