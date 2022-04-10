Σε ηλικία 65 ετών έφυγε από τη ζωή ο Chris Bailey, τραγουδιστής των Αυστραλών punk icons The Saints.

Η είδηση επιβεβαιώθηκε από το ίδιο το συγκρότημα του Bailey, μέσα από επίσημη ανάρτηση στο Facebook. Για την ώρα δεν έχει γίνει γνωστή η αιτία θανάτου του. Το post των Saints έγραφε: «Με τέραστιο πόνο στην καρδιά μας ανακοινώνουμε τον χαμό του Chris Bailey, τραγουδιστή και στιχουργού των The Saints, στις 9 Απριλίου του 2022. Ο Chris έζησε μια ζωή ποίησης και μουσικής, απομονωμένος σε ένα Σαββατόβραδο (αναφορά στο κομμάτι τους “I’m Stranded”)».

Ο Bailey γεννήθηκε στην Κένυα το 1957 από Ιρλανδούς γονείς και πέρασε τα πρώτα επτά χρόνια της ζωής του στο Belfast. Η οικογένειά του μετακόμισε έπειτα στο Brisbane της Αυστραλίας, όπου ο Bailey γνώρισε τον κιθαρίστα Ed Kuepper και τον drummer Ivor Hay στο γυμνάσιο. Το trio δημιούργησε το συγκρότημα το 1973 (με original όνομα το Kid Galahad and the Eternals), το οποίο θα άλλαζε line-ups για αρκετά από τα επόμενα χρόνια.

Το 1974 άλλαξαν το όνομά τους σε The Saints και ο Jeffrey Wegner άρχισε να παίζει drums, με τον Hay να παίζει πλέον μπάσο. Ο Wegner άφησε το γκρουπ την επόμενη χρονιά, με τον Hay να επιστρέφει στα drums και τον Kym Bradshaw να αναλαμβάνει το μπάσο.

Το πρώτο hit του συγκροτήματος ήρθε το 1976 με το κομμάτι“I’m Stranded” και την κυκλοφορία του ομώνυμου ντεμπούτου τους την επόμενη χρονιά. Κατά τη διάρκεια της μουσικής τους πορείας κυκλοφόρησαν 13 δίσκους, όπως τους Prodigal Son, Eternally Yours, Prehistoric Sounds και All Fools Day.

Το 2001, οι The Saints μπήκαν στο Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) Hall of Fame, ενώ θεωρούνται μια από τις πιο σημαντικές μπάντες της punk σκηνής της Αυστραλίας στα ‘70s.

Διαβάστε εδώ μερικά από τα tributes που ακολούθησαν μετά τον θάνατο του Chris Bailey στα κοινωνικά δίκτυα:

very sad to confirm the news about Chris Bailey dying on the weekend. Chris and I met when we were about 14 during detention at Oxley High School and became close friends which later developed into what I always thought was an extremely strong artistic partnership, 1/2 pic.twitter.com/hQVKKHYgzT — Ed Kuepper (@EdKuepper) April 10, 2022

Rest In Peace Chris Bailey. 21 years is a long, long time-to be in this prison when there ain't no crime. Saints forever! https://t.co/rWuvv8r49G — Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) April 10, 2022

One of the greatest songwriters this country produced has passed away. His band The Saints were punks before punk. He was a master of words and helped tell our story. RIP Chris Bailey pic.twitter.com/jTSdiyKBLy — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) April 11, 2022

Chris Bailey One of the best singers Thé Saints one of the best bands. Vale and thank you Chris. pic.twitter.com/dLxvROvrvc — Warren Ellis (@warrenellis13) April 10, 2022

How perfect were the Saints? I saw Chris Bailey as being a lot like Chuck Berry. He met the world on his terms. Wasn’t easily commodified. There’s a track called That Depends on Ed’s album Jean Lee And The Yellow Dog where Chris sings and you hear how great the combination of pic.twitter.com/v1Qgy5O5Bd — dave graney (@davegraney) April 10, 2022

Another legend down. This one a co-creator of punk music. RIP Chris Bailey. pic.twitter.com/pjID8YExmg — Lindsay McDowens (@doctormcdougall) April 10, 2022

Sad news that Chris Bailey, front man of seminal Brisbane band The Saints, has passed away. The Saints were inducted into the ARIA Hall Of Fame in 2001. Our thoughts are with Chris’ family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/wP2i3IiGAJ — ARIA (@ARIA_Official) April 10, 2022