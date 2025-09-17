Robert Redford: Θρήνος για τον θρύλο του Χόλιγουντ που έφυγε στα 89

Ο θρυλικός ηθοποιός και σκηνοθέτης Robert Redford έφυγε από τη ζωή σε ηλικία 89 ετών, αφήνοντας πίσω του μια τεράστια κληρονομιά στον κινηματογράφο. Από το Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid μέχρι το Ordinary People και τη δημιουργία του Sundance Film Festival, η πορεία του άλλαξε για πάντα το Χόλιγουντ και τον ανεξάρτητο κινηματογράφο.

Κωνσταντίνος Βήτα

Η είδηση του θανάτου του Robert Redford επιβεβαιώθηκε την Τρίτη 16 Σεπτεμβρίου. Ο βραβευμένος ηθοποιός πέθανε στον ύπνο του στο σπίτι του στη Γιούτα, «περιτριγυρισμένος από τους αγαπημένους του».

Ο Redford πρωταγωνίστησε σε εμβληματικές ταινίες του Χόλιγουντ όπως Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (1969), The Sting (1973), Three Days Of The Condor (1975), All The President’s Men (1976), Out Of Africa (1985). Ως σκηνοθέτης έκανε το ντεμπούτο του με το Ordinary People (1980), που κέρδισε τέσσερα Όσκαρ. Παράλληλα, ίδρυσε το Sundance Film Festival, το σημαντικότερο φεστιβάλ ανεξάρτητου κινηματογράφου στις ΗΠΑ.

  • Ο Donald Trump τον χαρακτήρισε «σπουδαίο» και «τον κορυφαίο της εποχής του».

  • Ο συγγραφέας Stephen King τόνισε ότι ήταν «μέρος ενός νέου Χόλιγουντ των ‘70s και ‘80s».

  • Ο ηθοποιός Colman Domingo έγραψε: «Ευχαριστούμε Mr. Redford για το αιώνιο αποτύπωμά σας».

  • Η Marlee Matlin σημείωσε: «Το CODA έγινε γνωστό χάρη στο Sundance, και το Sundance χάρη στον Robert Redford».

  • Η Meryl Streep αποχαιρέτησε τον παλιό της συνεργάτη λέγοντας: «Ένας από τους λέοντες έφυγε. Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη, αγαπημένε μου φίλε».
  • Ο σκηνοθέτης Ron Howard τον περιέγραψε ως «εξαιρετικά επιδραστική πολιτιστική μορφή».

Ο Robert Redford δεν υπήρξε μόνο ένας από τους πιο χαρισματικούς ηθοποιούς της γενιάς του, αλλά και ένας οραματιστής σκηνοθέτης και παραγωγός. Με το Sundance Film Festival έδωσε βήμα σε χιλιάδες δημιουργούς, αλλάζοντας ριζικά την πορεία του ανεξάρτητου κινηματογράφου.

Η απώλειά του αφήνει ένα δυσαναπλήρωτο κενό, αλλά η κληρονομιά του θα συνεχίσει να εμπνέει γενιές καλλιτεχνών και σινεφίλ.

 

