Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2026: Η φετινή λίστα υποψηφίων

Οι ανακοινώσεις των υποψηφιοτήτων για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2026 έγιναν χτες – δείτε αναλυτικά όλες τις κατηγορίες.

Η τελετή του 2026 θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 11 Ιανουαρίου, με 28 βραβεία να απονέμονται στις κορυφαίες ταινίες, σειρές και – για πρώτη φορά – podcasts. Την παρουσίαση θα αναλάβει ξανά η κωμικός Nikki Glaser, ύστερα από την επιτυχημένη εμφάνισή της στην τελετή του 2025.

Στις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2025, οι ταινίες The Brutalist και Emilia Pérez αναδείχθηκαν μεγάλες νικήτριες, ενώ οι σειρές Shōgun, Hacks και Baby Reindeer απέσπασαν σημαντικά τηλεοπτικά βραβεία.

Οι φετινές υποψηφιότητες ανακοινώθηκαν χτες (8 Δεκεμβρίου) σε livestream που παρουσίασαν οι Marlon Wayans και Skye P. Marshall. Προηγουμένως, έγινε γνωστό πως η Helen Mirren θα τιμηθεί με το Cecil B. DeMille Award για το 2026, ενώ το Carol Burnett Award θα απονεμηθεί στη Sarah Jessica Parker.

Οι Υποψήφιοι για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2026

Ταινία

Καλύτερος Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Δράμα

Joel EdgertonTrain Dreams
Oscar IsaacFrankenstein
Dwayne JohnsonThe Smashing Machine
Michael B. JordanSinners
Wagner MouraThe Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen WhiteSpringsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Καλύτερος Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Δράμα

Jesse BuckleyHamnet
Jennifer LawrenceDie My Love
Renate ReinsveSentimental Value
Julia RobertsAfter The Hunt
Tessa ThompsonHedda
Eva VictorSorry, Baby

Καλύτερη Ταινία – Μιούζικαλ/Κωμωδία

Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another

Καλύτερη Ταινία – Δράμα

Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Καλύτερος Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Benicio del ToroOne Battle After Another
Jacob ElordiFrankenstein
Paul MescalHamnet
Sean PennOne Battle After Another
Adam SandlerJay Kelly
Stellan SkarsgardSentimental Value

Καλύτερος Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Emily BluntThe Smashing Machine
Elle FanningSentimental Value
Ariana GrandeWicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter LilleaasSentimental Value
Amy MadiganWeapons
Teyana TaylorOne Battle After Another

Καλύτερος Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Μιούζικαλ/Κωμωδία

Timothee ChalametMarty Supreme
George ClooneyJay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprioOne Battle After Another
Ethen HawkeBlue Moon
Lee Byung-HunNo Other Choice
Jesse PlemonsBugonia

Καλύτερος Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Μιούζικαλ/Κωμωδία

Rose ByrneIf I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia ErivoWicked
Kate HudsonSong Sung Blue
Chase InfinitiOne Battle After Another
Amanda SeyfriedThe Testament Of Ann Lee
Emma StoneBugonia

Καλύτερη Σκηνοθεσία

Paul Thomas AndersonOne Battle After Another
Ryan CooglerSinners
Guillermo Del ToroFrankenstein
Jafar PahahiIt Was Just An Accident
Joachim TrierSentimental Value
Chloe ZhaoHamnet

Καλύτερο Επίτευγμα Box Office

Avatar: Fire And Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2

Καλύτερο Τραγούδι

“Dream As One” – Avatar: Fire and Ash (Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen)
“Golden” – KPop Demon Hunters (Joong Gyu Kwak, κ.ά.)
“I Lied To You” – Sinners (Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson)
“No Place Like Home” – Wicked: For Good (Stephen Schwartz)
“The Girl In The Bubble” – Wicked: For Good (Stephen Schwartz)
“Train Dreams” – Train Dreams (Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner)

Καλύτερη Πρωτότυπη Μουσική

Alexandre DesplatFrankenstein
Ludwig GöranssonSinners
Jonny GreenwoodOne Battle After Another
Kangding RaySirāt
Max RichterHamnet
Hans ZimmerF1

Καλύτερο Σενάριο

Paul Thomas AndersonOne Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein & Josh SafdieMarty Supreme
Ryan CooglerSinners
Jafar PanahiIt Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt & Joachim TrierSentimental Value
Chloé Zhao & Maggie O’FarrelHamnet

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2

Τηλεόραση

Καλύτερη Μίνι Σειρά, Ανθολογία ή Τηλεοπτική Ταινία

Adolescence – Netflix
All Her Fault – Peacock
The Beast in Me – Netflix
Black Mirror – Netflix
Dying for Sex – FX on Hulu
The Girlfriend – Prime Video

Καλύτερος Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Δράμα

Sterling K. BrownParadise
Diego LunaAndor
Gary OldmanSlow Horses
Mark RuffaloTask
Adam ScottSeverance
Noah WyleThe Pitt

Καλύτερος Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Δράμα

Kathy BatesMatlock
Britt LowerSeverance
Helen MirrenMobland
Bella RamseyThe Last Of Us
Keri RussellThe Diplomat
Rhea SeehornPluribus

Καλύτερος Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Μιούζικαλ/Κωμωδία

Adam BrodyNobody Wants This
Steve MartinOnly Murders in the Building
Glen PowelChad Powers
Seth RogenThe Studio
Martin ShortOnly Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen WhiteThe Bear

Καλύτερος Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Μιούζικαλ/Κωμωδία

Kristen BellNobody Wants This
Ayo EdebiriThe Bear
Selena GomezOnly Murders in the Building
Natasha LyonnePoker Face
Jenna OrtegaWednesday
Jean SmartHacks

Καλύτερος Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Μίνι Σειρά

Jacob ElordiThe Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul GiamattiBlack Mirror
Stephen GrahamAdolescence
Charlie HunnamMonster: The ED Gein Story
Jude LawBlack Rabbit
Matthew RhysThe Beast in Me

Καλύτερος Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Μίνι Σειρά

Claire DanesThe Beast in Me
Rashida JonesBlack Mirror
Amanda SeyfriedLong Bright River
Sarah SnookAll Her Fault
Michelle WilliamsDying for Sex
Robin WrightThe Girlfriend

Καλύτερος Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Carrie CoonThe White Lotus
Erin DohertyAdolescence
Hannah EinbinderHacks
Catherine O’HaraThe Studio
Parker PoseyThe White Lotus
Aimee Lou WoodThe White Lotus

Καλύτερος Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Owen CooperAdolescence
Billy CrudupThe Morning Show
Walton GogginsThe White Lotus
Jason IsaacsThe White Lotus
Tramell TillmanSeverance
Ashley WaltersAdolescence

Καλύτερη Δραματική Σειρά

The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus

Καλύτερη Κωμική Σειρά

Abbot Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders In The Building
The Studio

Καλύτερη Stand-Up Ερμηνεία

Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This
Breed Goldstein: The Second Night Of Your Life
Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Καλύτερο Podcast

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang With Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Smartless
Up First

 

