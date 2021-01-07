View More

Ariel Pink και John Maus στο Καπιτώλιο υπέρ του Trump

Τα σχόλια περιττεύουν.

news.team
news.team
Ariel Pink   John Maus  

Ανάμεσα στους υποστηρικτές του Trump που βρέθηκαν χθες 6/1 στο Καπιτώλιο φαίνεται να ήταν ο Ariel Pink και o John Maus.

Στο παρακάτω screenshot που κάνει το γύρο του διαδικτύου, η σκηνοθέτις  Alex Lee Moyer έχει ποστάρει φωτογραφία της μαζί με τον Ariel Pink και τον John Maus, έχοντας ως τοποθεσία της δημοσίευσης την Ουάσινγκτον και γράφοντας: «Η μέρα που σχεδόν πεθάναμε αλλά τελικά περάσαμε φοβερά».

Ο Ariel Pink επιβεβαίωσε την παρουσία του στο Καπιτώλειο μέσα από απάντησή του σε tweet στο οποίο διαβάζουμε: «Ήμουν στη D.C. για να υποστηρίξω ειρηνικά τον πρόεδρο. Ήμουν παρών στη συγκέντρωση στον κήπο του Λευκού Οίκου και γύρισα στο ξενοδοχείο να πάρω έναν υπνάκο. Η υπόθεση έκλεισε».

Αυτό δεν είναι το μόνο σχόλιο υπέρ του Trump -αλλά και με αίσθημα αμφιβολίας για τα αποτελέσματα των αμερικανικών εκλογών- που ο μουσικός έκανε στο Twitter όπως μπορείτε να δείτε παρακάτω:

Στο μεταξύ, ο John Maus ποσταρε τα παρακάτω στο Twitter:

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

Ariel Pink και John Maus στο Καπιτώλιο υπέρ του Trump
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΝΕΑ

Ariel Pink και John Maus στο Καπιτώλιο υπέρ του Trump

Τα σχόλια περιττεύουν.

Τι συνέβη στον Weeknd;
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΝΕΑ

Τι συνέβη στον Weeknd;

Θα μάθετε, βλέποντας το βίντεο κλιπ του "Save Your Tears".

Ο Neil Young πουλάει το 50% του καταλόγου του στη Hipgnosis
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΝΕΑ

Ο Neil Young πουλάει το 50% του καταλόγου του στη Hipgnosis

Ενός καταλόγου, μάλιστα, που περιλαμβάνει συνολικά περί τα 1180 τραγούδια. 

FEATURED TODAY

Άλλος Ένας Γύρος Snap(shots)
SNAP(SHOTS)

Άλλος Ένας Γύρος Snap(shots)

Οι Δίσκοι Που Περιμένουμε Μέσα Στο 2021
ΑΡΘΡΑ - ΔΙΕΘΝΗ

Οι Δίσκοι Που Περιμένουμε Μέσα Στο 2021

Ο Μάκης Μηλάτος επιλέγει μερικές από τις πιο πολυαναμενόμενες δισκογραφικές κυκλοφορίες της νέας χρονιάς.

Όλοι όσοι ο Επίτροπος θα περιμένει στη γωνία το 2021
ΠΑΡΑΤΗΡΗΤΗΡΙΟ ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗΣ ΑΜΠΑΛΟΣΥΝΗΣ

Όλοι όσοι ο Επίτροπος θα περιμένει στη γωνία το 2021

Κάθε εβδομάδα, ο Επίτροπος θα επαναφέρει την τάξη, ακόμη κι αν οι χατζημεταλλάδες δεν έχουν σωτηρία. Στο πρώτο Παρατηρητήριο του 2021, επιλέγει 8 ...

Top