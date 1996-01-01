View More

Οι 100 καλύτερες σειρές όλων των εποχών σύμφωνα με το θρυλικό περιοδικό Rolling Stone

Βάλτε τις άμεσα στη watchlist σας!

Ναταλία Πετρίτη
Ναταλία Πετρίτη
Σειρές   Rolling Stone  

Τη λίστα του με τις 100 καλύτερες σειρές όλων των εποχών ανανέωσε πρόσφατα το θρυλικό περιοδικό Rolling Stone, με την τελευταία του σχετική καταγραφή να έχει πραγματοποιηθεί το 2016. Για ακόμη μια φορά, η σειρά Sopranos του δικτύου HBO κατέκτησε την κορυφή, χωρίς αυτό να σημαίνει ότι δεν σημειώθηκαν ανατροπές και διαφοροποιήσεις σε σχέση με την προηγούμενη λίστα, βάζοντας homework στους απανταχού λάτρεις των τηλεοπτικών σειρών που ανανεώνουν τη watchlist τους.

Fleabag και Atlanta βρέθηκαν ψηλά στη λίστα του περιοδικού, την οποία επιμελήθηκαν οι συντάκτες του σε συνεργασία με ηθοποιούς, σκηνοθέτες και άλλους επαγγελματίες του χώρου, ενώ παλαιότερα τηλεοπτικά classics όπως το Twilight Zone, Twin Peaks και Fawlty Towers καταγράφηκαν για ακόμη μια φορά ως αγαπημένα του κοινού.

Δείτε την πλήρη λίστα του Rolling Stone και σημειώστε όσες σειρές από αυτές θα δείτε τον φετινό χειμώνα σε μαραθώνιους με την παρέα σας:

  1. The Sopranos
  2. The Simpsons
  3. Breaking Bad
  4. The Wire
  5. Fleabag
  6. Seinfeld
  7. Mad Men
  8. Cheers
  9. Atlanta
  10. The Mary Tyler Moore Show
  11. Succession
  12. The Twilight Zone
  13. Veep
  14. The Americans
  15. The Larry Sanders Show
  16. Twin Peaks
  17. The Leftovers
  18. Saturday Night Live
  19. I May Destroy You
  20. 30 Rock
  21. All in the Family
  22. Star Trek
  23. Watchmen
  24. Freaks and Geeks
  25. M*A*S*H
  26. Sesame Street
  27. Deadwood
  28. Friday Night Lights
  29. Roots
  30. Parks and Recreation
  31. Game of Thrones
  32. Better Call Saul
  33. Monty Python's Flying Circus
  34. The Office (U.S.)
  35. Lost
  36. I Love Lucy
  37. Arrested Development
  38. Hill Street Blues
  39. Curb Your Enthusiasm
  40. The Good Place
  41. BoJack Horseman
  42. Battlestar Galactica
  43. Insecure
  44. Late Night With David Letterman
  45. Columbo
  46. The West Wing
  47. My So-Called Life
  48. The Shield
  49. Friends
  50. Jeopardy!
  51. The X-Files
  52. Barry
  53. The Office (U.K.)
  54. ER
  55. Halt and Catch Fire
  56. Community
  57. Russian Doll
  58. Six Feet Under
  59. Key & Peele
  60. Taxi
  61. The Underground Railroad
  62. The Dick Van Dyke Show
  63. South Park
  64. The Golden Girls
  65. Girls
  66. The Daily Show With Jon Stewart
  67. NYPD Blue
  68. Fawlty Towers
  69. Chappelle's Show
  70. SCTV
  71. Better Things
  72. Good Times
  73. Buffy the Vampire Slayer
  74. The Honeymooners
  75. Frasier
  76. Justified
  77. The Jeffersons
  78. Sex and the City
  79. Mr. Show with Bob and David
  80. Band of Brothers
  81. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
  82. Party Down
  83. I'm Alan Partridge
  84. Fargo
  85. Orange Is the New Black
  86. The Bob Newhart Show
  87. The Kids in the Hall
  88. The Crown
  89. The Carol Burnett Show
  90. The Wonder Years
  91. The Tonight Show With Johnny Carson
  92. The Muppet Show
  93. The Rockford Files
  94. NewsRadio
  95. Squid Game
  96. Rick and Morty
  97. The Odd Couple
  98. The Good Fight
  99. Oz
  100. What We Do in the Shadows


ΔΕΙΤΕ ΑΚΟΜΑ


Top