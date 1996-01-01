Τα shortlists του 2023 για τις υποψηφιότητες των βραβείων Oscar δημοσιοποίησε η Ακαδημία για διάφορες κατηγορίες, μεταξύ των οποίων οι Best Original Song, Best Original Score και Best Documentary Feature.
Στην κατηγορία Best Original Song, η λίστα περιλάμβανε 82 αρχικούς υποψηφίους, για να μειωθούν στη συνέχεια σε 15, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των LCD Soundsystem (“New Body Rhumba” για το Λευκός Θόρυβος), Mitski, David Byrne και Son Lux (“This Is A Life” από το Τα Πάντα Όλα), Taylor Swift (“Carolina” από το Εκεί που Τραγουδάνε οι Καραβίδες), Rihanna (“Life Me Up” από το Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Lady Gaga (“Hold My Hand” από το Top Gun: Maverick) και The Weeknd (“Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” από το Avatar: The Way of Water).
Το shortlist για την κατηγορία Best Original Score περιλαμβάνει συνθέσεις των Hildur Guðnadóttir (Women Talking), John Williams (The Fabelmans), Ludwig Görangsson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Justin Hurwitz (Babylon), Nicholas Britell (She Said) και Son Lux (Τα Πάντα Όλα).
Ως προς το shortlist για το Best Documentary Feature Film, το Moonage Dream του Brett Morgen, όπως και το Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song βρίσκονται στην εν λόγω λίστα.
Οι φιναλίστ στις κατηγορίες όπως και οι υπόλοιποι υποψήφιοι των βραβείων Oscar του 2023 θα ανακοινωθούν στις 24 Ιανουαρίου, ενώ η τελετή θα λάβει χώρα στις 12 Μαρτίου.
Oscars 2023 Best Original Song Shortlist:
Giveon – “Time” (Amsterdam)
The Weeknd – “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” (Avatar: The Way of Water)
Rihanna – “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Son Lux, Mitski, and David Byrne – “This Is A Life” (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Gregory Mann – “Ciao Papa” (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
Rita Wilson – “Til You’re Home” (A Man Called Otto)
Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava – “Naatu Naatu” (RRR)
Selena Gomez – “My Mind & Me” (Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me)
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell – “Good Afternoon” (Spirited)
Sofia Carlson and Diane Warren – “Applause” (Tell It Like a Woman)
Jazmine Sullivan – “Stand Up” (Till)
Lady Gaga – “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)
Norah Jones and J. Ralph – “Dust & Ash” (The Voice of Dust and Ash)
Taylor Swift -“Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing)
LCD Soundsystem – “New Body Rhumba” (White Noise)
Oscars 2023 Best Original Score Shortlist:
Volker Bertelmann – All Quiet on the Western Front
Simon Franglen – Avatar: The Way of Water
Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
Carter Burwell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ludwig Görangsson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Chanda Dancy – Devotion
John Powell – Don’t Worry Darling
Son Lux – Everything Everywhere All At Once
John Williams – The Fabelmans
Nathan Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Michael Abels – Nope
Nicholas Britell – She Said
Terence Blanchard – The Woman King
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
Oscars 2023 Best Documentary Feature:
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Bad Axe
Children of the Mist
Descendant
Fire of Love
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
Hidden Letters
A House Made of Splinters
The Janes
Last Flight Home
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Retrograde
The Territory