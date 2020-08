Από αύριο θα ακούτε το Radio Gaga. Κυριολεκτικά.

View this post on Instagram

Introducing #GAGARADIO on @applemusic, every Friday this month ⚔️💓 Tune in at 11am PT and listen to me and my #Chromatica collaborators talk about the inspirations, making the record & more! ‬The shows are set to exclusive DJ mixes from @BloodPop, @burnsmusic, @Vitaclub, and @Tchami!