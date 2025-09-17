Robert Redford: Θρήνος για τον θρύλο του Χόλιγουντ που έφυγε στα 89

Η είδηση του θανάτου του Robert Redford επιβεβαιώθηκε την Τρίτη 16 Σεπτεμβρίου. Ο βραβευμένος ηθοποιός πέθανε στον ύπνο του στο σπίτι του στη Γιούτα, «περιτριγυρισμένος από τους αγαπημένους του».

Ο Redford πρωταγωνίστησε σε εμβληματικές ταινίες του Χόλιγουντ όπως Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid (1969), The Sting (1973), Three Days Of The Condor (1975), All The President’s Men (1976), Out Of Africa (1985). Ως σκηνοθέτης έκανε το ντεμπούτο του με το Ordinary People (1980), που κέρδισε τέσσερα Όσκαρ. Παράλληλα, ίδρυσε το Sundance Film Festival, το σημαντικότερο φεστιβάλ ανεξάρτητου κινηματογράφου στις ΗΠΑ.

Ο Donald Trump τον χαρακτήρισε «σπουδαίο» και «τον κορυφαίο της εποχής του».

NOW: "Robert Redford was great ... He had a series of years ... there was nobody better."



President Trump reacts to the death of Hollywood legend Robert Redford, saying "there was a time he was the hottest." pic.twitter.com/NKFq9x5e9X — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 16, 2025

Ο συγγραφέας Stephen King τόνισε ότι ήταν «μέρος ενός νέου Χόλιγουντ των ‘70s και ‘80s».

Robert Redford has passed away. He was part of a new and exciting Hollywood in the 70s and 80s. Hard to believe he was 89. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 16, 2025

Ο ηθοποιός Colman Domingo έγραψε: «Ευχαριστούμε Mr. Redford για το αιώνιο αποτύπωμά σας».

With love and admiration. Thank you Mr. Redford for your everlasting impact. Will be felt for generations. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/j5kDEdlZi1 — Colman Domingo (@colmandomingo) September 16, 2025

Η Marlee Matlin σημείωσε: «Το CODA έγινε γνωστό χάρη στο Sundance, και το Sundance χάρη στον Robert Redford».

Our film, CODA, came to the attention of everyone because of Sundance. And Sundance happened because of Robert Redford. A genius has passed. RIP Robert. pic.twitter.com/nwttVD1GvL — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) September 16, 2025

Η Meryl Streep αποχαιρέτησε τον παλιό της συνεργάτη λέγοντας: «Ένας από τους λέοντες έφυγε. Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη, αγαπημένε μου φίλε».

#RIP & thank you RobertRedford, a tremendously influential cultural figure for the creative choices made as an actor/producer/director & for launching the Sundance Film Festival which supercharged America’s Independent Film movement. Artistic Gamechanger https://t.co/HswHhmWq2D — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) September 16, 2025

Decades ago, Robert Redford came to Utah and fell in love with this place. He cherished our landscapes and built a legacy that made Utah a home for storytelling and creativity. Through Sundance and his devotion to conservation, he shared Utah with the world.



Today we honor his… pic.twitter.com/KxsHoDXour — Governor Cox (@GovCox) September 16, 2025

An icon in every sense of the word. Left an indelible mark on the industry whether it was in front or behind the camera, or working with others to help realize their dreams on the big screen. Rest in peace #RobertRedford and thank you!



Tell us your favorite performance from him pic.twitter.com/EMSWJuiD4P — Matt Neglia @TIFF (@NextBestPicture) September 16, 2025

RIP Robert Redford pic.twitter.com/GnAVvtP3fA — adult swim (@adultswim) September 16, 2025

No one can ever replace Robert Redford. Redford was part of a dying breed of men who carried themselves with self-respect, dignity, and honor. It feels like that sort of man is gone. I knew this day would come, but it doesn’t make this loss any easier. What an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/S6hwSqChhC — Cinema Tweets (@CinemaTweets1) September 16, 2025

Ο Robert Redford δεν υπήρξε μόνο ένας από τους πιο χαρισματικούς ηθοποιούς της γενιάς του, αλλά και ένας οραματιστής σκηνοθέτης και παραγωγός. Με το Sundance Film Festival έδωσε βήμα σε χιλιάδες δημιουργούς, αλλάζοντας ριζικά την πορεία του ανεξάρτητου κινηματογράφου.

Η απώλειά του αφήνει ένα δυσαναπλήρωτο κενό, αλλά η κληρονομιά του θα συνεχίσει να εμπνέει γενιές καλλιτεχνών και σινεφίλ.