Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2026: Η φετινή λίστα υποψηφίων

Η τελετή του 2026 θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 11 Ιανουαρίου, με 28 βραβεία να απονέμονται στις κορυφαίες ταινίες, σειρές και – για πρώτη φορά – podcasts. Την παρουσίαση θα αναλάβει ξανά η κωμικός Nikki Glaser, ύστερα από την επιτυχημένη εμφάνισή της στην τελετή του 2025.

Στις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2025, οι ταινίες The Brutalist και Emilia Pérez αναδείχθηκαν μεγάλες νικήτριες, ενώ οι σειρές Shōgun, Hacks και Baby Reindeer απέσπασαν σημαντικά τηλεοπτικά βραβεία.

Οι φετινές υποψηφιότητες ανακοινώθηκαν χτες (8 Δεκεμβρίου) σε livestream που παρουσίασαν οι Marlon Wayans και Skye P. Marshall. Προηγουμένως, έγινε γνωστό πως η Helen Mirren θα τιμηθεί με το Cecil B. DeMille Award για το 2026, ενώ το Carol Burnett Award θα απονεμηθεί στη Sarah Jessica Parker.

Οι Υποψήφιοι για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2026

Ταινία

Καλύτερος Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Δράμα

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Καλύτερος Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Δράμα

Jesse Buckley – Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts – After The Hunt

Tessa Thompson – Hedda

Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

Καλύτερη Ταινία – Μιούζικαλ/Κωμωδία

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Καλύτερη Ταινία – Δράμα

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Καλύτερος Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value

Καλύτερος Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Καλύτερος Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Μιούζικαλ/Κωμωδία

Timothee Chalamet – Marty Supreme

George Clooney – Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Ethen Hawke – Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun – No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Καλύτερος Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Μιούζικαλ/Κωμωδία

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament Of Ann Lee

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Guillermo Del Toro – Frankenstein

Jafar Pahahi – It Was Just An Accident

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao – Hamnet

Καλύτερο Επίτευγμα Box Office

Avatar: Fire And Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι

“Dream As One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash (Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen)

“Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters (Joong Gyu Kwak, κ.ά.)

“I Lied To You” – Sinners (Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson)

“No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good (Stephen Schwartz)

“The Girl In The Bubble” – Wicked: For Good (Stephen Schwartz)

“Train Dreams” – Train Dreams (Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner)

Καλύτερη Πρωτότυπη Μουσική

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein

Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray – Sirāt

Max Richter – Hamnet

Hans Zimmer – F1

Καλύτερο Σενάριο

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrel – Hamnet

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Τηλεόραση

Καλύτερη Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογία ή Τηλεοπτική Ταινία

Adolescence – Netflix

All Her Fault – Peacock

The Beast in Me – Netflix

Black Mirror – Netflix

Dying for Sex – FX on Hulu

The Girlfriend – Prime Video

Καλύτερος Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Δράμα

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Diego Luna – Andor

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo – Task

Adam Scott – Severance

Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Καλύτερος Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Δράμα

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Britt Lower – Severance

Helen Mirren – Mobland

Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

Καλύτερος Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Μιούζικαλ/Κωμωδία

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powel – Chad Powers

Seth Rogen – The Studio

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Καλύτερος Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Μιούζικαλ/Κωμωδία

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Jean Smart – Hacks

Καλύτερος Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Μίνι Σειρά

Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror

Stephen Graham – Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The ED Gein Story

Jude Law – Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Καλύτερος Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Μίνι Σειρά

Claire Danes – The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones – Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Robin Wright – The Girlfriend

Καλύτερος Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Carrie Coon – The White Lotus

Erin Doherty – Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Catherine O’Hara – The Studio

Parker Posey – The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Καλύτερος Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Owen Cooper – Adolescence

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Walton Goggins – The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman – Severance

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Καλύτερη Δραματική Σειρά

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Καλύτερη Κωμική Σειρά

Abbot Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders In The Building

The Studio

Καλύτερη Stand-Up Ερμηνεία

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This

Breed Goldstein: The Second Night Of Your Life

Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Καλύτερο Podcast

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang With Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Smartless

Up First