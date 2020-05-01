Τα labels που αξίζει να τσεκάρετε σήμερα στο bandcamp

Το είχε κάνει με απίστευτα αποτελέσματα, κέρδη άνω των 4 εκατομμυρίων δολαρίων για τα indie labels και στις 20 του Μάρτη. Το επαναλαμβάνει σήμερα και το ίδιο θα συμβεί στη 5η Ιουνίου και 3η Ιουλίου.
Σε δικούς μας όρους και χρόνους συμβαίνει το εξής.
Από τις 10πμ σήμερα και για 24 ώρες το Bandcamp μηδενίζει την προμήθειά του. Αυτό σημαίνει ότι όποια κυκλοφορία αποφασίσετε να υποστηρίξετε (και η Ευδοκία Πρέκα λιστάρει μερικές εξαιρετικές ετικέτες παρακάτω), τα έσοδα πηγαίνουν κατευθείαν στους καλλιτέχνες και τις ανεξάρτητες δισκογραφικές που τους εκπροσωπούν.
Τόσο απλό, όμως τόσο σημαντικό για τους αγαπημένους μας δημιουργούς και τα labels τους στην εποχή που η μουσική και οι τέχνες αποτελούν τον τελευταίο τροχό της αμάξης (σίγουρα γι' αυτή την κυβέρνηση).
Enjoy the ride!
Ελληνικά Labels
1. Teranga Beat https://terangabeat.bandcamp.com
2. Underflow Record Store & Art Gallery https://underflowrecords.bandcamp.com
3. Melting Records https://melting-records.bandcamp.com
4. Kraak Records https://kraakrecords.bandcamp.com
5. Into The Light Records https://into-the-light.bandcamp.com
6. Shango Records https://shangorecords.bandcamp.com
7. A Man out of A Man https://manofman.bandcamp.com
8. Timewarp Music https://timewarpmusic.bandcamp.com
9. Inner Ear Records https://innerear.bandcamp.com
10. Just Gazing Records https://justgazing.bandcamp.com
11. Ikaros Records https://ikarosrecords.bandcamp.com
12. Ntrop recordings ( Official ) https://ntrop.bandcamp.com
13. Space Between Us Recordings https://spacebetweenusrecordings.bandcamp.com/alb…/kadinelia
14. Same Difference Music https://samedifferencerecords.bandcamp.com
15. spang recordings https://spangrecordings.bandcamp.com
16. GOD Records Garden Of Dreams https://godrecordsgardenofdreams.bandcamp.com
17. Granny Records https://grannyrecords.bandcamp.com
18. Symmetric Records https://symmetricrecords.bandcamp.com
19. Old Bad Habits Label https://oldbadhabitslabel.bandcamp.com/music
20. Veego Records https://veegorecords.bandcamp.com
➡️ Ξένα Labels
1. BBE Music https://bbemusic.bandcamp.com
2. Mr Bongo https://mrbongo.bandcamp.com
3. WEWANTSOUNDS https://wewantsounds.bandcamp.com
4. Finders Keepers Records https://finderskeepersrecords.bandcamp.com
5. ANALOG AFRICA https://analogafrica.bandcamp.com
6. Les Disques Bongo Joe https://lesdisquesbongojoe.bandcamp.com
7. Strut Records https://strut.bandcamp.com
8. Ubiquity Records https://ubiquityrecords.bandcamp.com/music
9. Light In The Attic Records https://lightintheattic.bandcamp.com/music
10. Numero Group https://numerogroup.bandcamp.com
11. Glitterbeat Records https://glitterbeat.bandcamp.com
12. Agogo Records https://hiddenjazzquartett.bandcamp.com
13. Delights https://delights.bandcamp.com
14. HOT CASA Records https://hotcasarecords.bandcamp.com
15. Radio Martiko https://radiomartiko.bandcamp.com
16. Habibi Funk https://habibifunkrecords.bandcamp.com
17. Heavenly Sweetness https://heavenlysweetness.bandcamp.com
18. BORN BAD RECORDS https://shop.bornbadrecords.net
19. Soundway Records https://soundwayrecords.bandcamp.com
20. Philophon https://philophon.bandcamp.com
21. Fortuna Records https://fortuna-records.bandcamp.com
22. Favorite Recordings https://favoriterecordings.bandcamp.com
23. Far Out Recordings https://faroutrecordings.bandcamp.com
24. Jazzman Records https://jazzmanrecords.bandcamp.com
25. Mad About Records https://madaboutrecordslabel.bandcamp.com
Πηγή: Avopolis Radio
24 ώρες την ημέρα, η καλύτερη μουσική από το ραδιόφωνο του Avopolis. Plus: podcasts, αποκλειστικά mixtapes από κορυφαίους djs και ανθρώπους της μουσικής, νέα και reviews.