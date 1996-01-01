Δείτε τα shortlists για τους φετινούς υποψήφιους στις κατηγορίες Best Original Song, Best Original Score και Best Documentary Feature.

Τα shortlists του 2023 για τις υποψηφιότητες των βραβείων Oscar δημοσιοποίησε η Ακαδημία για διάφορες κατηγορίες, μεταξύ των οποίων οι Best Original Song, Best Original Score και Best Documentary Feature.

Στην κατηγορία Best Original Song, η λίστα περιλάμβανε 82 αρχικούς υποψηφίους, για να μειωθούν στη συνέχεια σε 15, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των LCD Soundsystem (“New Body Rhumba” για το Λευκός Θόρυβος), Mitski, David Byrne και Son Lux (“This Is A Life” από το Τα Πάντα Όλα), Taylor Swift (“Carolina” από το Εκεί που Τραγουδάνε οι Καραβίδες), Rihanna (“Life Me Up” από το Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Lady Gaga (“Hold My Hand” από το Top Gun: Maverick) και The Weeknd (“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” από το Avatar: The Way of Water).

Το shortlist για την κατηγορία Best Original Score περιλαμβάνει συνθέσεις των Hildur Guðnadóttir (Women Talking), John Williams (The Fabelmans), Ludwig Görangsson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Justin Hurwitz (Babylon), Nicholas Britell (She Said) και Son Lux (Τα Πάντα Όλα).

Ως προς το shortlist για το Best Documentary Feature Film, το Moonage Dream του Brett Morgen, όπως και το Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song βρίσκονται στην εν λόγω λίστα.

Οι φιναλίστ στις κατηγορίες όπως και οι υπόλοιποι υποψήφιοι των βραβείων Oscar του 2023 θα ανακοινωθούν στις 24 Ιανουαρίου, ενώ η τελετή θα λάβει χώρα στις 12 Μαρτίου.

Oscars 2023 Best Original Song Shortlist:

Giveon – “Time” (Amsterdam)

The Weeknd – “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Rihanna – “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Son Lux, Mitski, and David Byrne – “This Is A Life” (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Gregory Mann – “Ciao Papa” (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

Rita Wilson – “Til You’re Home” (A Man Called Otto)

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava – “Naatu Naatu” (RRR)

Selena Gomez – “My Mind & Me” (Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me)

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell – “Good Afternoon” (Spirited)

Sofia Carlson and Diane Warren – “Applause” (Tell It Like a Woman)

Jazmine Sullivan – “Stand Up” (Till)

Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)

Norah Jones and J. Ralph – “Dust & Ash” (The Voice of Dust and Ash)

Taylor Swift -“Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing)

LCD Soundsystem – “New Body Rhumba” (White Noise)

Oscars 2023 Best Original Score Shortlist:

Volker Bertelmann – All Quiet on the Western Front

Simon Franglen – Avatar: The Way of Water

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ludwig Görangsson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Chanda Dancy – Devotion

John Powell – Don’t Worry Darling

Son Lux – Everything Everywhere All At Once

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Nathan Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Michael Abels – Nope

Nicholas Britell – She Said

Terence Blanchard – The Woman King

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Oscars 2023 Best Documentary Feature:

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Bad Axe

Children of the Mist

Descendant

Fire of Love

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song

Hidden Letters

A House Made of Splinters

The Janes

Last Flight Home

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Retrograde

The Territory