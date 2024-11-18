Διθυραμβικές οι κριτικές στην πρώτη προβολή του "Wicked" με την Ariana Grande

«Τι φανταστική ταινία, το απόλυτο crowd-pleaser του 2024»

Η πρώτη ευρωπαϊκή προβολή του Wicked πραγματοποιήθηκε στο Λονδίνο τη Δευτέρα 18 Νοεμβρίου και οι αντιδράσεις ήταν απόλυτα θετικές.

Η Ariana Grande, η Cynthia Erivo και ο Jeff Goldblum ήταν μεταξύ των πρωταγωνιστών που παρευρέθηκαν παρά τον βροχερό καιρό, καθώς η περιοχή του South Bank μεταμορφώθηκε σε Emerald City.

Η ταινία, μια προσαρμογή του θεατρικού μιούζικαλ που αφηγείται την ιστορία της Κακιάς Μάγισσας της Δύσης από τον Μάγο του Οζ, πρόκειται να κυκλοφορήσει τόσο στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο όσο και στις ΗΠΑ αύριο Παρασκευή 22 Νοεμβρίου.

Αντιδρώντας στην ταινία, ο συντάκτης του Collider, Nate Richard, έγραψε: «Δεν περίμενα με ανυπομονησία το Wicked. Δεν είμαι τυπικά οπαδός της Ariana Grande. Μπήκα σκεπτόμενος ότι θα είχα δίκιο όμως έκανα λάθος. Τι φανταστική ταινία. Η Cynthia Erivo και η Ariana Grande είναι εκπληκτικές. Το απόλυτο crowd-pleaser του 2024».

Ο κριτικός των Rotten Tomatoes, Peter Gray συμφώνησε. «Το Wicked είναι μια απόλυτη απόλαυση! Το εκπληκτικό συναισθηματικό βάθος της Cynthia Erivo και το ταλέντο της Ariana Grande λάμπουν. Τα ζωντανά, συναρπαστικά γραφικά σαγηνεύουν, υποσχόμενοι μια απόλαυση για τους λάτρεις του θεάτρου», είπε.

O Gabay Jonathan ξεχώρισε την ερμηνεία της Ariana Grande και είπε ότι είναι ενθουσιασμένος από ολόκληρη την ταινία. «Η Ariana Grande δεν πήρε το ρόλο στο Wicked, ΓΕΝΝΗΘΗΚΕ για να είναι στο Wicked... Πολύ σπάνια μια ταινία ξεπερνά τη διαφημιστική εκστρατεία», συνέχισε.

Διαβάστε παρακάτω μερικές ακόμα κριτικές:

 

