Ο Seligman ηχογράφησε και με τον Thomas Dolby το 1983, στο Blinded By Science, αλλά και στο follow-up, The Flat Earth, ενώ έχει παίξει μπάσο σε ηχογραφήσεις των Stereo MC's, Tori Amos, The Waterboys, Sinéad O’Connor, David Bowie (“Absolute Beginners”, “Dancing in the Street”), Chrissie Hynde, Morrissey (“Ouija Board Ouija Board”), Peter Murphy κ.α.
Ήταν επίσης στη σκηνή με τον David Bowie στο Live Aid.
Ο γεννημένος στην Κύπρο, Matthew Seligman, πέθανε σε ηλικία 64 ετών από επιπλοκές του κορονοϊού, συμφωνα με δημοσιεύματα αγγλικών εφημερίδων.