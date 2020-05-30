Δωρεάν θα διαθέσουν το νέο τους άλμπουμ οι Run The Jewels

View this post on Instagram

i don’t have shit left to say right now that me and my brother @killermike don’t express on this album so i’m not saying shit anymore til then. on it is all our joy, humor, friendship and rage. we got bangers to help you lose yourself and smile and we got shit that comes from the deepest places in our hearts and when it drops on friday it will not only be for sale but it will be made available for FREE for ANYONE who wants some music. for me this is the only way i really know how to contribute to the human struggle and experience beyond just trying to be kind and aware and grow. it’s the only weapon i’m truly trained in and i’m grateful to have it. so no more talk from me until the music drops . i love y’all be safe don’t fall for the fuck shit and protect each other and your spirits from those that would divide and hurt you. this ain’t an advertisement this is just me saying i love you and i hope this music does something for you in these fucked up times.