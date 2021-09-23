View More

Δείτε το νέο βίντεο των Parquet Courts για το “Black Widow Spider”

Το συγκρότημα επίσης ανακοίνωσε την παράταση της περιοδείας του με νέες ημερομηνίες σε Ευρώπη και Βόρεια Αμερική

Ναταλία Πετρίτη
Parquet Courts  

Ένα νέο μουσικό βίντεο κυκλοφόρησαν οι Parquet Courts για τον νέο τους κομμάτι “Black Widow Spider”. Πρόκειται για το τελευταίο τους single από το επικείμενο album, Sympathy for Life. Το συγκρότημα επίσης ανακοίνωσε την παράταση της περιοδείας του για το 2022 με νέες ημερομηνίες σε Ευρώπη και Βόρεια Αμερική

Το βίντεο για το “Black Widow Spier” σκηνοθέτησε ο Shayne Ehman.

Parquet Courts:

09-24 Marfa, TX - Trans-Pecos Festival

09-26 Accord, NY - Woodsist Festival

10-02 Tampa, FL - Gasparilla Music Festival

10-28 Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom ^

10-29 Richmond, VA - The National ^

10-30 Baltimore, MD - Ottobar ^

10-31 Lancaster, PA - Tellus360 ^

11-03 Burlington, VT - Higher Ground !

11-04 Portland, ME - State Theatre !

11-05 Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts !

11-06 Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony !

11-15 Dallas, TX - Studio at the Factory

11-17 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

11-19 Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

11-21 Mexico City, Mexico - Corona Capital Music Festival

11-27 Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel *

11-28 Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre *

03-02 Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse *

03-03 Birmingham, AL - Saturn *

03-04 Nashville, TN - Cannery Ballroom *

03-05 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant *

03-07 Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall *

03-08 Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room *

03-10 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue *

03-11 Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall *

03-12 Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre *

03-13 Detroit, MI - MOCAD *

03-15 Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre *

03-16 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre *

03-17 Toronto, Ontario - Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

03-18 Montreal, Quebec - Corona Theatre *

03-31 Boston, MA - Royale #

04-01 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel $

04-02 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel #

04-04 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club #

04-05 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore %

04-22 Seattle, WA - Showbox at the Market

04-23 Vancouver, British Columbia - The Imperial

04-25 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

04-27 Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

04-28 Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern Theatre

04-29 Pomona, CA - The Glass House

04-30 San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

05-21 Paris, France - La Trianon

05-22 Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

05-24 Cologne, Germany - Stollwerck

05-25 Berlin, Germany - Heimathafen Neukölln

05-27 Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefährlich

05-28 Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

05-30 Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

05-31 Lille, France - Le Grand Mix

06-01 Lyon, France - Epicerie Moderne

06-03 Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound

06-08 Brighton, England - Chalk

06-09 London, England - Brixton O2 Academy

06-11 Dublin, Ireland - Helix

06-12 Manchester, England - Albert Hall

06-13 Leeds, England - Stylus

06-15 Glasgow, Scotland - The Barrowland Ballroom

06-16 Birmingham, England - O2 Institute

 

& with Portugal. The Man

^ with P.E.

! with Public Practice

* with Mdou Moctar

# with Hailu Mergia

% with Sun Ra Arkestra

$ with Yu Su


