Μαντέψτε ποιος μυς του Brian May έγινε κομμάτια και μπήκε στο νοσοκομείο

Hint: "Fat Bottomed Girls".

Queen   brian may  

Όπως έκανε γνωστό μέσα από post του στο Instagram, o Brian May νοσηλεύτηκε την προηγούμενη εβδομάδα μιας και τραυμάτισε μυ στον...πωπό του σε «μια στιγμή υπερενθουσιασμού στην κηπουρική». 

Ο κιθαρίστας των Queen έγραψε: «Όχι, ευτυχώς, δεν κόλλησα ακόμα τον ιό. Ελπίζω να είστε όλοι ασφαλείς εκεί έξω. Κατάφερα να διαλύσω σε κομμάτια τον βασικό γλουτιαίο μυ μου σε μια στιγμή κηπουρικού υπερενθουσιασμού. Δεν θα μπορώ να περπατήσω για κάποιο καιρό ή να κοιμηθώ χωρίς πολλή βοήθεια γιατί ο πόνος είναι ασταμάτητος. Οπότε θα εξαφανιστώ για λίγο και θα ξεκουραστώ πλήρως στο σπίτι. Παρακαλώ, μην μου στέλνετε τη συμπόνοια σας, το μόνο που χρειάζομαι είναι μερική θεραπευτική σιωπή για λίγο».

Από τις ειδήσεις που σίγουρα σε φέρνουν σε αμηχανία...

Reality check ! For me. No - the Virus didn’t get me yet - thank God. Hope you’re all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn’t suddenly make the danger go away. But me ?? Yes, I’ve been quiet. Reason ? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands ... I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I’ve actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple of days ago - and I won’t be able to walk for a while ... or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless. So, folks ... I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don’t send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while. I’ll be back - but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri

Reality check ! For me. No - the Virus didn't get me yet - thank God. Hope you're all keeping extra-safe out there. A decision to relax controls doesn't suddenly make the danger go away. But me ?? Yes, I've been quiet. Reason ? As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands ... I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening. So suddenly I find myself in a hospital getting scanned to find out exactly how much I've actually damaged myself. Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple of days ago - and I won't be able to walk for a while ... or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless. So, folks ... I need to go dark for a while, getting some complete rest, at home. Please, please don't send me sympathy - I just need some healing silence for a while. I'll be back - but I need the complete break. OK ? Thanks. Take care out there. Bri

