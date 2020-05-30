Δωρεάν θα διαθέσουν το νέο τους άλμπουμ οι Run The Jewels

«Για μένα αυτός είναι ο μόνος τρόπος που ξέρω για να βοηθήσω στον ανθρώπινο αγώνα και εμπειρία», είπε ο  El-P για το RTJ4.

news.team
news.team
run the jewels  

Ξέραμε ότι το RTJ4 και τέταρτος δίσκος των Run The Jewels θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 5 Ιουνίου, αυτός όμως που μάθαμε τώρα, είναι πως το σχήμα θα διαθέσει τη νέα του δουλειά δωρεάν.

Ο El-P δήλωσε μαζί με την σχετική ανακοίνωση (που βλέπετε ολόκληρη παρακάτω): «Για μένα αυτό είναι ο μόνος τρόπος που ξέρω για να βοηθήσω στον ανθρώπινο αγώνα και εμπειρία πέρα από το να προσπαθώ απλά να 'μαι καλός και με συνείδηση. To RTJ4 θα είναι δωρεάν για όλους όσους θέλουν λίγη μουσική. Είναι το μόνο όπλο στο οποίο έχω εκπαιδευτεί και είμαι ευγνώμων γι' αυτό».

Λίγες ημέρες υπομονή, λοιπόν, για να ακούσουμε το RTJ4...

View this post on Instagram

i don’t have shit left to say right now that me and my brother @killermike don’t express on this album so i’m not saying shit anymore til then. on it is all our joy, humor, friendship and rage. we got bangers to help you lose yourself and smile and we got shit that comes from the deepest places in our hearts and when it drops on friday it will not only be for sale but it will be made available for FREE for ANYONE who wants some music. for me this is the only way i really know how to contribute to the human struggle and experience beyond just trying to be kind and aware and grow. it’s the only weapon i’m truly trained in and i’m grateful to have it. so no more talk from me until the music drops . i love y’all be safe don’t fall for the fuck shit and protect each other and your spirits from those that would divide and hurt you. this ain’t an advertisement this is just me saying i love you and i hope this music does something for you in these fucked up times.

A post shared by thereallyrealelp (@thereallyrealelp) on

" data-instgrm-version="12" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

i don’t have shit left to say right now that me and my brother @killermike don’t express on this album so i’m not saying shit anymore til then. on it is all our joy, humor, friendship and rage. we got bangers to help you lose yourself and smile and we got shit that comes from the deepest places in our hearts and when it drops on friday it will not only be for sale but it will be made available for FREE for ANYONE who wants some music. for me this is the only way i really know how to contribute to the human struggle and experience beyond just trying to be kind and aware and grow. it’s the only weapon i’m truly trained in and i’m grateful to have it. so no more talk from me until the music drops . i love y’all be safe don’t fall for the fuck shit and protect each other and your spirits from those that would divide and hurt you. this ain’t an advertisement this is just me saying i love you and i hope this music does something for you in these fucked up times.

A post shared by thereallyrealelp (@thereallyrealelp) on

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

Οι Anonymous χάκαραν τους ασύρματους πομποδέκτες της αστυνομίας του Σικάγου, μεταδίδοντας το
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΝΕΑ

Οι Anonymous χάκαραν τους ασύρματους πομποδέκτες της αστυνομίας του Σικάγου, μεταδίδοντας το "Fuck the Police" των N.W.A.

Εμπόδισαν με αυτό τον τρόπο την επικοινωνία των αστυνομικών, κατά τη διάρκεια διαδηλώσεων.

Σήμερα: Black Out Tuesday από τη μουσική βιομηχανία για τον Τζόρτζ Φλόιντ
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΝΕΑ

Σήμερα: Black Out Tuesday από τη μουσική βιομηχανία για τον Τζόρτζ Φλόιντ

Οι Warner, Sony, Universal και άλλες εταιρίες αποφασίζουν να συμβάλουν στο κίνημα για τα δικαιώματα ...

Δωρεάν θα διαθέσουν το νέο τους άλμπουμ οι Run The Jewels
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΝΕΑ

Δωρεάν θα διαθέσουν το νέο τους άλμπουμ οι Run The Jewels

«Για μένα αυτός είναι ο μόνος τρόπος που ξέρω για να βοηθήσω στον ανθρώπινο αγώνα και εμπειρία», είπε ο  El-P για

FEATURED TODAY

Τι ακούσαμε τον Μάιο;
ΑΡΘΡΑ - ΔΙΕΘΝΗ

Τι ακούσαμε τον Μάιο;

Χαρούμενες Διακοπές με τον Επίτροπο, vol.1, το οριτζινάλε
ΠΑΡΑΤΗΡΗΤΗΡΙΟ ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗΣ ΑΜΠΑΛΟΣΥΝΗΣ

Χαρούμενες Διακοπές με τον Επίτροπο, vol.1, το οριτζινάλε

Κάθε εβδομάδα, ο Επίτροπος θα επαναφέρει την τάξη, ακόμη κι αν οι χατζημεταλλάδες δεν έχουν σωτηρία. Στο νέο του Παρατηρητήριο μας κάνει βασικά μαθήματα ροκ,

I Can't Breathe
SNAP(SHOTS)

I Can't Breathe

Top
0
Shares