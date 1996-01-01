Απονεμήθηκαν για 28η χρονιά τα βραβεία της Ένωσης των Ηθοποιών, τα λεγόμενα SAG Awards, σε μια λαμπερή τελετή που διεξήχθη την Κυριακή που μας πέρασε.

Στα βραβεία, όπως κάθε χρονιά διακρίθηκαν οι τηλεοπτικές και κινηματογραφικές ερμηνείες που ξεχώρισαν το έτος που μας πέρασε, ενώ στη φετινή διοργάνωση, τιμήθηκε η Dame Helen Mirren με το SAG Lifetime Achievement Award.

Δείτε αναλυτικά τη λίστα των νικητών, από σειρές όπως το CODA και το Succession, μέχρι τις ταινίες King Richard και West Side Story.

Ταινίες:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

WINNER: “CODA” (Apple Original Films)

“Belfast” (Focus Features)

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

“House of Gucci” (MGM/United Artists Releasing)

“King Richard” (Warner Bros)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

WINNER: Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)

Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

WINNER: Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Caitríona Balfe (“Belfast”)

Cate Blanchett (“Nightmare Alley”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Ruth Negga (“Passing)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Ben Affleck (“The Tender Bar”)

Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”)

Jared Leto (“House of Gucci”)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

WINNER: “No Time to Die”

“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Τηλεοπτικές σειρές:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

WINNER: “Succession” (HBO)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“The Morning Show” (Apple TV Plus)

“Squid Game” (Netflix)

“Yellowstone” (Paramount Network)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

WINNER: “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

“The Great” (Hulu)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Jung Ho-yeon (“Squid Game”)

Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)

Elizabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sarah Snook (“Succession”)

Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Lee Jung-Jae (“Squid Game”)

Brian Cox (“Succession”)

Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jean Smart (“Hacks”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Sandra Oh (“The Chair”)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

WINNER: Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Steve Martin (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

WINNER: Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)

Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)

Margaret Qualley (“Maid”)

Jean Smart (“Mare of Easttown”)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

WINNER: Michael Keaton (“Dopesick”)

Murray Bartlett (“The White Lotus”)

Oscar Isaac (“Scenes From a Marriage”)

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)

Evan Peters (“Mare of Easttown”)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

WINNER: “Squid Game”

“Cobra Kai”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“Loki”

“Mare of Easttown”