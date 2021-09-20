Η 73η απονομή των βραβείων Emmy αποτελεί πια παρελθόν, με τις σειρές Ted Lasso, The Crown και The Queen’s Gambit να συγκαταλέγονται στους μεγάλους νικητές των τηλεοπτικών βραβείων, η τελετή των οποίων διεξήχθη χθες στο Microsoft Theater του Los Angeles με τον Cedric the Entertainer στο ρόλο του παρουσιαστή.
Διαβάστε εδώ την πλήρη λίστα των νικητών της βραδιάς:
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
The Boys
Bridgerton
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Pose
This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Emma Corin, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country
Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country
John Lithgow, Perry Mason
O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale
Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Gincarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country
Emerald Fennel, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wile, The Handmaid’s Tale
Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ted Lasso
Black-ish
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
Hacks
The Flight Attendant
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Aidy Bryant, Shrill
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
William H. Macy, Shameless
Kenan Thompson, Kenan
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso
Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso
Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant
Outstanding Limited Series
The Queen’s Gambit
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Phillipa Soo, Hamilton
Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Daveed Diggs, Hamilton
Jonathan Groff, Hamilton
Anthony Ramos, Hamilton
Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You
Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country
Charles Dance, The Crown
Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Foy, The Crown
Sophia Okonedo, Ratched
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
McKenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Jane Adams, Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Animated Series
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Big Mouth
Bob’s Burgers
South Park: The Pandemic Special
The Simpsons
Outstanding TV Movie
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love
Uncle Frank
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Saturday Night Live
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Hamilton
8:46 — Dave Chappelle
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne’s American Utopia
Friends: The Reunion
Outstanding Variety Special Live
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
Celebrating America — An Inauguration Night Special
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Secrets of the Whales
Allen v. Farrow
American Masters
City So Real
Pretend It’s a City
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Boys State
Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents)
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
The Social Dilemma
Tina
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special
United Shades of America with Kamau Bell
VICE
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Queer Eye
Antiques Roadshow
Property Brothers: Forever Home
Running Wild with Bear Grylls
Shark Tank
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked
Becoming
Below Deck
Indian Matchmaking
Selling Sunset
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
Nailed It!
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons, Top Chef