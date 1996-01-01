View More

Η Lana Del Rey αποκαλύπτει την tracklist και το artwork του ολοκαίνουριου δίσκου της, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Πότε αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει επίσημα η νέα της δισκογραφική δουλειά;

Ναταλία Πετρίτη
Την tracklist και το artwork του ολοκαίνουριου δίσκου της με τίτλο Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd αποκάλυψε η Lana Del Rey, ο οποίος και πρόκειται να κυκλοφορήσει τελικά στις 24 Μαρτίου (από τις 10 που ήταν αρχικά ανακοινωμένο).

Η αποκάλυψη πραγματοποιήθηκε στο Instagram page της ίδιας, όπου η Del Rey δημοσιοποίησε τους τίτλους των 16 κομματιών του δίσκου. Σε αυτόν περιλαμβάνονται συνεργασίες με τον Father John Misty, τους Bleachers του Jack Antonoff, τον Jon Batiste και την Tommy Genesis. Μερικοί από τους τίτλους των κομματιών είναι οι “The Grants”, “Candy Necklace”, “Grandfather Please Stand on The Shoulders of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing”, “Fishtail” και “Taco Truck x VB”.

Το Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean έρχεται μετά τα Blue Banisters και Chemtrails Over The Country Club που κυκλοφόρησαν και τα δύο το 2020.

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Artwork:

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Tracklist:

  1. The Grants
  2. Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
  3. Sweet
  4. AW
  5. Judah Smith Interlude
  6. Candy Necklace
  7. Jon Batiste Interlude
  8. Kintsugi
  9. Fingertips
  10. Paris, Texas
  11. Grandfather Please Stand on The Shoulders of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing
  12. Let the Light In (fear. Father John Misty)
  13. Margaret (feat. Bleachers)
  14. Fishtail
  15. Peppers (feat. Tommy Genesis)
  16. Taco Truck x VB


Η Lana Del Rey αποκαλύπτει την tracklist και το artwork του ολοκαίνουριου δίσκου της, Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Η Lana Del Rey αποκαλύπτει την tracklist και το artwork του ολοκαίνουριου δίσκου της, Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

