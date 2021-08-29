Ένα tribute άλμπουμ στους Motörhead θα αποτελέσει την πρώτη κυκλοφορία της Psycho Waxx, ενός νέου label από τους ιδρυτές του Psycho Las Vegas Festival.

Το άλμπουμ θα έχει τίτλο Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead και οι μπάντες που ηχογράφησαν τις διασκευές γι' αυτό συμμετείχαν στο Psycho Las Vegas το 2021. Οι High on Fire, Eyehategod, Exhorder, Stöner και Mothership ανήκουν στα 16 ονόματα που επιλέχθηκαν για να ηχογραφήσουν κομμάτια των Motörhead στο National Southestern Recording, στο κέντρο του Vegas.

Ειδικά για το εμβληματικό "Ace of Spades", μάλιστα, έχει συγκεντρωθεί ένα all-star cast: Philip H. Anselmo (Down, Pantera), Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer), Chuck Garric (Alice Cooper), Sacha Dunable (Intronaut), Nick Oliveri (Stöner, Queens Of The Stone Age, Kyuss), Dwid Hallion (Integrity) και Zach Wheeler, Tom Polzine (Howling Giant).

Οι καλλιτέχνες του Löve Me Förever: A Tribute To Motörhead:

High on Fire

Blackwater Holylight w/ Matt Pike

Midnight

Exhorder

Stöner

Psychlona

Creeping Death

The Bridge City Sinners

Lord Buffalo

Relaxer

EyeHateGod

Cephalic Carnage

Death By Stereo

Howling Giant

Mothership

Foie Gras

“Ace of Spades” - all-star διασκευή:

Philip H. Anselmo (Down, Pantera)

Gary Holt (Exodus, Slayer)

Chuck Garric (Alice Cooper)

Sacha Dunable (Intronaut)

Nick Oliveri (Stöner, Queens of the Stone Age, Kyuss)

Dwid Hallion (Integrity)

Zach Wheeler and Tom Polzine (Howling Giant)