Σε ηλικία 78 ετών έφυγε από τη ζωή η θρυλική frontwoman των Ronettes, Ronnie Spector. Τον θάνατο της τραγουδίστριας, που άφησε εποχή μέσα από το girl group των Ronettes, επιβεβαίωσε η οικογένειά της, ενημερώνοντας το κοινό ότι η ίδια έπασχε από καρκίνο.

Η Spector δημιούργησε αρχικά ένα group με το όνομα The Darling Sisters, μαζί με την αδερφή της, Estelle Bennett, και την ξαδέρφη της, Nedra Talley, στη Νέα Υόρκη το 1957. Οι ίδιες κυκλοφόρησαν μερικά singles με την Colpix με το όνομα Ronnie And The Relatives και από το 1961 και έπειτα άλλαξαν το όνομά τους σε Ronettes.

Οι Ronettes υπέγραψαν συμβόλαιο στην Philles Records του Phil Spector το 1963, όπου και κυκλοφόρησαν το κλασικό “Be My Baby”. Με αυτό έφτασαν για πρώτη φορά στο Top 10 του Billboard Top 100 το 1963, φτάνοντας πιο συγκεκριμένα στο Νούμερο 2. Το κομμάτι ακολούθησε η κυκλοφορία του “Baby, I Love You”, ενώ οι ίδιες συμμετείχαν και σε έναν compilation δίσκο της δισκογραφικής, το A Christmas Gift For You From Phil Spector.

Το ιστορικό γυναικείο group κυκλοφόρησε μόνο έναν δίσκο στην καριέρα του, το Presenting The Fabulous Ronettes Featuring Veronica του 1964. Συνέχισαν να κυκλοφορούν singles πιο σποραδικά, ενώ διαλύθηκαν το 1967, μετά από μια tour στην οποία και άνοιγαν τους Beatles.

Η Spector αποφάσισε να ξαναφτιάξει τις Ronettes το 1974, μετά το διαζύγιό της από τον σύζυγό της, αντικαθιστώντας τις Bennett και Talley με τις Chip Fields και Denise Edwards. Κυκλοφόρησαν τότε ένα single, το “I Wish I Never Saw The Sun Shine”, προτού διαλυθούν για ακόμη μια φορά.

Η Ronnie Spector ξεκίνησε τότε σόλο καριέρα, κυκλοφορώντας τέσσερις δίσκους από το 1980 μέχρι και το 2016, αλλά και τρία EPs. Πριν από την κυκλοφορία των δίσκων της, η ίδια εξέδωσε επτά singles, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των “So Young” του 1964 και “Paradise” του 1976.

Στον σόλο δίσκο της του 2016, Last Of The Rock Stars, συνεργάστηκε με την Patti Smith, τους Raconteurs, τον Nick Zinner των Yeah Yeah Yeahs και πολλούς ακόμη, ενώ το 2017 κυκλοφόρησε το κομμάτι “Love Power” υπό το όνομα Ronnie Spector And The Ronettes.

Η Spector εισήχθη με τις Ronettes στο Grammy Hall Of Fame το 1999 για το “Be My Baby”, στο Vocal Group Hall Of Fame το 2004 και στο People’s Hall Of Rock And Roll Legends το 2010. Το 2007, μαζί και πάλι με τις Ronettes, εισήχθη στο Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame από τον Keith Richards.

Τη ζωή και τα έργα της κατέγραψε στο memoir του 1990 με τίτλο Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts And Madness, Or, My Life As A Fabulous Ronette. Το βιβλίο πρόκειται να γυριστεί σε ταινία, με τη Zendaya να έχει επιβεβαιωθεί ότι θα υποδυθεί τη Spector.

Ο χώρος της μουσικής αλλά και πλήθος από celebrities αποχαιρέτησαν τη Ronnie Spector στα κοινωνικά μέσα:

I just heard the news about Ronnie Spector and I don’t know what to say. I loved her voice so much and she was a very special person and a dear friend. This just breaks my heart. Ronnie’s music and spirit will live forever.

Love & Mercy, Brianhttps://t.co/dXZKTMWv8a — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 12, 2022

Absolutely gutted to hear this news.

Dear beautiful, talented , fierce Ronnie. I will love you eternally. But then again you knew that.

Love Love Love from your girl, Sx pic.twitter.com/h5mI4mPWCr — Garbage (@garbage) January 12, 2022

RIP Ronnie Spector. It was an honor to Produce her and encourage her to get back on stage where she remained for the next 45 years. Her record with the E Street Band helped sustain us at a very precarious time (thanks to Steve Popovich). Condolences to her husband and family. — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) January 12, 2022

Oh No! Ronnie Spector, Girl Group Icon and Leader of the Ronettes, Dies at 78 https://t.co/xjh7zyRw2c — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 12, 2022

So talented, so influential and just so cool. RIP Ronnie Spector. pic.twitter.com/L72sY54WSh — Matt Everitt (@matteveritt) January 12, 2022

RONNIE SPECTOR FOREVER pic.twitter.com/6TcBaQqIqt — Light In The Attic (@lightintheattic) January 12, 2022

The powerful opening credits of Martin Scorsese's 'Mean Streets' with the inimitable voice of the great Ronnie Spector of The Ronettes singing “Be my Baby”. Rest In Peace 🖤⚡️ pic.twitter.com/EaGdboTi0j — Lost In Film (@LostInFilm) January 12, 2022

Rest In Peace Ronnie Spector such a special time in music. What a beautiful song 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗼𝗻𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗲𝘀 - 𝐁𝐞 𝐌𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐛𝐲 - l𝗶𝘃𝗲 | [𝗰𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗿] https://t.co/762G9yoQ8b via @YouTube — Dave Davies (@davedavieskinks) January 12, 2022

One of the first voices I fell in love with RIP beautiful Ronnie Spector💔 https://t.co/EeaxSeJfdQ — Kim Wilde (@kimwilde) January 12, 2022

What a voice. What an amazing woman. https://t.co/3OBngQQBq4 — David Quantick (@quantick) January 12, 2022

RIP Ronnie Spector 🙏 Seems like this song is the soundtrack to every Martin Scorsese film…https://t.co/5AsSeKO47e — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) January 12, 2022