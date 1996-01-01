Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2025

Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες του επόμενου έτους. Η τελετή θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 6 Ιανουαρίου και οικοδεσπότης της βραδιάς θα είναι ο κωμικός Nikki Glaser.
Τα βραβεία σηματοδοτούν την πρώτη μεγάλη τελετή της σεζόν του επόμενου έτους, η οποία θα κορυφωθεί με τα Όσκαρ στις 3 Μαρτίου.
Ακολουθεί η πλήρης λίστα των υποψηφίων για το 2025:
ΤΑΙΝΙΕΣ
Καλύτερη Ταινία (Δράμα)
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune Part Two
Nickel Boys
September 5
Καλύτερη Ταινία (Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ)
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Perez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Σκηνοθεσία
Jacques Audiard – Emilia Perez
Sean Baker – Anora
Edward Berger – Conclave
Brady Corbet – The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat – The Substance
Payal Kapadia – All We Imagine As Light
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Δράμα
Adrien Brody – The Brutalist
Timothee Chalamet – A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig – Queer
Colman Domingo – Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes – Conclave
Sebastian Stan – The Apprentice
A’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
Jesse Eisenberg – A Real Pain
Hugh Grant – Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle – Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons – Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell – Hit Man
Sebastian Stan – A Different Man
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Δράμα
Pamela Anderson – The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie – Maria
Nicole Kidman – Babygirl
Tilda Swinton – The Room Next Door
Fernanda Torres – I’m Still Here
Kate Winslet – Lee
A’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
Amy Adams – Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo – Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón – Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison – Anora
Demi Moore – The Substance
Zendaya – Challengers
B’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Yura Borisov – Anora
Kieran Culkin – A Real Pain
Edward Norton – A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce – The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong – The Apprentice
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II
B’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Selena Gomez – Emilia Perez
Ariana Grande – Wicked
Felicity Jones – The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley – The Substance
Isabella Rosellini – Conclave
Zoe Saldana – Emilia Perez
Σενάριο
Emilia Perez – Jacques Audiard
Anora – Sean Baker
The Brutalist – Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold
A Real Pain – Jesse Eisenberg
The Substance – Coralie Fargeat
Conclave – Peter Straughan
Μουσική
Volker Bertelmann – Conclave
Daniel Blumberg – The Brutalist
Kris Bowers – The Wild Robot
Clément Ducol, Camille – Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross – Challengers
Hans Zimmer – Dune: Part Two
Τραγούδι
‘Beautiful That Way’ – The Last Showgirl, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li and Andrew Wyatt
‘Compress/Repress’ – Challengers, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross & Luca Guadagnino
‘El Mal’ – Emilia Pérez, Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard
‘Forbidden Road’ – Better Man, Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek
‘Kiss The Sky’ – The Wild Robot, Delacey, Jordan Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack & Ali Tamposi
‘Mi Camino’ – Emilia Pérez, Clément Ducol and Camille
Καλύτερη Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία
All We Imagine as Light
Emilia Pérez
The Girl with the Needle
I’m Still Here
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Vermiglio
Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
ΤΗΛΕΟΡΑΣΗ
Καλύτερη Δραματική Σειρά
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr and Mrs Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
Squid Game
Καλύτερη Κωμική Σειρά
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Α’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά
Donald Glover – Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal – Presumed Innocent
Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne – The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada – Shōgun
Billy Bob Thornton – Landman
A’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Δραματική Σειρά
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine – Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley – Black Doves
Anna Sawai – Shōgun
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Κωμική Σειρά
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn – Agatha All Along
Jean Smart – Hacks
Καλύτερη Μίνι-Σειρά ή Τηλεοπτική Ταινία
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Καλύτερη Ανδρική Ερμηνεία σε Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεοπτική Ταινία
Colin Farrell – The Penguin
Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer
Kevin Kline – Disclaimer
Cooper Koch – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Ewan McGregor – A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott – Ripley
Καλύτερη Γυναικεία Ερμηνεία σε Μίνι Σειρά ή Τηλεοπτική Ταινία
Cate Blanchett – Disclaimer
Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti – The Penguin
Sofía Vergara – Griselda
Naomi Watts – Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Kate Winslet – The Regime
Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Σειρά
Tadanobu Asano – Shōgun
Javier Bardem – Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Harrison Ford – Shrinking
Jack Lowden – Slow Horses
Diego Luna – La Maquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Σειρά
Liza Colón-Zayas – The Bear
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Dakota Fanning – Ripley
Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Kali Reis – True Detective: Night Country
Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία σε Stand-Up Κωμωδία
Jamie Foxx – What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers – Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler – Love You
Ali Wong – Single Lady
Ramy Youssef – More Feelings