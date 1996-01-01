View More

Οι New Order ανακοινώνουν την κυκλοφορία του Low-Life Definitive Edition Box Set με μια ακυκλοφόρητη μέχρι σήμερα ηχογράφηση του “The Perfect Kiss”

Η συλλογή περιλαμβάνει ακυκλοφόρητα studio sessions και live ερμηνείες του αγαπημένου συγκροτήματος

Ναταλία Πετρίτη
New Order  

Την κυκλοφορία του Low-Life Definitive Edition Box Set τους ανακοίνωσαν οι New Order, η οποία και πρόκειται να βρεθεί στα δισκοπωλεία στις 27 Ιανουαρίου από την Rhino. Για να γιορτάσουν την επανέκδοση αυτή του κλασικού τους δίσκου από το 1985, το συγκρότημα έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα και μια ακυκλοφόρητη ως σήμερα ηχογράφηση του single “The Perfect Kiss.”

Η συλλογή πρόκειται να κυκλοφορήσει σε εκδοχές διπλού CD, DVD και μονού LP, τα οποία και θα περιλαμβάνουν newly revealed tracks, σπάνιο και recovered audio και visual υλικό από την εποχή, ένα σκληρόδετο βιβλίο και ολοκαίνουρια sleeve designs από τον original graphic artist του δίσκου, τον θρυλικό Peter Saville. Το CD της συλλογής θα περιλαμβάνει session ηχογραφήσεις κομματιών που το συγκρότημα πρόσφατα ανακάλυψε, όπως αυτές για τα κομμάτια “The Perfect Kiss” και “Sooner Than You Think”, όπως και τα instrumentals για τα “Love Vigilantes” και “Sub-Culture”.

Τα DVD offerings της συλλογής θα περιλαμβάνουν υλικό από συναυλίες του συγκροτήματος στο Βέλγιο, την Ολλανδία και τον Καναδά, όπως και μερικές ηχογραφήσεις τους από μια συναυλία στο Τόκυο και μια BBC-hosted Whistle Test performance τους στο ιστορικό Hacienda του Manchester. Το βινύλιο της συλλογής θα περιλαμβάνει το original heavyweight tracing paper σε design του Saville, ενώ το σκληρόδετο βιβλίο 48 σελίδων θα περιλαμβάνει σπάνιες φωτογραφίες και συνεντεύξεις με τα μέλη του συγκροτήματος.

Στην ιστοσελίδα των New Order θα μπορεί κανείς να βρει και 12ιντσα singles, όπως μια limited edition του “The Perfect Kiss” σε crystal clear βινύλιο και mirror sleeve, αλλά και ένα 12ιντσο “Sub-Culture” σε μαύρη κόπια και με updated design.

Ακούστε το early draft του “The Perfect Kiss” και δείτε τα πλήρη περιεχόμενα του Low-Life (Definitive Edition) box set.

Low-Life (Definitive Edition) Album Artwork:

 new-order-low-life-box-set-1

Low-Life (Definitive Edition) Tracklist:

CD 1: Low-Life

  1. Love Vigilantes
  2. The Perfect Kiss
  3. This Time of Night
  4. Sunrise
  5. Elegia
  6. Sooner Than You Think
  7. Sub-Culture
  8. Face Up

CD 2: Low-Life Extras

  1. Love Vigilantes (TV Pitch instrumental edit) *
  2. The Perfect Kiss (writing session recording) *
  3. Untitled no. 1 (writing session recording) *
  4. Sunrise (instrumental rough mix)
  5. Elegia (full length version)
  6. Sooner Than You Think (album session unedited version) *
  7. Sub-Culture (album session early instrumental version) *
  8. Face Up (writing session recording) *
  9. Let’s Go (album session instrumental) *
  10. Untitled no. 2 (writing session recording) *
  11. Sunrise (writing session recording) *
  12. Love Vigilantes – (writing session recording) *
  13. Sooner Than You Think (writing session recording) *
  14. Skullcrusher (demo) *

Low-Life (Definitive Edition) Vinyl LP

Side 1

  1. Love Vigilantes
  2. The Perfect Kiss
  3. This Time of Night
  4. Sunrise

Side 2

  1. Elegia
  2. Sooner Than You Think
  3. Sub-Culture
  4. Face Up

DVD 1

Live in Tokyo – The Koseinenkin Hall, Tokyo, Japan 1985

  1. Confusion
  2. Love Vigilantes
  3. We All Stand
  4. As It Is When It Was
  5. Sub-Culture
  6. Face Up
  7. Sunrise
  8. This Time of Night
  9. Blue Monday

Live in Rotterdam – The Rotterdam Arena, Netherlands 1985

  1. As It Is When It Was
  2. Everything’s Gone Green *
  3. Sub-Culture *
  4. Ceremony *
  5. Let’s Go *
  6. This Time of Night *
  7. The Village
  8. The Perfect Kiss *
  9. Age of Consent *
  10. Sunrise
  11. Temptation *
  12. Face Up *

Live in Manchester – Whistle Test, The Hacienda 1985

  1. As It Is When It Was
  2. Sunrise
  3. Face Up (restored version)

DVD 2

Live in Leuven – The Manhattan Club, Leuven, Belgium 1985

  1. Let’s Go *
  2. The Perfect Kiss *
  3. Age of Consent *
  4. State of The Nation *
  5. As It Is When It Was *
  6. The Village *
  7. Sub-Culture *
  8. Atmosphere *
  9. Blue Monday *
  10. Thieves Like Us *
  11. Temptation *
  12. Confusion (restored version) *

Live in Toronto – The International Centre, Toronto, Canada 1985

  1. Elegia *
  2. Sub-Culture *
  3. The Village *
  4. Sunrise *
  5. We All Stand
  6. As It Is When It Was *
  7. Love Vigilantes *
  8. 586 *
  9. Age of Consent
  10. Temptation
  11. Ceremony *
  12. The Perfect Kiss *

The Perfect Film – Rehearsal Room, Cheetham Hill, Manchester 1985

  1. The Perfect Kiss

* = previously unreleased


