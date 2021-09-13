Για ακόμη μια χρονιά έλαβαν χώρα τα MTV VMAs, η τελετή των οποίων πραγματοποιήθηκε στο Barclays Center στο Brooklyn της Νέας Υόρκης. Στο ρόλο της παρουσιάστριας της λαμπερής τελετής βρέθηκε η Doja Cat, η οποία ερμήνευσε και επιτυχίες της όπως τα “Be Like This” και “You Right”, ενώ επέστρεψε στο σπίτι της με το βραβείο Καλύτερης Μουσικής Συνεργασίας για το single της με τον SZA, “Kiss Me More”.
Τη φετινή χρονιά τα βραβεία επέστρεψαν στην συνηθισμένη τους live κάλυψη, καθώς το 2020 είχαν μαγνητοσκοπηθεί σε εξωτερικούς χώρους αποκλειστικά λόγω της πανδημίας.
Στην τελετή απονομής εμφανίστηκαν ζωντανά καλλιτέχνες όπως οι Twenty One Pilots, Kacey Musgraves, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran και άλλοι.
Τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες συγκέντρωσε ο Justin Bieber, ο οποίος είδε το όνομά του σε 9 κατηγορίες βραβείων φέτος, για να κερδίσει τελικά αυτά του Best Pop για το κομμάτι του, “Peaches”, αλλά και Artist of the Year.
Δείτε εδώ την αναλυτική λίστα με τους νικητές και τις νικήτριες των φετινών βραβείων:
Video of the Year
Cardi B: ‘WAP’ ft. Megan Thee Stallion
DJ Khaled and Drake: ‘POPSTAR’ (starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat: ‘Kiss Me More’ ft. SZA
Ed Sheeran: ‘Bad Habits’
Lil Nas X: ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ WINNER
The Weeknd: ‘Save Your Tears’
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber WINNER
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Group of the Year
BTS WINNER
Blackpink
CNCO
Foo Fighters
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic
Twenty One Pilots
Song of the Year
24kGoldn: ‘Mood’ ft. iann dior
Silk Sonic: ‘Leave the Door Open’
BTS: ‘Dynamite’
Cardi B: ‘WAP’ ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Dua Lipa: ‘Levitating’
Olivia Rodrigo: ‘Drivers License’ WINNER
Best New Artist, Presented by Facebook
24kGoldn
Giveon
The Kid LAROI
Olivia Rodrigo WINNER
Polo G
Saweetie
Best Breakthrough Song
Claire Rosinkranz — ‘Backyard Boy’ WINNER
Masked Wolf: ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’
Bella Poarch: ‘Build a Bitch’
Young Baby Tate ft. Flo Milli: ‘I Am’
Whoheem: ‘Let’s Link’
PUSH Performance of the Year
September 2020: Wallows – ‘Are You Bored Yet?’
October 2020: Ashnikko – ‘Daisy’
November 2020: SAINt JHN – ‘Gorgeous’
December 2020: 24kGoldn – ‘Coco’
January 2021: JC Stewart – ‘Break My Heart’
February 2021: Latto – ‘Sex Lies’
March 2021: Madison Beer – ‘Selfish’
April 2021: The Kid LAROI – ‘WITHOUT YOU’
May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers license’ WINNER
June 2021: Girl In Red – ‘Serotonin’
July 2021: Fousheé – ‘My Slime’
August 2021: jxdn – ‘Think About Me’
Best Collaboration
24kGoldn: ‘Mood’ ft. iann dior
Cardi B: ‘WAP’ ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Doja Cat: ‘Kiss Me More’ ft. SZA WINNER
Drake: ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ ft. Lil Durk
Justin Bieber: ‘Peaches’ ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Miley Cyrus: ‘Prisoner’ ft. Dua Lipa
Best Pop
Ariana Grande: ‘positions’
Billie Eilish: ‘Therefore I Am’
BTS: ‘Butter’
Harry Styles: ‘Treat People With Kindness’
Justin Bieber: ‘Peaches’ WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo: ‘Good 4 U’
Shawn Mendes: ‘Wonder’
Taylor Swift: ‘Willow’
Best Hip-Hop
Cardi B: ‘WAP’ ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Drake: ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ ft. Lil Durk
Lil Baby: ‘On Me (Remix)’ ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Moneybagg Yo: ‘Said Sum’
Polo G: ‘RAPSTAR’
Travis Scott: ‘FRANCHISE’ ft. Young Thug & M.I.A. WINNER
Best Rock
Evanescence: “Use My Voice”
Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame”
John Mayer: “Last Train Home” WINNER
The Killers: “My Own Soul’s Warning”
Kings of Leon: “The Bandit”
Lenny Kravitz: “Raise Vibration”
Best Alternative
Bleachers: ‘Stop Making This Hurt’
Glass Animals: ‘Heat Waves’
Imagine Dragons: ‘Follow You’
Machine Gun Kelly: ‘my ex’s best friend’ ft. blackbear] WINNER
twenty one pilots: ‘Shy Away’
WILLOW: ‘t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l’ ft. Travis Barker
Best Latin
Bad Bunny / Jhay Cortez: ‘Dákiti’
Billie Eilish / Rosalía: ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’ WINNER
Black Eyed Peas / Shakira: ‘GIRL LIKE ME’
