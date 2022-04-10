View More

Έφυγε από τη ζωή ο Chris Bailey, τραγουδιστής των Αυστραλών The Saints

Σε ηλικία 65 ετών, ο τραγουδιστής των punk icons, The Saints, άφησε την τελευταία του πνοή

Ναταλία Πετρίτη
Chris Bailey   The Saints  

Σε ηλικία 65 ετών έφυγε από τη ζωή ο Chris Bailey, τραγουδιστής των Αυστραλών punk icons The Saints.

Η είδηση επιβεβαιώθηκε από το ίδιο το συγκρότημα του Bailey, μέσα από επίσημη ανάρτηση στο Facebook. Για την ώρα δεν έχει γίνει γνωστή η αιτία θανάτου του. Το post των Saints έγραφε: «Με τέραστιο πόνο στην καρδιά μας ανακοινώνουμε τον χαμό του Chris Bailey, τραγουδιστή και στιχουργού των The Saints, στις 9 Απριλίου του 2022. Ο Chris έζησε μια ζωή ποίησης και μουσικής, απομονωμένος σε ένα Σαββατόβραδο (αναφορά στο κομμάτι τους “I’m Stranded”)».

Ο Bailey γεννήθηκε στην Κένυα το 1957 από Ιρλανδούς γονείς και πέρασε τα πρώτα επτά χρόνια της ζωής του στο Belfast. Η οικογένειά του μετακόμισε έπειτα στο Brisbane της Αυστραλίας, όπου ο Bailey γνώρισε τον κιθαρίστα Ed Kuepper και τον drummer Ivor Hay στο γυμνάσιο. Το trio δημιούργησε το συγκρότημα το 1973 (με original όνομα το Kid Galahad and the Eternals), το οποίο θα άλλαζε line-ups για αρκετά από τα επόμενα χρόνια.

Το 1974 άλλαξαν το όνομά τους σε The Saints και ο Jeffrey Wegner άρχισε να παίζει drums, με τον Hay να παίζει πλέον μπάσο. Ο Wegner άφησε το γκρουπ την επόμενη χρονιά, με τον Hay να επιστρέφει στα drums και τον Kym Bradshaw να αναλαμβάνει το μπάσο.

Το πρώτο hit του συγκροτήματος ήρθε το 1976 με το κομμάτι“I’m Stranded” και την κυκλοφορία του ομώνυμου ντεμπούτου τους την επόμενη χρονιά. Κατά τη διάρκεια της μουσικής τους πορείας κυκλοφόρησαν 13 δίσκους, όπως τους Prodigal Son, Eternally Yours, Prehistoric Sounds και All Fools Day.  

Το 2001, οι The Saints μπήκαν στο Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame, ενώ θεωρούνται μια από τις πιο σημαντικές μπάντες της punk σκηνής της Αυστραλίας στα ‘70s.

Διαβάστε εδώ μερικά από τα tributes που ακολούθησαν μετά τον θάνατο του Chris Bailey στα κοινωνικά δίκτυα:

 

