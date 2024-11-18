Διθυραμβικές οι κριτικές στην πρώτη προβολή του "Wicked" με την Ariana Grande

Η πρώτη ευρωπαϊκή προβολή του Wicked πραγματοποιήθηκε στο Λονδίνο τη Δευτέρα 18 Νοεμβρίου και οι αντιδράσεις ήταν απόλυτα θετικές.

Η Ariana Grande, η Cynthia Erivo και ο Jeff Goldblum ήταν μεταξύ των πρωταγωνιστών που παρευρέθηκαν παρά τον βροχερό καιρό, καθώς η περιοχή του South Bank μεταμορφώθηκε σε Emerald City.

Η ταινία, μια προσαρμογή του θεατρικού μιούζικαλ που αφηγείται την ιστορία της Κακιάς Μάγισσας της Δύσης από τον Μάγο του Οζ, πρόκειται να κυκλοφορήσει τόσο στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο όσο και στις ΗΠΑ αύριο Παρασκευή 22 Νοεμβρίου.

Αντιδρώντας στην ταινία, ο συντάκτης του Collider, Nate Richard, έγραψε: «Δεν περίμενα με ανυπομονησία το Wicked. Δεν είμαι τυπικά οπαδός της Ariana Grande. Μπήκα σκεπτόμενος ότι θα είχα δίκιο όμως έκανα λάθος. Τι φανταστική ταινία. Η Cynthia Erivo και η Ariana Grande είναι εκπληκτικές. Το απόλυτο crowd-pleaser του 2024».

I was not looking forward to #Wicked. I’m not typically a fan at all of Ariana Grande. I walked in thinking I’d be proven right.



I was wrong. What a fantastic movie. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are phenomenal. The ultimate crowd-pleaser of 2024.



I’m not joking. pic.twitter.com/CxgbiswqCC — Nate Richard (@NateKnowsMovies) November 18, 2024

Ο κριτικός των Rotten Tomatoes, Peter Gray συμφώνησε. «Το Wicked είναι μια απόλυτη απόλαυση! Το εκπληκτικό συναισθηματικό βάθος της Cynthia Erivo και το ταλέντο της Ariana Grande λάμπουν. Τα ζωντανά, συναρπαστικά γραφικά σαγηνεύουν, υποσχόμενοι μια απόλαυση για τους λάτρεις του θεάτρου», είπε.

#Wicked (Part One) is an absolute treat! Cynthia Erivo’s stunning emotional depth and Ariana Grande’s award-worthy brilliance shine. The vibrant, thrilling visuals captivate, promising a treat for theatre fans - though the necessity of its split remains unclear until Part Two. pic.twitter.com/9kJp7Tn9ps — Peter Gray (@ratedPDG) November 17, 2024

O Gabay Jonathan ξεχώρισε την ερμηνεία της Ariana Grande και είπε ότι είναι ενθουσιασμένος από ολόκληρη την ταινία. «Η Ariana Grande δεν πήρε το ρόλο στο Wicked, ΓΕΝΝΗΘΗΚΕ για να είναι στο Wicked... Πολύ σπάνια μια ταινία ξεπερνά τη διαφημιστική εκστρατεία», συνέχισε.

Ariana Grande was not cast in Wicked

She was BORN to be in Wicked

Absolutely blown away by the entire movie.

Very rare that a movie exceeds the hype

Let’s get award season started pic.twitter.com/avdAnDb4Ei — GabayJonathan (@GabayJonathan) November 19, 2024

Διαβάστε παρακάτω μερικές ακόμα κριτικές:

Wicked is the most powerful film I’ve ever watched. I cried at every moment. The reason Twitter doesn’t like it, is because the main message of the film is antibullying. Goodnight. — jorja THEE chin (@JorjaDouglas) November 18, 2024

Me a year ago: “Reslly? Ariana Grande in #Wicked ? Idk…. Does she reslly have the acting chops?”



Me tonight: “Wicked is a near perfect movie and Ariana Grande is maybe the best thing about it. Holy shit she’s so good! Is she gonna win the Oscar?” pic.twitter.com/3nN2GPu0MO — mktoon (@mktoon) November 19, 2024

#Wicked is a winner, featuring dazzling sets and fantastic musical numbers, plus two stellar lead performances. There’s multiple best-of-the-year sequences in the film too. Left the theater with chills from head to toe. As someone who has never seen the play, I loved this. pic.twitter.com/gtxXrBoBgz — Ben (Meter) (@metersreviews) November 19, 2024

Cynthia Erivo’s portrayal of Elphaba is so singular and beautiful. She should absolutely be in the awards convo as well. Also the PIPES!!!! #Wicked #WickedMovie pic.twitter.com/NzQPT5ULKH — adam 🫧🧹 (@apat10) November 18, 2024

Every musical sequence in WICKED feels like an all-timer as the choreography and vocals work perfectly in sync for satisfying storytelling, the addition of the new putto’s and interludes up the emotional stakes allowing a blend of music and talking to unravel this saga. pic.twitter.com/sXAWKyMskS — Jillian🫧 (@JillianChili) November 19, 2024