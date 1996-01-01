Τη λίστα του με τις 100 καλύτερες σειρές όλων των εποχών ανανέωσε πρόσφατα το θρυλικό περιοδικό Rolling Stone, με την τελευταία του σχετική καταγραφή να έχει πραγματοποιηθεί το 2016. Για ακόμη μια φορά, η σειρά Sopranos του δικτύου HBO κατέκτησε την κορυφή, χωρίς αυτό να σημαίνει ότι δεν σημειώθηκαν ανατροπές και διαφοροποιήσεις σε σχέση με την προηγούμενη λίστα, βάζοντας homework στους απανταχού λάτρεις των τηλεοπτικών σειρών που ανανεώνουν τη watchlist τους.
Fleabag και Atlanta βρέθηκαν ψηλά στη λίστα του περιοδικού, την οποία επιμελήθηκαν οι συντάκτες του σε συνεργασία με ηθοποιούς, σκηνοθέτες και άλλους επαγγελματίες του χώρου, ενώ παλαιότερα τηλεοπτικά classics όπως το Twilight Zone, Twin Peaks και Fawlty Towers καταγράφηκαν για ακόμη μια φορά ως αγαπημένα του κοινού.
Δείτε την πλήρη λίστα του Rolling Stone και σημειώστε όσες σειρές από αυτές θα δείτε τον φετινό χειμώνα σε μαραθώνιους με την παρέα σας:
- The Sopranos
- The Simpsons
- Breaking Bad
- The Wire
- Fleabag
- Seinfeld
- Mad Men
- Cheers
- Atlanta
- The Mary Tyler Moore Show
- Succession
- The Twilight Zone
- Veep
- The Americans
- The Larry Sanders Show
- Twin Peaks
- The Leftovers
- Saturday Night Live
- I May Destroy You
- 30 Rock
- All in the Family
- Star Trek
- Watchmen
- Freaks and Geeks
- M*A*S*H
- Sesame Street
- Deadwood
- Friday Night Lights
- Roots
- Parks and Recreation
- Game of Thrones
- Better Call Saul
- Monty Python's Flying Circus
- The Office (U.S.)
- Lost
- I Love Lucy
- Arrested Development
- Hill Street Blues
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- The Good Place
- BoJack Horseman
- Battlestar Galactica
- Insecure
- Late Night With David Letterman
- Columbo
- The West Wing
- My So-Called Life
- The Shield
- Friends
- Jeopardy!
- The X-Files
- Barry
- The Office (U.K.)
- ER
- Halt and Catch Fire
- Community
- Russian Doll
- Six Feet Under
- Key & Peele
- Taxi
- The Underground Railroad
- The Dick Van Dyke Show
- South Park
- The Golden Girls
- Girls
- The Daily Show With Jon Stewart
- NYPD Blue
- Fawlty Towers
- Chappelle's Show
- SCTV
- Better Things
- Good Times
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer
- The Honeymooners
- Frasier
- Justified
- The Jeffersons
- Sex and the City
- Mr. Show with Bob and David
- Band of Brothers
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
- Party Down
- I'm Alan Partridge
- Fargo
- Orange Is the New Black
- The Bob Newhart Show
- The Kids in the Hall
- The Crown
- The Carol Burnett Show
- The Wonder Years
- The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson
- The Muppet Show
- The Rockford Files
- NewsRadio
- Squid Game
- Rick and Morty
- The Odd Couple
- The Good Fight
- Oz
- What We Do in the Shadows