O Matthew Seligman, που έπαιξε μπάσο στο αριστουργηματικό Underwater Moonlight τωντο 1980, άφησε την τελευταία του πνοή, σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση του frontman τους,Ο Seligman ηχογράφησε και με τοντο 1983, στο Blinded By Science, αλλά και στο follow-up, The Flat Earth, ενώ έχει παίξει μπάσο σε ηχογραφήσεις των(“Absolute Beginners”, “Dancing in the Street”),(“Ouija Board Ouija Board”),κ.α.Ήταν επίσης στη σκηνή με τον David Bowie στο Live Aid.Ο γεννημένος στην Κύπρο, Matthew Seligman, πέθανε σε ηλικία 64 ετών από επιπλοκές του κορονοϊού, συμφωνα με δημοσιεύματα αγγλικών εφημερίδων.