Δείτε αναλυτικά το περιεχόμενο του επικών διαστάσεων Blondie: Against the Odds 1974-1982

Την κυκλοφορία του πρώτου box set της καριέρας τους γνωστοποίησαν οι Blondie, κάνοντας τους θαυμαστές τους να μην μπορούν να περιμένουν μέχρι το τέλος του καλοκαιριού. Ο τίτλος του box set των θρυλικών new wavers θα είναι Blondie: Against the Odds 1974-1982 και αυτό πρόκειται να κυκλοφορήσει στις 26 Αυγούστου από τις δισκογραφικές UMe και The Numero Group. Το επικών διαστάσεων box set θα περιλαμβάνει 124 κομμάτια από την καριέρα του συγκροτήματος, συμπεριλαμβανομένων 36 ακυκλοφόρητων που θα ακουστούν για πρώτη φορά από το κοινό τους.

Πιο αναλυτικά, το Against the Odds θα περιλαμβάνει remastered εκδοχές των πρώτων έξι δίσκων των Blondie — Blondie, Plastic Letters, Parallel Lines, Eat to the Beat, Autoamerican και The Hunter — όπως και το πρώτο τους studio session, εναλλακτικές εκδοχές κομματιών, outtakes και σπάνια demos. Το box set θα προσφέρει επίσης track by track σχολιασμό από τα επτά original μέλη του συγκροτήματος σε ένα μεγάλο set από liner notes, το οποίο θα περιλαμβάνει ακόμη ακυκλοφόρητες φωτογραφίες τους και ένα illustrated discography 120 σελίδων.

Το Blondie: Against the Odds 1974-1982 θα κυκλοφορήσει σε 10xLP και 8xCD super deluxe collectors’ edition ή σε 4xLP ή 3xCD deluxe εκδοχές και είναι ήδη διαθέσιμο για προπαραγγελία.

Μιλώντας για την μεγάλη αυτή κυκλοφορία των Blondie, η Debbie Harry σχολίασε: «Ευτυχώς, το να είσαι σε μια μπάντα στα early 70’s περιείχε λίγη από την αντικοινωνική, counter culture ενέργεια των συγκροτημάτων που υπήρξαν οι μεγάλοι εμπνευστές του κόσμου στα 60’s. Είμαι ενθουσιασμένη για αυτήν την ξεχωριστή συλλογή. Όταν ακούω τα παλιά αυτά κομμάτια, αισθάνομαι σαν ένας ταξιδευτής στον χρόνο. Όσο άσχημα κι αν ήταν μερικές φορές, τόσο όμορφα ήταν ταυτόχρονα. Καθόλου τύψεις. Περισσότερη μουσική».

Ως preview του box set, οι Blondie μοιράστηκαν με το κοινό ένα ακυκλοφόρητο μέχρι σήμερα cover στο κομμάτι των Doors του 1967 , “Moonlight Drive”.

Ακούστε το εδώ:

Blondie: Against the Odds 1974-1982 Super Deluxe Collectors’ Edition Tracklist:

Blondie

Side A

X Offender Little Girl Lies In the Flesh Look Good in Blue In the Sun A Shark in Jets Clothing

Side B

Man Overboard Rip Her to Shreds Rifle Range Kung Fu Girl The Attack of the Giant Ants

Plastic Letters

Side A

Fan Mail Denis Bermuda Triangle Blues (Flight 45) Youth Nabbed as Sniper Contact in Red Square (I’m Always Touched By Your) Presence, Dear I’m on E

Side B

I Didn’t Have the Nerve to Say No Love at the Pier No Imagination Kidnapper Detroit 442 Cautious Lip

Parallel Lines

Side A

Hanging on the Telephone One Way or Another Picture This Fade Away and Radiate Pretty Baby I Know But I Don’t Know

Side B

11:59 Will Anything Happen Sunday Girl Heart of Glass I’m Gonna Love You Too Just Go Away

Eat to The Beat

Side A

Dreaming The Hardest Part Union City Blue Shayla Eat to the Beat Accidents Never Happen

Side B

Die Young Stay Pretty Slow Motion Atomic Sound-A-Sleep Victor Living in the Real World

Autoamerican

Side A

Europa Live It Up Here’s Looking at You The Tide Is High Angels on the Balcony Go Through It

Side B

Do the Dark Rapture Faces T-Birds Walk Like Me Follow Me

The Hunter

Side A

Orchid Club Island of Lost Souls Dragonfly For Your Eyes Only The Beast

Side B

War Child Little Caesar Danceway (Can I) Find the Right Words (To Say) English Boys The Hunter Gets Captured by the Game

Bonus Tracks

7-inch 45 rpm

Moonlight Drive Mr. Sightseer

10-inch LP Outtakes & Rarities – Out in the Streets

Side A (1974 Session)

Out in the Streets (1974) The Disco Song Sexy Ida

Side B (Betrock Demo)

Platinum Blonde The Thin Line Puerto Rico Once I Had a Love (1975) Out in the Streets (1975)

LP 1 Outtakes & Rarities – Plaza Sound

Side A

X Offender (Intro) X Offender (Private Stock Single) In the Sun (Private Stock Single) Little Girl Lies (Private Stock Mix) In the Flesh (Extended Intro) A Shark in Jets Clothing (Take 2) Kung Fu Girls (Take 8) Scenery

Side B

Denis (Terry Ellis Mix) Bermuda Triangle Blues – Flight 45 (Take 1) I Didn’t Have the Nerve to Say No (Take 1) I’m on E (Take 2) Kidnapper (Take 2) Detroit 442 (Take 2) Poets Problem

LP 2 Outtakes & Rarities – Parallel Beats

Side A

Once I Had a Love (Mike Chapman Demo) Sunday Girl (French Version) I’ll Never Break Away from This Heart of Mine (Pretty Baby) Hanging on the Telephone (Mike Chapman Demo) Will Anything Happen (Instrumental) Underground Girl

Side B

Call Me Spaghetti Song (Atomic Part 2) Die Young Stay Pretty (Take 1) Union City Blue (Instrumental) Llámame

LP 3 Out-takes & Rarities – Coca Cola

Side A

I Love You Honey, Give Me a Beer (Go Through It) Live It Up (Giorgio Moroder Demo) Angels on the Balcony (Giorgio Moroder Demo) Tide Is High (Demo) Susie & Jeffrey

Side B

Rapture (Disco Version) Autoamerican Ad Yuletide Throwdown

LP 4 Outtakes & Rarities – Home Tapes

Side A

Nameless (Home Tape) Sunday Girl (Home Tape) Theme From Topkapi (Home Tape) The Hardest Part (Home Tape) Ring of Fire (Home Tape)

Side B