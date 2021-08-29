View More

Tribute άλμπουμ στους Motörhead με all-star cast

Στο κέντρο του Las Vegas ηχογραφείται από τις μπάντες του Psycho Las Vegas Festival ένα πολύ φιλόδοξο άλμπουμ, αφιερωμένο στα κομμάτια που λατρέψαμε από τους Motörhead

Motörhead  

Ένα tribute άλμπουμ στους Motörhead θα αποτελέσει την πρώτη κυκλοφορία της Psycho Waxx, ενός νέου label από τους ιδρυτές του Psycho Las Vegas Festival.

Το άλμπουμ θα έχει τίτλο Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead και οι μπάντες που ηχογράφησαν τις διασκευές γι' αυτό συμμετείχαν στο Psycho Las Vegas το 2021. Οι High on Fire, Eyehategod, Exhorder, Stöner και Mothership ανήκουν στα 16 ονόματα που επιλέχθηκαν για να ηχογραφήσουν κομμάτια των Motörhead στο National Southestern Recording, στο κέντρο του Vegas.

Ειδικά για το εμβληματικό "Ace of Spades", μάλιστα, έχει συγκεντρωθεί ένα all-star cast: Philip H. Anselmo (Down, Pantera), Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer), Chuck Garric (Alice Cooper), Sacha Dunable (Intronaut), Nick Oliveri (Stöner, Queens Of The Stone Age, Kyuss), Dwid Hallion (Integrity) και Zach Wheeler, Tom Polzine (Howling Giant).

Οι καλλιτέχνες του Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead:

High on Fire
Blackwater Holylight w/ Matt Pike
Midnight
Exhorder
Stöner
Psychlona
Creeping Death
The Bridge City Sinners
Lord Buffalo
Relaxer
EyeHateGod
Cephalic Carnage
Death By Stereo
Howling Giant
Mothership
Foie Gras

“Ace of Spades” - all-star διασκευή:
Philip H. Anselmo (Down, Pantera)
Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer)
Chuck Garric (Alice Cooper)
Sacha Dunable (Intronaut)
Nick Oliveri (Stöner, Queens of the Stone Age, Kyuss)
Dwid Hallion (Integrity)
Zach Wheeler and Tom Polzine (Howling Giant)

