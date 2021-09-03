Για πρώτη φορά μετά από το 1986 ακούστηκε ζωντανά το “Never Had No One Ever” των Smiths στις 28 Αυγούστου, στην πρώτη δηλαδή συναυλία του residency του Morrissey στο Cesar’s Palace του Las Vegas. Ο Morrissey συνέχισε παίζοντας τα “The Night Has Opened My Eyes” και “Shoplifters Of The World Unite” που επίσης είχαν να ακουστούν σε συναυλία του ίδιου ή άλλου μέλους των Smiths για χρόνια. Την επόμενη μέρα, ο πάλαι ποτέ frontman του ιστορικού συγκροτήματος ερμήνευσε τα “How Soon Is Now” και “Half A Person”.

Ο Morrissey μοιράστηκε επίσης με το κοινό του στο Instagram την πληροφορία ότι το merchandise του ίδιου, που πωλείται αυτή τη στιγμή στο residency του στο Caesar’s Palace, έσπασε κάθε ρεκόρ πωλήσεων.

Ο Mozzer θα εμφανίζεται στο Las Vegas μέχρι και τις 5 Σεπτεμβρίου.

Διαβάστε παρακάτω τα full setlists του Las Vegas residency:

Morrissey at The Colosseum, Cesar’s Palace – 28 Αυγούστου

‘Never Had No One Ever’

‘Jim Jim Falls’

‘I Wish You Lonely’

‘Alma Matters’

‘What Kind of People Live in These Houses?’

‘Satan Rejected My Soul’

‘The Lazy Sunbathers’

‘Knockabout World’

‘Morning Starship’

‘Wedding Bell Blues’

‘Seasick, Yet Still Docked’

‘This Night Has Opened My Eyes’

‘I’m Throwing My Arms Around Paris’

‘Back on the Chain Gang’

‘Shoplifters of the World Unite’

‘Irish Blood, English Heart’

‘Lady Willpower’

‘Ouija Board, Ouija Board’

‘Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage’

Encore:

‘I’ve Changed My Plea to Guilty’

‘Jack the Ripper’

Morrissey at The Colosseum, Cesar’s Palace – 29 Αυγούστου

‘How Soon Is Now?’

‘Irish Blood, English Heart’

‘Ouija Board, Ouija Board’

‘Tomorrow’

‘Alma Matters’

‘Wedding Bell Blues’

‘Half a Person’

‘Knockabout World’

‘I’ve Changed My Plea to Guilty’

‘Lady Willpower’

‘Never Had No One Ever’

‘The Lazy Sunbathers’

‘Back on the Chain Gang’

‘Love Is on Its Way Out’

‘Some Say (I Got Devil)’

‘I’m Throwing My Arms Around Paris’

‘Trouble Loves Me’

‘Satan Rejected My Soul’

‘Shoplifters of the World Unite’

Encore:

‘Jack the Ripper’

Δείτε εδώ βίντεο από τις συναυλίες:

Morrissey • This Night Has Opened My Eyes (Las Vegas 28.08.21) pic.twitter.com/Lv7za3UUcZ — One Minute Morrissey (@simplymorrissey) August 29, 2021