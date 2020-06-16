Ο Nick Cave επιλέγει τα 50 αγαπημένα του βιβλία

Μια λίστα με τα 50 αγαπημένα του βιβλία δημοσιοποίησε ο Nick Cave.
Αν και τα πάνω από 5.000 βιβλία που είχε μαζέψει μεταφέρθηκαν στη Βασιλική Δανέζικη Βιβλιοθήκη της Κοπεγχάγης "και είναι μέρος της έκθεσης Stranger Than Kindness", όπως είπε, ο ίδιος κατάφερε να συντάξει την ακόλουθη λίστα:
American Dreams – Sapphire
Break, Blow, Burn – Camille Paglia
The Largesse of the Sea Maiden – Denis Johnson
The Collected Poems of Langston Hughes
A Good Man is Hard to Find – Flannery O’Connor
I and Thou – Martin Buber
Straight Life – Art Pepper
The Bible – King James Edition
Things Fall Apart – Chinua Achebe
High Windows – Philip Larkin
The Conference of Birds – Attar of Nishapur
My Promised Land – Ari Shavit
The Christ at Chartres – Denis Saurat
King Leopold’s Ghost – Adam Hochschild
America a Prophecy – Jerome Rothenberg
Ariel – Sylvia Plath
The Book of Ebenezer Le Page – Gerald Basil Edwards
The English and Scottish Popular Ballads
The Collected Poems of Emily Dickinson
Shaking the Pumpkin – Jerome Rothenberg
The Killer Inside Me – Jim Thompson
The Collected Works of Saint Teresa of Avila
Moby Dick – Herman Melville
The Mayor of Casterbridge – Thomas Hardy
Mid-American Chants – Sherwood Anderson
Collected Works of Billy the Kid – Michael Ondaatje
American Murder Ballads and Their Stories – Olive Woolley Burt
Poems of W. B. Yeats – Selected by Seamus Heaney
The Good Lord Bird – James McBride
Consolations – David Whyte
Roget’s Thesaurus – Peter Mark Roget
Here I Am – Jonathan Safran Foer
Lives of the Saints – Alban Butler
Inferno/From an Occult Diary – August Strindberg
Poems 1959-2009 – Frederick Seidel
S.C.U.M Manifesto – Valerie Solanas
Complete Poems of E. E. Cummings
The Anatomy of Melancholy – Robert Burton
Dave Robicheaux Novels – James Lee Burke
Victory – Joseph Conrad
A Flower Book for the Pocket – Macgregor Skene
The Informers – Bret Easton Ellis
The Frog Prince – Stevie Smith
Pale Fire – Vladimir Nabokov
Sanctuary – William Faulkner
Short Stories of Anton Chekhov
The Factory Series – Derek Raymond
The Dream Songs – John Berryman
Man’s Search for Meaning – Viktor Frankl
Walkabout – James Vance Marshall
Μη χάσετε, στα πλαίσια του Backstage Festival, τη δωρεάν προβολή του Straight To You (1994) της Nanni Jacobson. Είναι το πρώτο ντοκιμαντέρ για τον Nick Cave που είχε την άδειά του.
Μας παρουσιάζει τον ίδιο και την καριέρα του μέχρι το 1993, με σπάνιες σκηνές από την καθημερινότητά του.
Τετάρτη 24/6, δωρεάν προβολή στις 22:00 στο www.avopolis.gr/backstage
Λίγα λόγια για το Backstage Festival
Από τις 22 Ιουνίου και μέχρι τις 19 Ιουλίου, το Avopolis μετατρέπεται στο δικό σας home cinema, χωρίς περιορισμούς και χωρίς υποχρέωση εγγραφής. Φτιάχνετε τον δικό σας σκηνικό, κάθεστε στον καναπέ, αυξάνετε την ένταση και απολαμβάνετε. Κάθε βραδιά γίνεται μια interactive μουσικοκινηματογραφική εμπειρία, με δώρα, ειδικές προσφορές και trivia.
Έτσι, καθημερινά στις 22:00, στο Avopolis θα προβάλλεται εντελώς δωρεάν, μια ταινία μουσικού ενδιαφέροντος, με ελληνικούς υπότιτλους, κορυφαία ποιότητα εικόνας και δυνατότητα full screen mode, με σύνθημα το "Films louder than Music".
Διαβάστε εδώ το πλήρες πρόγραμμα του festival