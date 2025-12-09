Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2026: Η φετινή λίστα υποψηφίων

Η τελετή του 2026 θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 11 Ιανουαρίου, με 28 βραβεία να απονέμονται στις κορυφαίες ταινίες, σειρές και – για πρώτη φορά – podcasts. Την παρουσίαση θα αναλάβει ξανά η κωμικός Nikki Glaser, ύστερα από την επιτυχημένη εμφάνισή της στην τελετή του 2025.
Στις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2025, οι ταινίες The Brutalist και Emilia Pérez αναδείχθηκαν μεγάλες νικήτριες, ενώ οι σειρές Shōgun, Hacks και Baby Reindeer απέσπασαν σημαντικά τηλεοπτικά βραβεία.
Οι φετινές υποψηφιότητες ανακοινώθηκαν χτες (8 Δεκεμβρίου) σε livestream που παρουσίασαν οι Marlon Wayans και Skye P. Marshall. Προηγουμένως, έγινε γνωστό πως η Helen Mirren θα τιμηθεί με το Cecil B. DeMille Award για το 2026, ενώ το Carol Burnett Award θα απονεμηθεί στη Sarah Jessica Parker.
Οι Υποψήφιοι για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2026
Ταινία
Καλύτερος Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Δράμα
Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Καλύτερος Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Δράμα
Jesse Buckley – Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts – After The Hunt
Tessa Thompson – Hedda
Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby
Καλύτερη Ταινία – Μιούζικαλ/Κωμωδία
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Καλύτερη Ταινία – Δράμα
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Καλύτερος Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value
Καλύτερος Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan – Weapons
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Καλύτερος Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Μιούζικαλ/Κωμωδία
Timothee Chalamet – Marty Supreme
George Clooney – Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Ethen Hawke – Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun – No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Καλύτερος Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Μιούζικαλ/Κωμωδία
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried – The Testament Of Ann Lee
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Guillermo Del Toro – Frankenstein
Jafar Pahahi – It Was Just An Accident
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao – Hamnet
Καλύτερο Επίτευγμα Box Office
Avatar: Fire And Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Καλύτερο Τραγούδι
“Dream As One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash (Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen)
“Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters (Joong Gyu Kwak, κ.ά.)
“I Lied To You” – Sinners (Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson)
“No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good (Stephen Schwartz)
“The Girl In The Bubble” – Wicked: For Good (Stephen Schwartz)
“Train Dreams” – Train Dreams (Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner)
Καλύτερη Πρωτότυπη Μουσική
Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein
Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another
Kangding Ray – Sirāt
Max Richter – Hamnet
Hans Zimmer – F1
Καλύτερο Σενάριο
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein & Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt & Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’Farrel – Hamnet
Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Τηλεόραση
Καλύτερη Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογία ή Τηλεοπτική Ταινία
Adolescence – Netflix
All Her Fault – Peacock
The Beast in Me – Netflix
Black Mirror – Netflix
Dying for Sex – FX on Hulu
The Girlfriend – Prime Video
Καλύτερος Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Δράμα
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Diego Luna – Andor
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo – Task
Adam Scott – Severance
Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Καλύτερος Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Δράμα
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Britt Lower – Severance
Helen Mirren – Mobland
Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
Καλύτερος Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Μιούζικαλ/Κωμωδία
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powel – Chad Powers
Seth Rogen – The Studio
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Καλύτερος Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Μιούζικαλ/Κωμωδία
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Jean Smart – Hacks
Καλύτερος Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Μίνι Σειρά
Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror
Stephen Graham – Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The ED Gein Story
Jude Law – Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
Καλύτερος Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Μίνι Σειρά
Claire Danes – The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
Robin Wright – The Girlfriend
Καλύτερος Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
Erin Doherty – Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
Parker Posey – The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus
Καλύτερος Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Owen Cooper – Adolescence
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman – Severance
Ashley Walters – Adolescence
Καλύτερη Δραματική Σειρά
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Καλύτερη Κωμική Σειρά
Abbot Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders In The Building
The Studio
Καλύτερη Stand-Up Ερμηνεία
Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This
Breed Goldstein: The Second Night Of Your Life
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Καλύτερο Podcast
Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang With Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Smartless
Up First