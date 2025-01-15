Το Rolling Stone δημοσίευσε τη λίστα με τα 250 καλύτερα άλμπουμ του 21ου αιώνα μέχρι στιγμής

Έφτασε το 2025, που σημαίνει ότι έχουμε διανύσει το πρώτο τέταρτο του 21ου αιώνα, και το Rolling Stone γιόρτασε την επέτειο με τη δημοσίευση μιας λίστας με τα 250 καλύτερα άλμπουμ του 21ου αιώνα που έχουν κυκλοφορήσει μέχρι στιγμής.

Η λίστα περιλαμβάνει mainstream pop, DIY indie-punk, hip hop, big indie, country, hardcore, metal, ηλεκτρονική μουσική, afrobeats, R&B, reggaeton και άλλα είδη.

Τα εικοσιπέντε πρώτα της λίστας:

25. Lorde, Melodrama

24. David Bowie, Black Star

23. Drake, Take Care

22. Rosalía, El Mal Querer

21. Rihanna, Anti

20. Lady Gaga, The Fame Monster

19. Bob Dylan, Love and Theft

18. Missy Elliott, Under Construction

17. Adele, 21

16. Beyoncé, Beyoncé

15. Lana Del Rey, Norman Fucking Rockwell!

14. The White Stripes, Elephant

13. Fiona Apple, The Idler Wheel Is Wiser Than the Driver of the Screw and Whipping Cords Will Serve You More Than Ropes Will Ever Do

12. Jay-Z, The Blueprint

11. D’Angelo, Voodoo

10. The Strokes, Is This It

9. Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

8. Kanye West, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

7. SZA, SOS

6. Kendrick Lamar, good kid, m.A.A.d city

5. Taylor Swift, Folklore

4. OutKast, Stankonia

3. Frank Ocean, Blonde

2. Radiohead, Kid A

1. Beyoncé, Lemonade

Δείτε την πλήρη λίστα (250 άλμπουμ) εδώ.