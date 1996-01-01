Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για την 76η τελετή των βραβείων της Βρετανικής Ακαδημίας Κινηματογράφου και για πολλούς του μεγαλύτερου παρονομαστή που επηρεάζει διαχρονικά τις υποψηφιότητες των Oscar.
Η φετινή τελετή αναμένεται να παρουσιαστεί από τους Richard E. Grant κι Alison Hammond στο Royal Festival Hall του Southbank Centre του Λονδίνου στις 19 Φεβρουαρίου, με τις ταινίες All Quiet on the Western Front και The Banshees Of Inisherin να είναι αυτές με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες, με 14 και 10 αντίστοιχα.
Δείτε την πλήρη λίστα των υποψηφιοτήτων και αναμείνατε για τη λαμπερή τελετή:
Best Film
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
Outstanding British Film
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian And Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Leading Actress
Ana de Armas in Blonde
Cate Blanchett in TÁR
Viola Davis in The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler in Till
Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Leading Actor
Austin Butler in Elvis
Brendan Fraser in The Whale
Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal in Aftersun
Bill Nighy in Living
Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau in The Whale
Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness
Lashana Lynch in The Woman King
Carey Mulligan in She Said
Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward in Empire of Light
Director
Edward Berger, All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook, Decision To Leave
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Todd Field, Tár
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Georgia Oakley, Hélène Sifre, Blue Jean
Marie Lidén, Electric Malady
Katy Brand, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Maia Kenworthy, Rebellion
Adapted Screenplay
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell, All Quiet On The Western Front
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
Colm Bairéad, The Quiet Girl
Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale
Original Screenplay
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, Tár
Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness
EE Rising Star Award
Aimee Lou Wood
Emma Mackey
Daryl McCormack
Sheila Atim
Naomi Ackie
Documentary
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Film Not in the English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision To Leave
The Quiet Girl