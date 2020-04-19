Πέθανε από κορονοϊό ο Matthew Seligman, μπασίστας των Soft Boys

Ήταν μπασίστας και σε ηχογραφήσεις ονομάτων όπως οι David Bowie, Morrissey, Tori Amos κ.α.

news.team
news.team
Soft Boys   Matthew Seligman  
O Matthew Seligman, που έπαιξε μπάσο στο αριστουργηματικό Underwater Moonlight των The Soft Boys το 1980, άφησε την τελευταία του πνοή, σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση του frontman τους, Robyn Hitchcock.

Ο Seligman ηχογράφησε και με τον Thomas Dolby το 1983, στο Blinded By Science, αλλά και στο follow-up, The Flat Earth, ενώ έχει παίξει μπάσο σε ηχογραφήσεις των Stereo MC's, Tori Amos, The Waterboys, Sinéad O’Connor, David Bowie (“Absolute Beginners”, “Dancing in the Street”), Chrissie Hynde, Morrissey (“Ouija Board Ouija Board”), Peter Murphy κ.α.

Ήταν επίσης στη σκηνή με τον David Bowie στο Live Aid.



Ο γεννημένος στην Κύπρο, Matthew Seligman, πέθανε σε ηλικία 64 ετών από επιπλοκές του κορονοϊού, συμφωνα με δημοσιεύματα αγγλικών εφημερίδων.

