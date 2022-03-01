Η ταινία πήρε συνολικά τρία βραβεία με τα άλλα δύο να έρχονται για το διασκευασμένο σενάριο της Sian Heder που ήταν επίσης και στη σκηνοθεσία, αλλά και τον Β' Ανδρικό Ρόλο του Troy Kotsur. Το Power of the Dog του Netflix, που μπήκε στη βραδιά με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες (12), πήρε τελικά μόνο ένα βραβείο για τη σκηνοθεσία της Τζείν Κάμπιον, που έγινε μόλις η τρίτη γυναίκα που παίρνει το βραβείο. Ο Κένεθ Μπράνα βραβεύθηκε για το σενάριο του Μπέλφαστ, η Τζέσικα Τσαστέιν ήταν η καλύτερη ηθοποιός για το The Eyes of Tammy Faye ενώ ο Γουιλ Σμιθ, λίγω ώρα μετά το περιστατικό στη σκηνή, πήρε το βραβείο Α' Ανδρικού ρόλου για την ερμηνεία του στο King Richard. Τα περισσότερα βραβεία της βραδιάς πήγαν στο DUNE (6), ανάμεσα τους αυτά για το soundtrack του Hans Zimmer, τον ήχο και το Μοντάζ. Το όσκαρ τραγουδιού πήγε στη Billie Eilish για το No Time to Die από την ταινία του Jame Bond. Αναλυτικά τα βραβεία Όσκαρ 2022:

Best Picture

Belfast WINNER: CODA Don't Look Up Drive My Car Dune King Richard Licorice Pizza Nightmare Alley The Power of the Dog West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza WINNER: Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actress in a Leading Role

WINNER: Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom! WINNER: Will Smith, King Richard Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter WINNER: Ariana DeBose, West Side Story Judi Dench, Belfast Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast WINNER: Troy Kotsur, CODA Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Kenneth Branagh, Belfast Adam McKay and David Sirota, Don't Look Up Zach Baylin, King Richard Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: Siân Heder, CODA Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, and Eric Roth, Dune Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Greg Fraser, Dune Dan Lausten, Nightmare Alley Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story

Best Film Editing

Hank Corwin, Don't Look Up WINNER: Joe Walker, Dune Pamela Martin, King Richard Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Best Animated Feature

WINNER: Encanto Flee Luca The Mitchells vs. The Machines Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Animated Short

Affairs of the Art Bestia Boxballet Robin Robin WINNER: The Windshield Wiper

Best Live-Action Short

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run The Dress WINNER: The Long Goodbye On My Mind Please Hold

Best International Feature

WINNER: Drive My Car (Japan) Flee (Denmark) The Hand of God (Italy) Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan) The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension Attica Flee WINNER: Summer of Soul Writing with Fire

Best Documentary Short

Audible Lead Me Home WINNER: The Queen of Basketball Three Songs for Benazir When We Were Bullies

Best Original Score

Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up WINNER: Hans Zimmer, Dune Germaine Franco, Encanto Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song

"Be Alive" from King Richard — Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto — Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda "Down to Joy" from Belfast — Music and Lyric by Van Morrison WINNER: "No Time to Die" from No Time to Die — Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell "Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days — Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Best Sound

Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, and Niv Adiri, Belfast WINNER: Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, and Ron Bartlett, Dune Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, and Mark Taylor, No Time to Die Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, and Tara Webb, The Power of the Dog Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, and Shawn Murphy, West Side Story

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Jenny Beavan, Cruella Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran, Cyrano Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan, Dune Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley Paul Tazewell, West Side Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer, Coming 2 America Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon, Cruella Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr, Dune WINNER: Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh, The Eyes of Tammy Faye Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras, House of Gucci

Best Production Design

WINNER: Dune — Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos Nightmare Alley — Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau The Power of the Dog — Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards The Tragedy of Macbeth — Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh West Side Story — Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, and Gerd Nefzer, Dune Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis, and Dan Sudick, Free Guy Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner, and Chris Corbould, No Time to Die Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker, and Dan Oliver, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein, and Dan Sudick, Spider-Man: No Way Home Διαβάστε ακόμα: Ακολουθήστε το Roxx στο για να μαθαίνετε πρώτοι για μουσική, σειρές και ταινίες. Στο instagram μας βρίσκετε .

