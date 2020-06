Super deluxe επανακυκλοφορία για το Sign o’ the Times του Prince, με 60 ακυκλοφόρητα κομμάτια, live άλμπουμ και DVD

View this post on Instagram

This September 25, The Prince Estate, in partnership with @warnerrecords, will reissue Prince’s epochal double album Sign O’ The Times via all physical, digital and streaming partners. 🟣 In addition to the newly remastered album, the Super Deluxe Edition features over 60 previously unreleased audio tracks and two complete concert recordings, including Prince’s only on-stage collaboration with Miles Davis. 🟣 Overflowing with musical ideas and topical lyrics that sound just as relevant today as they did when they were initially released, Prince’s iconic double album Sign O’ The Times captured the artist in a period of complete reinvention. The prolific period of late 1985 to early 1987 saw the dissolution of his band The Revolution, the construction of his innovative recording complex, @officialpaisleypark, and the creation (and ultimate abandonment) of the albums Dream Factory, Camille, and Crystal Ball. 🟣 The Super Deluxe #PrinceSOTT features a 120-page hardcover book containing handwritten lyrics for many of the songs from the era, unseen images by Jeff Katz, and liner notes by @davechappelle (in conversation w/ @candyTman), @LennyKravitz, Susan Rogers, Daphne A. Brooks, @slingshotannie & Duane Tudahl. 🟣 Pre-order the remastered, Deluxe and Super Deluxe reissues of #PrinceSOTT now via the official Prince Store (link in bio).