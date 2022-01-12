View More

Έφυγε από τη ζωή η θρυλική frontwoman των Ronettes, Ronnie Spector

Τον θάνατο της 78χρονης τραγουδίστριας, που άφησε εποχή μέσα από το girl group των Ronettes, επιβεβαίωσε η οικογένειά της

Ναταλία Πετρίτη
Σε ηλικία 78 ετών έφυγε από τη ζωή η θρυλική frontwoman των Ronettes, Ronnie Spector. Τον θάνατο της τραγουδίστριας, που άφησε εποχή μέσα από το girl group των Ronettes, επιβεβαίωσε η οικογένειά της, ενημερώνοντας το κοινό ότι η ίδια έπασχε από καρκίνο.

Η Spector δημιούργησε αρχικά ένα group με το όνομα The Darling Sisters, μαζί με την αδερφή της, Estelle Bennett, και την ξαδέρφη της, Nedra Talley, στη Νέα Υόρκη το 1957. Οι ίδιες κυκλοφόρησαν μερικά singles με την Colpix με το όνομα Ronnie And The Relatives και από το 1961 και έπειτα άλλαξαν το όνομά τους σε Ronettes.

Οι Ronettes υπέγραψαν συμβόλαιο στην Philles Records του Phil Spector το 1963, όπου και κυκλοφόρησαν το κλασικό “Be My Baby”. Με αυτό έφτασαν για πρώτη φορά στο Top 10 του Billboard Top 100 το 1963, φτάνοντας πιο συγκεκριμένα στο Νούμερο 2. Το κομμάτι ακολούθησε η κυκλοφορία του “Baby, I Love You”, ενώ οι ίδιες συμμετείχαν και σε έναν compilation δίσκο της δισκογραφικής, το A Christmas Gift For You From Phil Spector.

Το ιστορικό γυναικείο group κυκλοφόρησε μόνο έναν δίσκο στην καριέρα του, το Presenting The Fabulous Ronettes Featuring Veronica του 1964. Συνέχισαν να κυκλοφορούν singles πιο σποραδικά, ενώ διαλύθηκαν το 1967, μετά από μια tour στην οποία και άνοιγαν τους Beatles.

Η Spector αποφάσισε να ξαναφτιάξει τις Ronettes το 1974, μετά το διαζύγιό της από τον σύζυγό της, αντικαθιστώντας τις Bennett και Talley με τις Chip Fields και Denise Edwards. Κυκλοφόρησαν τότε ένα single, το “I Wish I Never Saw The Sun Shine”, προτού διαλυθούν για ακόμη μια φορά.

Η Ronnie Spector ξεκίνησε τότε σόλο καριέρα, κυκλοφορώντας τέσσερις δίσκους από το 1980 μέχρι και το 2016, αλλά και τρία EPs. Πριν από την κυκλοφορία των δίσκων της, η ίδια εξέδωσε επτά singles, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των “So Young” του 1964 και “Paradise” του 1976.

Στον σόλο δίσκο της του 2016, Last Of The Rock Stars, συνεργάστηκε με την Patti Smith, τους Raconteurs, τον Nick Zinner των Yeah Yeah Yeahs και πολλούς ακόμη, ενώ το 2017 κυκλοφόρησε το κομμάτι “Love Power” υπό το όνομα Ronnie Spector And The Ronettes.

Η Spector εισήχθη με τις Ronettes στο Grammy Hall Of Fame το 1999 για το “Be My Baby”, στο Vocal Group Hall Of Fame το 2004 και στο People’s Hall Of Rock And Roll Legends το 2010. Το 2007, μαζί και πάλι με τις Ronettes, εισήχθη στο Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame από τον Keith Richards.

Τη ζωή και τα έργα της κατέγραψε στο memoir του 1990 με τίτλο Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts And Madness, Or, My Life As A Fabulous Ronette. Το βιβλίο πρόκειται να γυριστεί σε ταινία, με τη Zendaya να έχει επιβεβαιωθεί ότι θα υποδυθεί τη Spector.

Ο χώρος της μουσικής αλλά και πλήθος από celebrities αποχαιρέτησαν τη Ronnie Spector στα κοινωνικά μέσα:


