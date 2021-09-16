Οι limited edition releases των Lana Del Rey, U2 και Fleetwood Mac φαίνεται πως θα απασχολήσουν περισσότερο το αγοραστικό κοινό της Record Store Day Black Friday edition που επιστρέφει αυτή τη χρονιά.

Η Black Friday 2021 θα πέσει φέτος στις 26 Νοεμβρίου και περισσότεροι από 100 καλλιτέχνες θα κυκλοφορήσουν δίσκους στα ανεξάρτητα δισκοπωλεία της Μεγάλης Βρετανίας και όχι μόνο για την ημέρα.

Η Del Rey πρόκειται να κυκλοφορήσει μια έκδοση μπλε βινυλίου για το Chemtrails Over The Country Club, που θα έχει και alternative artwork και θα περιλαμβάνεται στις limited-edition releases της χρονιάς. Οι U2 από την άλλη θα κυκλοφορήσουν ένα βινύλιο για το Gloria που κλείνει φέτος τα 40 του χρόνια, ενώ οι Fleetwood Mac θα συμμετέχουν με ένα διπλό LP για το The Alternate Live.

Η πλήρης λίστα κυκλοφοριών για τη Record Store Day Black Friday:

A Place To Bury Strangers – ‘Hologram – Destroyed & Reassembled (Remix Album)’ LP

Aerosmith – ‘1971 – The Road Starts Hear’ LP

All Them Witches – ‘Live On The Internet’ 3x LP

Angelo Badalamenti – ‘Blue Velvet – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Deluxe Edition)’ LP

Belle and Sebastian – ‘If You’re Feeling Sinister (25th Anniversary Edition)’ LP

Ben Watt – ‘Storm Shelter’ 12”

Ben Watt – ‘Storm Shelter’ CD

Big Brother & The Holding Company – ‘Combination Of The Two: Live at the Monterey International Pop Festival’ LP

Bill Evans – ‘You Must Believe In Spring’ LP

Blackberry Smoke – ‘STONED’ LP

Bobby Rush – ‘Chicken Heads 50th Anniversary’ 12” single

The Boo Radleys – ‘A Full Syringe And Memories Of You’ 12” EP

Carole King – ‘In Concert, Live at the BBC, 1971’ LP

Chet Baker – ‘Albert’s House’ LP

Chick Corea & Lionel Hampton – ‘Live At Midem (Remastered)’ LP

Cranes – ‘EP Collection Volumes 1 & 2’ 3x LP (Coloured Vinyl)

Crobot – ‘Rat Child’ fluorescent green 12”, one-sided etched disc

Crosby & Nash – ‘Wind On The Water (Remastered)’ LP

Dave Davies – ‘Kinked’ LP

Dire Straits – ‘Encores’ 12” EP

Dusty Springfield – ‘The Complete Atlantic Singles 1968-1971’ 2x LP

Émoi – ‘Willy’s Wonderland (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)’ 2x colour LP

Evanescence – ‘Evanescence’ LP

Fleetwood Mac – ‘The Alternate Live’ 2x LP

Ghostpoet – ‘Dark Days + Canapes’ LP

Grateful Dead – ‘Fillmore West, San Francisco, CA 3/1/1969’ 3x LP

The Grouch – ‘Show You The World’ 3x LP

Hall & Oates – ‘The Philly Tapes’ LP

High Pulp – ‘Mutual Attraction Vol. 3’ LP

The Jacka – ‘Tear Gas’ 2x LP

Jackson Conti – ‘Sujinho’ 2x LP

Jan Akkerman – ’75’ 2x LP

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit – ‘Georgia Blue’ 2x LP

Jay Wheeler – ‘La Curiosidad’ 12” single

The Jim Carroll Band – ‘Catholic Boy (Deluxe)’ LP

The Jimi Hendrix Experience – ‘Paris 1967’ LP

Joe Strummer – ‘Johnny Appleseed’ 12” EP

John Carpenter – ‘Ghost Of Mars’ LP

John Hicks Trio – ‘Is That So?’ 2x LP

John Powell – ‘How To Train Your Dragon – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack’ LP

Kali Uchis – ‘Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞’ LP|

Lana Del Rey – ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club’ LP

Leonard Cohen – ‘Songs Of Love & Hate’ LP

Little Feat – ‘Electrif Lycanthrope: Live at Ultra-Sonic Studios, 1974’ 2x LP

Little Feat – ‘Electrif Lycanthrope: Live at Ultra-Sonic Studios, 1975’ CD

Lou Reed and Kris Kristofferson – ‘The Bottom Line Archive Series: In Their Own Words: With Vin Scelsa’ 3x LP

Louis Armstrong – ‘Original Grooves: A Gift To Pops’ 12” LP

Magma – ‘BBC 1974 Londres’ 2x LP

Matata – ‘Independence’ LP

Maxwell – ‘Now’ LP

Michael Kamen – ‘Iron Giant’ LP

Miles Davis – ‘Live – Evil’ 2x LP

Mobb Deep – ‘Free Agents’ 2x LP

Motörhead – ‘The Lost Tapes Vol. 1 (Live In Madrid 1995)’ 2x LP

Mr. Big – ‘Lean Into It’ LP

The Munsters – ‘At Home With The Munsters’ LP

Nancy Wilson – ‘You And Me’ 2x LP

Nick Lowe – ‘Wireless World’ transparent green with black swirl LP

Olamide – ‘Carpe Diem’ LP

Oneohtrix Point Never – ‘Renditions I’ 10”

Os Brazoes – ‘Os Brazoes’ LP

Ozzy Osbourne – ‘No More Tears’

Rich Brian – ‘Amen’ 2x LP

Rob Dickinson – ‘Fresh Wine For The Horses’ 2x expanded and limited red and yellow ‘seahorse’ vinyl edition LP

Roy Buchanan – ‘The Prophet – The Unreleased First Polydor Album’ 2x orange and black ‘fire’ vinyl edition LP

RZA as Bobby Digital – ‘Digital Bullet’ 2x LP

Saigon Kick – ‘The Lizard’ limited reptilian green marble vinyl edition LP

Screamin’ Jay Hawkins – ‘My Little Shop Of Horrors’ LP

Shakin’ Stevens – ‘Merry Christmas Everyone’ 12” single

Shocking Blue – ‘At Home – The Singles’ 10”

Smith/Kotzen – ‘Better Days’ 12” EP

Sons of Kemet – ‘African Cosmology’ 12” LP

The Staple Singers – ‘The Twenty-Fifth Day Of December’ LP

Stray Cats – ‘Live At Rockpalast’ 3x LP

Tank & The Bangas – ‘The BIG Outside’ 12” single

Thelonious Monk – ‘Monk’s Music (Stereo Mix, Remastered)’ LP

Thundercat – ‘The Golden Age Of Apocalypse (10 Year Anniversary Edition)’ LP

Tink – ‘A Gift And A Curse’ LP

Todd Rundgren – ‘Healing 40th Anniversary’ 2x LP plus 7”

Tricky – ‘Blowback’ LP

U2 – ‘Gloria (40th Anniversary)’ 12”

Various – ‘Tickets For Doomsday: Heavy Psychedelic Funk, Soul, Ballads & Dirges 1970-1975’ LP

Various – ‘You Got The Power: Cameo Parkway Northern Soul 1964-1967’ 2x LP

Various – ‘You Can’t Sit Down: Cameo Parkway Dance Crazes’ 2x LP

Various – ‘Americana Railroad’ 2x LP