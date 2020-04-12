Karen O στην καραντίνα; Από εμάς είναι «ναι». (BINTEO)

Δείτε την frontwoman των Yeah Yeah Yeahs να τραγουδάει από το σπίτι της το "Our Time" και πρώτο κομμάτι που έγραψε για την μπάντα της.

Η Karen O, που βρίσκεται κι αυτή εδώ και έναν μήνα σε καραντίνα, όπως μας ενημερώνει, ανέβασε στον λογαριασμό της στο Instagram ένα βίντεο στο οποίο τραγουδάει το "Our Time".

Όπως εξηγεί η frontwoman των Yeah Yeah Yeahs, αυτό είναι το πρώτο κομμάτι που έγραψε για την μπάντα της.

Απολαμβάνετε την Karen O -και βλέπετε κι ένα cameo του γιου της- στην καραντίνα, παρακάτω:

