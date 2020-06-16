Ο Nick Cave επιλέγει τα 50 αγαπημένα του βιβλία

Μια λίστα με τα 50 αγαπημένα του βιβλία δημοσιοποίησε ο Nick Cave.

Αν και τα πάνω από 5.000 βιβλία που είχε μαζέψει μεταφέρθηκαν στη Βασιλική Δανέζικη Βιβλιοθήκη της Κοπεγχάγης "και είναι μέρος της έκθεσης Stranger Than Kindness", όπως είπε, ο ίδιος κατάφερε να συντάξει την ακόλουθη λίστα:

American Dreams – Sapphire

Break, Blow, Burn – Camille Paglia

The Largesse of the Sea Maiden – Denis Johnson

The Collected Poems of Langston Hughes

A Good Man is Hard to Find – Flannery O’Connor

I and Thou – Martin Buber

Straight Life – Art Pepper

The Bible – King James Edition

Things Fall Apart – Chinua Achebe

High Windows – Philip Larkin

The Conference of Birds – Attar of Nishapur

My Promised Land – Ari Shavit

The Christ at Chartres – Denis Saurat

King Leopold’s Ghost – Adam Hochschild

America a Prophecy – Jerome Rothenberg

Ariel – Sylvia Plath

The Book of Ebenezer Le Page – Gerald Basil Edwards

The English and Scottish Popular Ballads

The Collected Poems of Emily Dickinson

Shaking the Pumpkin – Jerome Rothenberg

The Killer Inside Me – Jim Thompson

The Collected Works of Saint Teresa of Avila

Moby Dick – Herman Melville

The Mayor of Casterbridge – Thomas Hardy

Mid-American Chants – Sherwood Anderson

Collected Works of Billy the Kid – Michael Ondaatje

American Murder Ballads and Their Stories – Olive Woolley Burt

Poems of W. B. Yeats – Selected by Seamus Heaney

The Good Lord Bird – James McBride

Consolations – David Whyte

Roget’s Thesaurus – Peter Mark Roget

Here I Am – Jonathan Safran Foer

Lives of the Saints – Alban Butler

Inferno/From an Occult Diary – August Strindberg

Poems 1959-2009 – Frederick Seidel

S.C.U.M Manifesto – Valerie Solanas

Complete Poems of E. E. Cummings

The Anatomy of Melancholy – Robert Burton

Dave Robicheaux Novels – James Lee Burke

Victory – Joseph Conrad

A Flower Book for the Pocket – Macgregor Skene

The Informers – Bret Easton Ellis

The Frog Prince – Stevie Smith

Pale Fire – Vladimir Nabokov

Sanctuary – William Faulkner

Short Stories of Anton Chekhov

The Factory Series – Derek Raymond

The Dream Songs – John Berryman

Man’s Search for Meaning – Viktor Frankl

Walkabout – James Vance Marshall

Μη χάσετε, στα πλαίσια του Backstage Festival, τη δωρεάν προβολή του Straight To You (1994) της Nanni Jacobson. Είναι το πρώτο ντοκιμαντέρ για τον Nick Cave που είχε την άδειά του.

Μας παρουσιάζει τον ίδιο και την καριέρα του μέχρι το 1993, με σπάνιες σκηνές από την καθημερινότητά του.

Τετάρτη 24/6, δωρεάν προβολή στις 22:00 στο www.avopolis.gr/backstage



Λίγα λόγια για το Backstage Festival

Από τις 22 Ιουνίου και μέχρι τις 19 Ιουλίου, το Avopolis μετατρέπεται στο δικό σας home cinema, χωρίς περιορισμούς και χωρίς υποχρέωση εγγραφής. Φτιάχνετε τον δικό σας σκηνικό, κάθεστε στον καναπέ, αυξάνετε την ένταση και απολαμβάνετε. Κάθε βραδιά γίνεται μια interactive μουσικοκινηματογραφική εμπειρία, με δώρα, ειδικές προσφορές και trivia.

Έτσι, καθημερινά στις 22:00, στο Avopolis θα προβάλλεται εντελώς δωρεάν, μια ταινία μουσικού ενδιαφέροντος, με ελληνικούς υπότιτλους, κορυφαία ποιότητα εικόνας και δυνατότητα full screen mode, με σύνθημα το "Films louder than Music".

Διαβάστε εδώ το πλήρες πρόγραμμα του festival

Η κεντρική σελίδα του Backstage Festival