J Balvin / Dua Lipa / Bad Bunny / Tainy: ‘UN DIA (ONE DAY)’
Karol G: ‘Bichota’
Maluma: ‘Hawái’
Best R&B
Beyoncé / Blue Ivy / SAINt JHN / WizKid: ‘BROWN SKIN GIRL’
Silk Sonic: ‘Leave the Door Open’ WINNER
Chris Brown / Young Thug: ‘Go Crazy’
Giveon: ‘HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY’
H.E.R.: ‘Come Through’ ft. Chris Brown
SZA: ‘Good Days’
Best K-Pop
(G)I-DLE: ‘DUMDi DUMDi’
BLACKPINK / Selena Gomez: ‘Ice Cream’
BTS: ‘Butter’ WINNER
Monsta X: ‘Gambler’
SEVENTEEN: ‘Ready to love’
TWICE: ‘Alcohol-Free’
Video for Good
Billie Eilish: ‘Your Power’ WINNER
Demi Lovato: ‘Dancing With the Devil’
H.E.R.: ‘Fight for You’
Kane Brown: ‘Worldwide Beautiful’
Lil Nas X: ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’
Pharrell Williams: ‘Entrepreneur’ ft. JAY-Z
Best Direction
Billie Eilish: ‘Your Power’ (dir. Billie Eilish)
DJ Khaled ft. Drake: ‘POPSTAR’ (dir. Director X)
Lil Nas X: ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ (dir. Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino) WINNER
Taylor Swift: ‘Willow’ (dir. Taylor Swift)
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A: ‘Franchise’ (dir. Travis Scott)
Tyler, the Creator – ‘LUMBERJACK’ (dir. Wolf Haley)
Best Cinematography
Beyoncé / Blue Ivy / SAINt JHN / WizKid: ‘BROWN SKIN GIRL’ (cinematography: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant) WINNER
Billie Eilish: ‘Therefore I Am’ (cinematography: Rob Witt)
Foo Fighters: ‘Shame Shame’ (cinematography: Santiago Gonzalez)
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper: ‘Holy’ (cinematography: Elias Talbot)
Lady Gaga: ‘911’ (cinematography: Jeff Cronenweth)
Lorde: ‘Solar Power’ (cinematography: Andrew Stroud)
Best Art Direction
Beyoncé / Shatta Wale / Major Lazer: ‘ALREADY’ (art direction: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos)
Ed Sheeran: ‘Bad Habits’ (art direction: Alison Dominitz)
Lady Gaga: ‘911’ (art direction: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus)
Lil Nas X: ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ (art direction: John Richoux)
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: ‘Best Friend’ (art direction: Art Haynes) WINNER
Taylor Swift: ‘Willow’ (art direction: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez)
Best Visual Effects
Bella Poarch: ‘Build A Bitch’ (visual effects: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova)
Coldplay: ‘Higher Power’ (visual effects: Mathematic)
Doja Cat & The Weeknd: ‘You Right’ (visual effects: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel)
Glass Animals: ‘Tangerine’ (visual effects: Ronan Fourreau)
Lil Nas X: ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ (visual effects: Mathematic) WINNER
P!NK: ‘All I Know So Far’ (visual effects: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc)
Best Choreography
Ariana Grande: ’34+35′ (choreography: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson)
BTS: ‘Butter’ (choreography: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM)
Ed Sheeran: ‘Bad Habits’ (choreography: Natricia Bernard)
Foo Fighters: ‘Shame Shame’ (choreography: Nina McNeely)
Harry Styles: ‘Treat People With Kindness’ (choreography: Paul Roberts) WINNER
Marshmello & Halsey: ‘Be Kind’ (choreography: Dani Vitale)
Best Editing
Silk Sonic: ‘Leave the Door Open’ (editing: Troy Charbonnet) WINNER
BTS: ‘Butter’ (editing: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens)
Drake: ‘What’s Next’ (editing: Noah Kendal)
Harry Styles: ‘Treat People With Kindness’ (editing: Claudia Wass)
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: ‘Peaches’ (editing: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs)
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner’ (editing: William Town at Modern Post)
Song of the Summer
Billie Eilish: ‘Happier Than Ever’
BTS: ‘Butter’ WINNER
Camila Cabello: Don’t Go Yet’
DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby and Lil Durk: ‘Every Chance I Get’
Doja Cat: ‘Need To Know’
Dua Lipa: ‘Levitating’
Ed Sheeran: ‘Bad Habits’
Giveon: ‘Heartbreak Anniversary’
Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon: ‘Peaches’
The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber: ‘Stay’
Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow: ‘Industry Baby’
Lizzo feat. Cardi B: ‘Rumors’
Megan Thee Stallion: ‘Thot Shit’
Normani feat. Cardi B: ‘Wild Side’
Olivia Rodrigo: ‘Good 4 U’
Shawn Mendes and Tainy: ‘Summer Of Love’