Έφυγε από τη ζωή ο τραγουδιστής των Specials, Terry Hall

Σε ηλικία μόλις 63 ετών, ο θρυλικός frontman του βρετανικού συγκροτήματος πέθανε έπειτα από σύντομη ασθένεια

Ναταλία Πετρίτη
The Specials   Terry Hall  

Σε ηλικία μόλις 63 ετών έφυγε από τη ζωή ο θρυλικός frontman του βρετανικού συγκροτήματος των Specials, Terry Hall, έπειτα από σύντομη ασθένεια. Η είδηση έγινε γνωστή έπειτα από ανάρτηση των Specials στα social media, με τους ska icons να επιβεβαιώνουν την απώλεια και να τον αποχαιρετούν συγκινημένοι.

Ο Hall γεννήθηκε στο Coventry στις 19 Μαρτίου του 1959 και προτού ο ίδιος ασχοληθεί με τη μουσική, είχε περάσει μια άκρως τραυματική παιδική ηλικία. Όπως εκείνος είχε μοιραστεί κάποτε σε συνέντευξή του στο ΝΜΕ, όταν ήταν 12 ετών είχε απαχθεί από κύκλωμα παιδόφιλων στη Γαλλία, γεγονός που τον οδήγησε στον εθισμό του στο Valium. Ο ίδιος σταμάτησε το σχολείο πριν τα 16 του χρόνια, κάνοντας ευκαιριακές δουλειές στο Coventry, μέχρι που στο τέλος της δεκαετίας του ’70 άρχισε να εμπλέκεται με την τοπική μουσική σκηνή.

Έχοντας πρώτα συμμετάσχει για σύντομο διάστημα στην punk μπάντα των Squad, ο Hall μπήκε στους Coventry Automatics το 1977, αντικαθιστώντας τον πρώην τραγουδιστή τους, Tim Strickland. Το ίδιο γκρουπ θα άλλαζε σύντομα το όνομά του σε Specials και δύο χρόνια μετά θα γνώριζε την πρώτη του επιτυχία με το κομμάτι του “Gangsters” να μπαίνει στο Top 10 των βρετανικών charts. Ο ομώνυμος δίσκος των Specials κυκλοφόρησε τον Οκτώβριο του 1979, με το follow-up αυτού, το More Specials, να κυκλοφορεί 11 μήνες αργότερα τον Σεπτέμβριο του 1980.

Ο Hall αποχώρησε από τους Specials το 1981, όμως τα ξαναβρήκε με τη μπάντα το 2008, με το πολυαναμενόμενο comeback album τους, Encore, να κυκλοφορεί το 2019. Πριν από το reunion του με τους Specials, ο Hall έπαιζε με συγκροτήματα όπως οι Fun Boy Three, The Colourfield, Vegas και Terry, Blair & Anouchka.

Ο ίδιος είχε κυκλοφορήσει προηγουμένως δύο solo δίσκους (τον Home του 1994 και Laugh του 1997), ενώ συνεργάστηκε και με τους Lightning Seeds, Sinéad O’Connor, Dub Pistols, Gorillaz, Damon Albarn, D12, Tricky και Lily Allen.

Η τελευταία κυκλοφορία του Hall με τους Specials ήταν η συλλογή Protest Songs 1924-2012, από τον περασμένο Σεπτέμβριο.

Διαβάστε μερικά από τα tributes καλλιτεχνών και συνεργατών του Hall, που αναρτήθηκαν έπειτα από τη γνωστοποίηση της είδησης του θανάτου του:


