φωτογραφία: Ryan Russell

Λάβαμε και αναδημοσιεύουμε την εξής ανακοίνωση από τη Smoke The Fuzz Gigs, για τη συναυλία των Russian Circles στην Αθήνα (21.4, Piraeus Academy):

Σας ενημερώνουμε ότι η συναυλία των Russian Circles στην Αθήνα και το Piraeus 117 Academy στις 21/4 (όπως και οι υπόλοιπες επικείμενες ημερομηνίες της ευρωπαϊκής περιοδείας Μαρτίου-Απριλίου '20 του συγκροτήματος) αναβάλλεται, λόγω της τρέχουσας κατάστασης των κρουσμάτων Κορωνοϊού, τόσο στη χώρα μας, όσο και στην υπόλοιπη Ευρώπη και τον κόσμο.

Οι πολυάριθμοι περιορισμοί των δημοσίων εκδηλώσεων στην Ευρώπη και οι διάφορες υποχρεωτικές ακυρώσεις από τις κυβερνήσεις μέχρι σήμερα (και πιθανότατα οι ακόμα περισσότερες που θα ακολουθήσουν τις επόμενες ημέρες / εβδομάδες), καθιστούν πολύ δύσκολο για το συγκρότημα να συνεχίσει αυτή την περιοδεία.

Εργαζόμαστε ήδη για τον αναπρογραμματισμό της ημερομηνίας της Αθήνας (στο πλαίσιο του αναπρογραμματισμού ολόκληρης της υπόλοιπης ευρωπαϊκής περιοδείας του συγκροτήματος) το συντομότερο δυνατόν, εξετάζοντας επί του παρόντος το φθινόπωρο / το τέλος του 2020.

Βάσει των Όρων που αναγράφονται σε όλα μας τα εισιτήρια (τόσο στα εκδοθέντα μέσω viva.gr - Όρους τους οποίους, προς διευκόλυνσή σας, παραθέτουμε ξανά και εδώ: http://bit.ly/2MYbthp - όσο και στα τρίπτυχα hard-copies - στην πίσω πλευρά), τα ήδη αγορασθέντα εισιτήρια δεν επιστρέφονται, αλλά ισχύουν ως έχουν για τη νέα ημερομηνία, η οποία θα ανακοινωθεί το συντομότερο δυνατόν.

Σας ευχαριστούμε για την κατανόησή σας και παραθέτουμε παρακάτω τη σχετική δήλωση του συγκροτήματος:

"It’s with heavy hearts that we’re announcing the postponement of our European tour with Torche due to the increasing government pressure to limit public events in the wake of the coronavirus. We’ve been watching the day-by-day developments closely and all the patterns seem to indicate that the measures imposed by countries like Italy will likely be the model for most of Western Europe in the next few weeks, effectively cancelling the majority of our shows. We have already had several concerts cancelled on us and we’ve been asked to postpone our performances by several additional promoters. Ultimately, we anticipate that the situation will get worse before it gets any better. Beyond government restrictions, we also have to consider the health of our audiences and the people working our shows. We’ve played shows with broken fingers. We’ve played shows with vomit buckets hidden behind our amps because members of the band we’re dealing with stomach flus. We’ve played shows days after members have come out of surgery. We’ve played through any number of physical, emotional, or financial hardships, but unfortunately we have to make an exception this time around. It pains us to postpone the tour, but for the sake of our audience, our colleagues in the clubs, and ourselves, we feel it’s best to reschedule the tour for later in 2020. That said, we are keeping our fingers crossed that the situation improves in time for Roadburn Festival in mid-April as we are still planning on performing as scheduled. We apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused anyone but we will be back soon. Stay safe and take care of each other."

