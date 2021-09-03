View More

Ο Morrissey ερμηνεύει τραγούδια των Smiths για πρώτη φορά μετά από χρόνια (video)

Ο αγαπημένος καλλιτέχνης ερμήνευσε στο Las Vegas κομμάτια του ιστορικού συγκροτήματος στο οποίο συμμετείχε, μερικά εκ των οποίων είχαν να ακουστούν ζωντανά από τα ‘80s

Ναταλία Πετρίτη
Ναταλία Πετρίτη
Morrissey  

Για πρώτη φορά μετά από το 1986 ακούστηκε ζωντανά  το “Never Had No One Ever” των Smiths στις 28 Αυγούστου, στην πρώτη δηλαδή συναυλία του residency του Morrissey στο Cesar’s Palace του Las Vegas. Ο Morrissey συνέχισε παίζοντας τα “The Night Has Opened My Eyes” και “Shoplifters Of The World Unite” που επίσης είχαν να ακουστούν σε συναυλία του ίδιου ή άλλου μέλους των Smiths για χρόνια. Την επόμενη μέρα, ο πάλαι ποτέ frontman του ιστορικού συγκροτήματος ερμήνευσε τα “How Soon Is Now” και “Half A Person”.

Ο Morrissey μοιράστηκε επίσης με το κοινό του στο Instagram την πληροφορία ότι το merchandise του ίδιου, που πωλείται αυτή τη στιγμή στο residency του στο Caesar’s Palace, έσπασε κάθε ρεκόρ πωλήσεων.

Ο Mozzer θα εμφανίζεται στο Las Vegas μέχρι και τις 5 Σεπτεμβρίου.

Διαβάστε παρακάτω τα full setlists του Las Vegas residency:

 Morrissey at The Colosseum, Cesar’s Palace – 28 Αυγούστου

 ‘Never Had No One Ever’

‘Jim Jim Falls’

‘I Wish You Lonely’

‘Alma Matters’

‘What Kind of People Live in These Houses?’

‘Satan Rejected My Soul’

‘The Lazy Sunbathers’

‘Knockabout World’

‘Morning Starship’

‘Wedding Bell Blues’

‘Seasick, Yet Still Docked’

‘This Night Has Opened My Eyes’

‘I’m Throwing My Arms Around Paris’

‘Back on the Chain Gang’

‘Shoplifters of the World Unite’

‘Irish Blood, English Heart’

‘Lady Willpower’

‘Ouija Board, Ouija Board’

‘Jacky’s Only Happy When She’s Up on the Stage’

Encore:

‘I’ve Changed My Plea to Guilty’

‘Jack the Ripper’

 Morrissey at The Colosseum, Cesar’s Palace – 29 Αυγούστου

 ‘How Soon Is Now?’

‘Irish Blood, English Heart’

‘Ouija Board, Ouija Board’

‘Tomorrow’

‘Alma Matters’

‘Wedding Bell Blues’

‘Half a Person’

‘Knockabout World’

‘I’ve Changed My Plea to Guilty’

‘Lady Willpower’

‘Never Had No One Ever’

‘The Lazy Sunbathers’

‘Back on the Chain Gang’

‘Love Is on Its Way Out’

‘Some Say (I Got Devil)’

‘I’m Throwing My Arms Around Paris’

‘Trouble Loves Me’

‘Satan Rejected My Soul’

‘Shoplifters of the World Unite’

 Encore:

‘Jack the Ripper’

 Δείτε εδώ βίντεο από τις συναυλίες:

 

 

 

 

 


ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ


 

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

Ακούστε τον νέο hot δίσκο του Drake, Certified Lover Boy
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΝΕΑ

Ακούστε τον νέο hot δίσκο του Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Με συνεργασίες με τους  JAY-Z, Future, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Ty Dolla $ign, Kid Cudi, Rick

Το συγκινητικό αντίο του καλλιτεχνικού κόσμου στον Μίκη Θεοδωράκη
ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΑ ΝΕΑ

Το συγκινητικό αντίο του καλλιτεχνικού κόσμου στον Μίκη Θεοδωράκη

Τα συγκινητικά tributes των ανθρώπων της τέχνης στον εκλιπόντα μουσικοσυνθέτη

Ακούστε εδώ τον 17ο δίσκο των Iron Maiden που μόλις κυκλοφόρησε
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΝΕΑ

Ακούστε εδώ τον 17ο δίσκο των Iron Maiden που μόλις κυκλοφόρησε

Ο νέος δίσκος της πρωτοποριακής metal μπάντας, Senjutsu, είναι γεγονός

FEATURED TODAY

Μίκης Θεοδωράκης 1925 - 2021: Αποχαιρετισμός στον συνθέτη της μελωδίας των πάντων
ΑΡΘΡΑ - ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΑ

Μίκης Θεοδωράκης 1925 - 2021: Αποχαιρετισμός στον συνθέτη της μελωδίας των πάντων

Ο Μίκης Θεοδωράκης έφυγε από τη ζωή στις 2 Σεπτεμβρίου 2021 σε ηλικία 96 ετών και το Avopolis τον αποχαιρετά με τους συντάκτες του να αναζητούν σε τραγούδια, δίσκους και συνειρμούς αυτό που θα κρατήσουν από τον Μίκη Θεοδωράκη.

Περί μόδας και αισθητικής
INCOMING

Περί μόδας και αισθητικής

Το πρώτο Incoming της νέας σεζόν, υπενθυμίζει τον σημαντικό ρόλο της εμφάνισης και  της αισθητικής  στη φήμη των μουσικών. 

Ίρις Σαμαρτζή: Η εικονογράφος που ζωντανεύει τα παιδικά βιβλία
ΒΙΒΛΙΟ

Ίρις Σαμαρτζή: Η εικονογράφος που ζωντανεύει τα παιδικά βιβλία

H πολυβραβευμένη Ελληνίδα εικονογράφος που ζωντανεύει τα παιδικά βιβλία έρχεται στο 1ο illustradays - Φεστιβάλ Εικονογράφησης στην Ελλάδα και μιλάει στο Avopolis για την τέχνη της εικοναγράφησης και το παιδικό βιβλίο.

Top