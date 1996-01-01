Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2025

Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες του επόμενου έτους. Η τελετή θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 6 Ιανουαρίου και οικοδεσπότης της βραδιάς θα είναι ο κωμικός Nikki Glaser.

Τα βραβεία σηματοδοτούν την πρώτη μεγάλη τελετή της σεζόν του επόμενου έτους, η οποία θα κορυφωθεί με τα Όσκαρ στις 3 Μαρτίου.

Ακολουθεί η πλήρης λίστα των υποψηφίων για το 2025:

ΤΑΙΝΙΕΣ

Καλύτερη Ταινία (Δράμα)

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Καλύτερη Ταινία (Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ)

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Perez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Σκηνοθεσία

Jacques Audiard – Emilia Perez

Sean Baker – Anora

Edward Berger – Conclave

Brady Corbet – The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat – The Substance

Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine As Light

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Δράμα

Adrien Brody – The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet – A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig – Queer

Colman Domingo – Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes – Conclave

Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice

A’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain

Hugh Grant – Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell – Hit Man

Sebastian Stan – A Different Man

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Δράμα

Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie – Maria

Nicole Kidman – Babygirl

Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door

Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here

Kate Winslet – Lee

A’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

Amy Adams – Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison – Anora

Demi Moore – The Substance

Zendaya – Challengers

B’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Yura Borisov – Anora

Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain

Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce – The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice

Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

B’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Selena Gomez – Emilia Perez

Ariana Grande – Wicked

Felicity Jones – The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley – The Substance

Isabella Rosellini – Conclave

Zoe Saldana – Emilia Perez

Σενάριο

Emilia Perez – Jacques Audiard

Anora – Sean Baker

The Brutalist – Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain – Jesse Eisenberg

The Substance – Coralie Fargeat

Conclave – Peter Straughan

Μουσική

Volker Bertelmann – Conclave

Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist

Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot

Clément Ducol, Camille – Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers

Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two

Τραγούδι

‘Beautiful That Way’ – The Last Showgirl, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt

‘Compress/Repress’ – Challengers, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Luca Guadagnino

‘El Mal’ – Emilia Pérez, Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard

‘Forbidden Road’ – Better Man, Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek

‘Kiss The Sky’ – The Wild Robot, Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi

‘Mi Camino’ – Emilia Pérez, Clément Ducol and Camille

Καλύτερη Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

The Girl with the Needle

I’m Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

ΤΗΛΕΟΡΑΣΗ

Καλύτερη Δραματική Σειρά

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr and Mrs Smith

Shogun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Καλύτερη Κωμική Σειρά

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά

Donald Glover – Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman

A’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine – Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley – Black Doves

Anna Sawai – Shōgun

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along

Jean Smart – Hacks

Καλύτερη Μίνι-Σειρά ή Τηλεοπτική Ταινία

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Καλύτερη Ανδρική Ερμηνεία σε Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεοπτική Ταινία

Colin Farrell – The Penguin

Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline – Disclaimer

Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott – Ripley

Καλύτερη Γυναικεία Ερμηνεία σε Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεοπτική Ταινία

Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer

Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti – The Penguin

Sofía Vergara – Griselda

Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kate Winslet – The Regime

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Σειρά

Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun

Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Jack Lowden – Slow Horses

Diego Luna – La Maquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Σειρά

Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Dakota Fanning – Ripley

Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country

Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία σε Stand-Up Κωμωδία

Jamie Foxx – What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die

Seth Meyers – Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler – Love You

Ali Wong – Single Lady

Ramy Youssef – More Feelings