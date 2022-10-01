Σε ηλικία μόλις 63 ετών έφυγε από τη ζωή ο θρυλικός frontman του βρετανικού συγκροτήματος των Specials, Terry Hall, έπειτα από σύντομη ασθένεια. Η είδηση έγινε γνωστή έπειτα από ανάρτηση των Specials στα social media, με τους ska icons να επιβεβαιώνουν την απώλεια και να τον αποχαιρετούν συγκινημένοι.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing, following a brief illness, of Terry, our beautiful friend, brother and one of the most brilliant singers, songwriters and lyricists this country has ever produced. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/qJHsI1oTwp — The Specials (@thespecials) December 19, 2022

Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life… the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love. (2/4) — The Specials (@thespecials) December 19, 2022

Ο Hall γεννήθηκε στο Coventry στις 19 Μαρτίου του 1959 και προτού ο ίδιος ασχοληθεί με τη μουσική, είχε περάσει μια άκρως τραυματική παιδική ηλικία. Όπως εκείνος είχε μοιραστεί κάποτε σε συνέντευξή του στο ΝΜΕ, όταν ήταν 12 ετών είχε απαχθεί από κύκλωμα παιδόφιλων στη Γαλλία, γεγονός που τον οδήγησε στον εθισμό του στο Valium. Ο ίδιος σταμάτησε το σχολείο πριν τα 16 του χρόνια, κάνοντας ευκαιριακές δουλειές στο Coventry, μέχρι που στο τέλος της δεκαετίας του ’70 άρχισε να εμπλέκεται με την τοπική μουσική σκηνή.

Έχοντας πρώτα συμμετάσχει για σύντομο διάστημα στην punk μπάντα των Squad, ο Hall μπήκε στους Coventry Automatics το 1977, αντικαθιστώντας τον πρώην τραγουδιστή τους, Tim Strickland. Το ίδιο γκρουπ θα άλλαζε σύντομα το όνομά του σε Specials και δύο χρόνια μετά θα γνώριζε την πρώτη του επιτυχία με το κομμάτι του “Gangsters” να μπαίνει στο Top 10 των βρετανικών charts. Ο ομώνυμος δίσκος των Specials κυκλοφόρησε τον Οκτώβριο του 1979, με το follow-up αυτού, το More Specials, να κυκλοφορεί 11 μήνες αργότερα τον Σεπτέμβριο του 1980.

Ο Hall αποχώρησε από τους Specials το 1981, όμως τα ξαναβρήκε με τη μπάντα το 2008, με το πολυαναμενόμενο comeback album τους, Encore, να κυκλοφορεί το 2019. Πριν από το reunion του με τους Specials, ο Hall έπαιζε με συγκροτήματα όπως οι Fun Boy Three, The Colourfield, Vegas και Terry, Blair & Anouchka.

Ο ίδιος είχε κυκλοφορήσει προηγουμένως δύο solo δίσκους (τον Home του 1994 και Laugh του 1997), ενώ συνεργάστηκε και με τους Lightning Seeds, Sinéad O’Connor, Dub Pistols, Gorillaz, Damon Albarn, D12, Tricky και Lily Allen.

Η τελευταία κυκλοφορία του Hall με τους Specials ήταν η συλλογή Protest Songs 1924-2012, από τον περασμένο Σεπτέμβριο.

Διαβάστε μερικά από τα tributes καλλιτεχνών και συνεργατών του Hall, που αναρτήθηκαν έπειτα από τη γνωστοποίηση της είδησης του θανάτου του:

"I was deeply saddened to hear about Terry Hall's passing on Sunday. @SugaryStaple was called as we arrived in Egypt. We knew Terry had been unwell but didn't realise how serious until recently. We had only just confirmed some 2023 joint music agreements together. This has hit me pic.twitter.com/sHNMJIwPII — From THE SPECIALS Neville Staple (@NevilleStaple) December 19, 2022

Rest In Peace Terry Hall. King of the Suedeheads. A big man. Hope you find peace now mate. ❤️ — Sleaford Mods (@sleafordmods) December 19, 2022

Oh blimey. I’m not one to rush on here when someone dies. Terry Hall, though. He was such a lovely bloke. A sweetheart. — Tim Pope (@timpopedirector) December 19, 2022

Horrid news💔

Have always been a fan. So many songs of Terry Hall that I’ve loved throughout my life. Specials. Fun Boy Three. Colourfield ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QwMeHpkzGA — Jo Whiley (@jowhiley) December 19, 2022

Very very sad to hear about Terry Hall. Truly one of the greats. A musical hero 💔 — Badly Drawn Boy (@badly_drawn_boy) December 19, 2022

2022 has been a particularly cruel year. So many brilliant people taken from us. TERRY HALL R.I.P. Thoughts are with his family and friends. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2gebA7at15 — Marc Riley ⚽️🍺🐳 (@marcrileydj) December 19, 2022

I was honoured to play a gig for the charity @tonicmusicmh with @libertines where Terry Hall was a patron & campaigner recently. Not just a legendary musician but someone who cared deeply about helping people with mental health struggles. He’ll be very sadly missed. — James Walsh (@jamesstarsailor) December 19, 2022

...Both times Terry Hall standing stock still at the center of the storm a melancholy counter point to the joyous energy of the band. Bringing the idiosyncratic and ironic songs to life beautifully . No more to Sing RIP Terry Hall. — Lol Tolhurst (@LolTolhurst) December 19, 2022