Ολόκληρη η Hunky Dory era του David Bowie πρόκειται να καταγραφεί στο επικείμενο box set, Divine Symmetry

Ακούστε εδώ μια ηχογράφηση του "Kooks", από το Sounds of the '70s with Bob Harris του BBC Radio

Ναταλία Πετρίτη
David Bowie   Hunky Dory  

Ολόκληρη η Hunky Dory era του David Bowie πρόκειται να καταγραφεί στο επικείμενο box set, Divine Symmetry, το οποίο και πρόκειται να κυκλοφορήσει από την Parlophone στις 25 Νοεμβρίου.

Το Divine Symmetry πρόκειται να αποτελείται από τέσσερα CDs και ένα Blu-Ray που περιέχουν αμέτρητα home demos, radio sessions, αλλά και live και studio recordings — συμπεριλαμβανομένων 48 που βλέπουν το φως της δημοσιότητας για πρώτη φορά. Επιπλέον, η Parlophone πρόκειται να κυκλοφορήσει ένα LP companion για το Divine Symmetry, το οποίο θα περιλαμβάνει alternate mixes μερικών από τα πιο αγαπημένα κομμάτια του δίσκου.

Το Divine Symmetry θα περιλαμβάνει ακόμη ένα σκληρόδετο βιβλίο 100 σελίδων, στο οποίο και περιέχονται exclusive memorabilia και φωτογραφίες, όπως και μια ρέπλικα 60 σελίδων από τα τετράδια του Bowie, με χειρόγραφους στίχους, σκίτσα κοστουμιών, σημειώσεις των ηχογραφήσεων και setlists.

Ακούστε εδώ μια ηχογράφηση του "Kooks", από το Sounds of the '70s with Bob Harris του BBC Radio, και δείτε την full tracklist και το artwork για το Divine Symmetry.

Divine Symmetry Artwork:

Divine Symmetry david bowie box set news kooks hunky dory classic rock

Divine Symmetry Trackist:

CD 1: The Songwriting Demos Plus

  1. Tired of My Life (demo) *
  2. How Lucky You Are (aka Miss Peculiar) (demo) *
  3. Shadow Man (demo)
  4. Looking for a Friend (demo) *
  5. Waiting for the Man (San Francisco hotel recording) *
  6. Quicksand (San Francisco hotel recording) *
  7. King Of The City (demo) *
  8. Song for Bob Dylan (demo) *
  9. Right on Mother (demo) *
  10. Quicksand (demo)
  11. Queen Bitch (demo) *
  12. Kooks (demo) *
  13. Amsterdam (demo) *
  14. Life On Mars? (demo) *

Bonus acetate dubs:

  1. Changes (demo) *
  2. Bombers (demo) *

CD 2: BBC Radio In Concert: John Peel

David Bowie and Friends

(mono)

  1. Queen Bitch *
  2. Bombers
  3. The Supermen *
  4. Looking for a Friend
  5. Almost Grown
  6. Kooks
  7. Song for Bob Dylan *
  8. Andy Warhol *
  9. It Ain’t Easy

David Bowie and Friends

(stereo)

  1. Queen Bitch *
  2. The Supermen *
  3. Looking for a Friend *
  4. Kooks *
  5. Song for Bob Dylan *
  6. Andy Warhol *
  7. It Ain’t Easy *

CD 3: BBC Radio Session and Live

  1. The Supermen
  2. Oh! You Pretty Things
  3. Eight Line Poem
  4. Kooks *
  5. Fill Your Heart *
  6. Amsterdam *
  7. Andy Warhol *
  8. Introduction *
  9. Fill Your Heart *
  10. Buzz the Fuzz *
  11. Space Oddity *
  12. Amsterdam *
  13. The Supermen *
  14. Oh! You Pretty Things *
  15. Eight Line Poem *
  16. Changes *
  17. Song for Bob Dylan *
  18. Andy Warhol *
  19. Looking for a Friend *
  20. Round and Round *
  21. Waiting for the Man *

CD 4: Alternate Mixes, Singles, and Versions

BOWPROMO Mixes

  1. Oh! You Pretty Things
  2. Eight Line Poem
  3. Kooks
  4. Queen Bitch
  5. Quicksand
  6. Bombers – Andy Warhol intro
  7. Lightning Frightening (aka The Man)*
  8. Amsterdam (early mix)
  9. Changes (mono single)
  10. Andy Warhol (full length mono single)
  11. Amsterdam (single b-side mix)
  12. Life on Mars? (2016 mix)

2021 mixes

  1. Changes (2021 alternative mix)
  2. Life on Mars? (original ending version) *
  3. Quicksand (2021 mix – early version)*
  4. Fill Your Heart (2021 alternative mix) *
  5. Bombers (2021 alternative mix) *
  6. Song For Bob Dylan (2021 alternative mix) *
  7. The Bewlay Brothers (2021 alternative mix) *

Hunky Dory 2015 Remaster

  1. Changes
  2. Oh! You Pretty Things
  3. Eight Line Poem
  4. Life on Mars?
  5. Kooks
  6. Quicksand
  7. Fill Your Heart
  8. Andy Warhol
  9. Song for Bob Dylan
  10. Queen Bitch
  11. The Bewlay Brothers

A Divine Symmetry (An Alternative Journey Through Hunky Dory)

  1. Changes (2021 alternative mix)
  2. Oh! You Pretty Things (BOWPROMO mix)
  3. Eight Line Poem (BOWPROMO mix)
  4. Life on Mars? (original ending version) *
  5. Kooks (BOWPROMO mix)
  6. Quicksand (2021 mix – early version)
  7. Fill Your Heart (2021 alternative mix) *
  8. Bombers (2021 alternative mix) *
  9. Andy Warhol (original mix) *
  10. Song for Bob Dylan (2021 alternative mix) *
  11. Queen Bitch (BOWPROMO mix)
  12. The Bewlay Brothers (2021 alternative mix) *
  13. Life on Mars? (2016 mix)

Sounds of the ’70s: Bob Harris

  1. The Supermen
  2. Oh! You Pretty Things
  3. Eight Line Poem
  4. Kooks*
  5. Fill Your Heart*
  6. Amsterdam*
  7. Andy Warhol*

A Divine Symmetry (An Alternative Journey Through Hunky Dory) Vinyl LP

Side 1

  1. Changes (2021 alternative mix)
  2. Oh! You Pretty Things (BOWPROMO mix)
  3. Eight Line Poem (BOWPROMO mix)
  4. Life on Mars? (original ending version)
  5. Kooks (BOWPROMO mix)
  6. Quicksand (2021 mix – early version)

Side 2

  1. Fill Your Heart (2021 alternative mix)
  2. Bombers (2021 alternative mix)
  3. Andy Warhol (original mix)
  4. Song for Bob Dylan (2021 alternative mix)
  5. Queen Bitch (BOWPROMO mix)
  6. The Bewlay Brothers (2021 alternative mix)

* = previously unreleased


