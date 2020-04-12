Η Karen O, που βρίσκεται κι αυτή εδώ και έναν μήνα σε καραντίνα, όπως μας ενημερώνει, ανέβασε στον λογαριασμό της στο Instagram ένα βίντεο στο οποίο τραγουδάει το "Our Time".
Όπως εξηγεί η frontwoman των Yeah Yeah Yeahs, αυτό είναι το πρώτο κομμάτι που έγραψε για την μπάντα της.
Απολαμβάνετε την Karen O -και βλέπετε κι ένα cameo του γιου της- στην καραντίνα, παρακάτω:
So maybe you hate the year so far- don’t blame you if you do- it’s the year to be hated. Here’s a YYY deep cut from my heart to yours, 🙏 and fuck yeah for every day you make it through knowing somehow it’s gonna be alright...❤️ but couldn’t do it without the essential workers 🙌 thank you we love ya! #django #barneyclay #familyaffair @yeahyeahyeahs #ourtime #quarantine2020