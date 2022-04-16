Σε ένα secret set εμφανίστηκαν οι αγαπημένοι Arcade Fire στο Coachella του 2022, παίζοντας την πρώτη μέρα του φεστιβάλ στο Mojave Tent.

Το αγαπημένο συγκρότημα παρουσίασε κομμάτια από τον νέο του δίσκο με τίτλο WE, γιορτάζοντας ταυτόχρονα τα γενέθλια του frontman του, Win Butler.

Το set διήρκεσε περίπου μία ώρα, με τους Arcade Fire να επιλέγουν το κομμάτι “The Lightning I, II” σαν opener, προτού παίξουν hits από τα πέντε προηγούμενα studio albums τους, όπως τα “Wake Up”, “Rebellion (Lies)” και “Everything Now”.

Δείτε εδώ υλικό από την εμφάνιση των Arcade Fire στο Coachella, μαζί με την πλήρη setlist τους:

Thanks for Everything @arcadefire



Tune in to their set now at https://t.co/369m1pEHng pic.twitter.com/OJM2cExHsf — Coachella (@coachella) April 16, 2022

Win Butler of Arcade Fire goes crowd-surfing at Coachella pic.twitter.com/cdLwS21iY0 — Rock The View 📸 (@rocktheview) April 16, 2022

Okay so @arcadefire just killed their #coachella set and now we’re all cryin in the club pic.twitter.com/Vz8RMpsdmL — Maura Currie (is at Coachella Weekend 1 ✨🌵) (@maurafcurrie) April 16, 2022

https://twitter.com/_priscilamar/status/1515196745810030594?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1515196745810030594%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nme.com%2Fnews%2Fmusic%2Fwatch-arcade-fire-play-secret-set-at-coachella-2022-3205901

Cannot understate how incredible #arcadefire were today. Here is the lovely Régine Chassagne in all her glory. #Coachella pic.twitter.com/LhPmvWqT0S — Domenico Salvaggio (@DomSalvaggio) April 16, 2022

‘The Lightning I’

‘The Lightning II’

‘Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)’

‘Rebellion (Lies)’

‘Ready to Start’

‘The Suburbs’

‘My Body Is A Cage’

‘Afterlife’

‘Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)’

‘Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)’

‘Everything Now’

‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’

‘Wake Up’