View More

Δείτε την εμφάνιση των Arcade Fire στο Coachella του 2022

Το αγαπημένο συγκρότημα έπαιξε ένα secret set την πρώτη μέρα του φεστιβάλ, παρουσιάζοντας κομμάτια από το νέο τους δίσκο με τίτλο WE

Ναταλία Πετρίτη
Ναταλία Πετρίτη
Arcade Fire   coachella   Coachella Festival  

Σε ένα secret set εμφανίστηκαν οι αγαπημένοι Arcade Fire στο Coachella του 2022, παίζοντας την πρώτη μέρα του φεστιβάλ στο Mojave Tent.

Το αγαπημένο συγκρότημα παρουσίασε κομμάτια από τον νέο του δίσκο με τίτλο WE, γιορτάζοντας ταυτόχρονα τα γενέθλια του frontman του, Win Butler.

Το set διήρκεσε περίπου μία ώρα, με τους Arcade Fire να επιλέγουν το κομμάτι “The Lightning I, II” σαν opener, προτού παίξουν hits από τα πέντε προηγούμενα studio albums τους, όπως τα “Wake Up”, “Rebellion (Lies)” και “Everything Now”.

Δείτε εδώ υλικό από την εμφάνιση των Arcade Fire στο Coachella, μαζί με την πλήρη setlist τους:

https://twitter.com/_priscilamar/status/1515196745810030594?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1515196745810030594%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nme.com%2Fnews%2Fmusic%2Fwatch-arcade-fire-play-secret-set-at-coachella-2022-3205901

‘The Lightning I’

‘The Lightning II’

‘Neighborhood #3 (Power Out)’

‘Rebellion (Lies)’

‘Ready to Start’

‘The Suburbs’

‘My Body Is A Cage’

‘Afterlife’

‘Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)’

‘Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains)’

‘Everything Now’

‘Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)’

‘Wake Up’


ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ


 

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

Herero: Το ντεμπούτο άλμπουμ της Soannefair είναι γεγονός
ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΑ ΝΕΑ

Herero: Το ντεμπούτο άλμπουμ της Soannefair είναι γεγονός

Εμπνευσμένο από τη γη, τα ζώα και τον αντίκτυπο που έχει η τεχνολογία στην ανθρώπινη ψυχολογία και τις κοινωνίες, το

Οι IDLES ερμηνεύουν το “Crawl!” στο Late Show With Stephen Colbert
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΝΕΑ

Οι IDLES ερμηνεύουν το “Crawl!” στο Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Το συγκρότημα κυκλοφόρησε πίσω στον Φεβρουάριο και το μουσικό video του κομματιού

Ο Brian May tease-άρει πιθανή εμφάνιση των Queen στο Platinum Jubilee concert της Βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΝΕΑ

Ο Brian May tease-άρει πιθανή εμφάνιση των Queen στο Platinum Jubilee concert της Βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ

Η συναυλία αναμένεται να πραγματοποιηθεί στις 4 Ιουνίου στο παλάτι του Buckingham

FEATURED TODAY

Οι Sworr. δεν είναι πια απλώς
ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΕΙΣ - ΕΛΛΗΝΕΣ

Οι Sworr. δεν είναι πια απλώς "η μπάντα από την Πάτρα"

Με αφορμή την κυκλοφορία του δεύτερου album των Sworr, Honest, από τη United We Fly, ο Νίκος Παγουλάτος μίλησε με την μπάντα για την πορεία της μέχρι σήμερα, τον τρόπο που ακούει και γράφει μουσική, τη ζωή μιας indie μπάντας στην Ελλάδα και το κλισέ "πολύ καλό για ελληνικό". 

ANIME: Ένα απόγευμα με τον Φοίβο Δεληβοριά
ΑΡΘΡΑ - ΕΛΛΗΝΙΚΑ

ANIME: Ένα απόγευμα με τον Φοίβο Δεληβοριά

Βρεθήκαμε στην προακρόαση του πολυαναμενόμενου νέου δίσκου του Φοίβου Δεληβοριά με τίτλο ΑΝΙΜΕ, και καταγράψαμε τις πλούσιες ιστορίες των δέκα τραγουδιών του.

Ο Επίτροπος πάει στην Εκκλησία
ΠΑΡΑΤΗΡΗΤΗΡΙΟ ΜΟΥΣΙΚΗΣ ΑΜΠΑΛΟΣΥΝΗΣ

Ο Επίτροπος πάει στην Εκκλησία

Στο νέο του Παρατηρητήριο ο Επίτροπος φέρνει στον Θάλαμο Επικοινωνίας τους Church of the Sea, με αφορμή το νέο τους album Odalisque. 

Top
0
Shares