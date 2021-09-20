Η 73η απονομή των βραβείων Emmy αποτελεί πια παρελθόν, με τις σειρές Ted Lasso, The Crown και The Queen’s Gambit να συγκαταλέγονται στους μεγάλους νικητές των τηλεοπτικών βραβείων, η τελετή των οποίων διεξήχθη χθες στο Microsoft Theater του Los Angeles με τον Cedric the Entertainer στο ρόλο του παρουσιαστή.

Διαβάστε εδώ την πλήρη λίστα των νικητών της βραδιάς:

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

The Boys

Bridgerton

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Pose

This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Emma Corin, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country

Regé-Jean Page, Bridgerton

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country

John Lithgow, Perry Mason

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Gincarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country

Emerald Fennel, The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wile, The Handmaid’s Tale

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

William H. Macy, Shameless

Kenan Thompson, Kenan

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant

Outstanding Limited Series

The Queen’s Gambit

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton

Leslie Odom, Jr., Hamilton

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Hamilton

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country

Charles Dance, The Crown

Don Cheadle, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy, The Crown

Sophia Okonedo, Ratched

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

McKenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Daniel Levy, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Jane Adams, Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Animated Series

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

South Park: The Pandemic Special

The Simpsons

Outstanding TV Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Conan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Hamilton

8:46 — Dave Chappelle

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Friends: The Reunion

Outstanding Variety Special Live

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Celebrating America — An Inauguration Night Special

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Secrets of the Whales

Allen v. Farrow

American Masters

City So Real

Pretend It’s a City

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Boys State

Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

The Social Dilemma

Tina

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special

United Shades of America with Kamau Bell

VICE

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Queer Eye

Antiques Roadshow

Property Brothers: Forever Home

Running Wild with Bear Grylls

Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked

Becoming

Below Deck

Indian Matchmaking

Selling Sunset

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

Nailed It!

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons, Top Chef