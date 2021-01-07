Ariel Pink και John Maus στο Καπιτώλιο υπέρ του Trump

Ανάμεσα στους υποστηρικτές του Trump που βρέθηκαν χθες 6/1 στο Καπιτώλιο φαίνεται να ήταν ο Ariel Pink και o John Maus.

Στο παρακάτω screenshot που κάνει το γύρο του διαδικτύου, η σκηνοθέτις Alex Lee Moyer έχει ποστάρει φωτογραφία της μαζί με τον Ariel Pink και τον John Maus, έχοντας ως τοποθεσία της δημοσίευσης την Ουάσινγκτον και γράφοντας: «Η μέρα που σχεδόν πεθάναμε αλλά τελικά περάσαμε φοβερά».

lol @ john maus and ariel pink 🥴 pic.twitter.com/CpIkh3HUvo — ⚠️ (@emilieaux) January 7, 2021

Ο Ariel Pink επιβεβαίωσε την παρουσία του στο Καπιτώλειο μέσα από απάντησή του σε tweet στο οποίο διαβάζουμε: «Ήμουν στη D.C. για να υποστηρίξω ειρηνικά τον πρόεδρο. Ήμουν παρών στη συγκέντρωση στον κήπο του Λευκού Οίκου και γύρισα στο ξενοδοχείο να πάρω έναν υπνάκο. Η υπόθεση έκλεισε».

i was in dc to peacefully show my support for the president. i attended the rally on the white house lawn and went back to hotel and took a nap. case closed — Ariel Pink (@arielxpink) January 7, 2021

Αυτό δεν είναι το μόνο σχόλιο υπέρ του Trump -αλλά και με αίσθημα αμφιβολίας για τα αποτελέσματα των αμερικανικών εκλογών- που ο μουσικός έκανε στο Twitter όπως μπορείτε να δείτε παρακάτω:

vote for trump — Ariel Pink (@arielxpink) January 7, 2021

Trump may be delusional- but at the very least, He believes he won- the media, on the other hand, is fully aware it is peddling lies and distorting facts to inspire hatred against the president to avenge the shame of its own deprivity of knowingly acting in bad faith — Ariel Pink (@arielxpink) January 4, 2021

democrats laughed off any suggestion that mass mail in voting might lead to election fraud in typically dismissive fashion. "Liar!" they snapped in response, and went ahead with their plan, which was meant to undermine Trump by design — Ariel Pink (@arielxpink) January 4, 2021

Στο μεταξύ, ο John Maus ποσταρε τα παρακάτω στο Twitter: