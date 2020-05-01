Τα labels που αξίζει να τσεκάρετε σήμερα στο bandcamp

H δημοφιλής στους indie κύκλους πλατφόρμα μηδενίζει για 24 ώρες την προμήθειά της

Δημήτρης Λιλής
Δημήτρης Λιλής

Το είχε κάνει με απίστευτα αποτελέσματα, κέρδη άνω των 4 εκατομμυρίων δολαρίων για τα indie labels και στις 20 του Μάρτη. Το επαναλαμβάνει σήμερα και το ίδιο θα συμβεί στη 5η Ιουνίου και 3η Ιουλίου. 

Σε δικούς μας όρους και χρόνους συμβαίνει το εξής. 

Από τις 10πμ σήμερα και για 24 ώρες το Bandcamp μηδενίζει την προμήθειά του. Αυτό σημαίνει ότι όποια κυκλοφορία αποφασίσετε να υποστηρίξετε (και η Ευδοκία Πρέκα λιστάρει μερικές εξαιρετικές ετικέτες παρακάτω), τα έσοδα πηγαίνουν κατευθείαν στους καλλιτέχνες και τις ανεξάρτητες δισκογραφικές που τους εκπροσωπούν.

Τόσο απλό, όμως τόσο σημαντικό για τους αγαπημένους μας δημιουργούς και τα labels τους στην εποχή που η μουσική και οι τέχνες αποτελούν τον τελευταίο τροχό της αμάξης (σίγουρα γι' αυτή την κυβέρνηση).

Enjoy the ride!

Ελληνικά Labels

1. Teranga Beat https://terangabeat.bandcamp.com

2. Underflow Record Store & Art Gallery https://underflowrecords.bandcamp.com

3. Melting Records https://melting-records.bandcamp.com

4. Kraak Records https://kraakrecords.bandcamp.com

5. Into The Light Records https://into-the-light.bandcamp.com

6. Shango Records https://shangorecords.bandcamp.com

7. A Man out of A Man https://manofman.bandcamp.com

8. Timewarp Music https://timewarpmusic.bandcamp.com

9. Inner Ear Records https://innerear.bandcamp.com

10. Just Gazing Records https://justgazing.bandcamp.com

11. Ikaros Records https://ikarosrecords.bandcamp.com

12. Ntrop recordings ( Official ) https://ntrop.bandcamp.com

13. Space Between Us Recordings https://spacebetweenusrecordings.bandcamp.com/alb…/kadinelia

14. Same Difference Music https://samedifferencerecords.bandcamp.com

15. spang recordings https://spangrecordings.bandcamp.com

16. GOD Records Garden Of Dreams https://godrecordsgardenofdreams.bandcamp.com

17. Granny Records https://grannyrecords.bandcamp.com

18. Symmetric Records https://symmetricrecords.bandcamp.com

19. Old Bad Habits Label https://oldbadhabitslabel.bandcamp.com/music

20. Veego Records https://veegorecords.bandcamp.com

➡️ Ξένα Labels

1. BBE Music https://bbemusic.bandcamp.com

2. Mr Bongo https://mrbongo.bandcamp.com

3. WEWANTSOUNDS https://wewantsounds.bandcamp.com

4. Finders Keepers Records https://finderskeepersrecords.bandcamp.com

5. ANALOG AFRICA https://analogafrica.bandcamp.com

6. Les Disques Bongo Joe https://lesdisquesbongojoe.bandcamp.com

7. Strut Records https://strut.bandcamp.com

8. Ubiquity Records https://ubiquityrecords.bandcamp.com/music

9. Light In The Attic Records https://lightintheattic.bandcamp.com/music

10. Numero Group https://numerogroup.bandcamp.com

11. Glitterbeat Records https://glitterbeat.bandcamp.com

12. Agogo Records https://hiddenjazzquartett.bandcamp.com

13. Delights https://delights.bandcamp.com

14. HOT CASA Records https://hotcasarecords.bandcamp.com

15. Radio Martiko https://radiomartiko.bandcamp.com

16. Habibi Funk https://habibifunkrecords.bandcamp.com

17. Heavenly Sweetness https://heavenlysweetness.bandcamp.com

18. BORN BAD RECORDS https://shop.bornbadrecords.net

19. Soundway Records https://soundwayrecords.bandcamp.com

20. Philophon https://philophon.bandcamp.com

21. Fortuna Records https://fortuna-records.bandcamp.com

22. Favorite Recordings https://favoriterecordings.bandcamp.com

23. Far Out Recordings https://faroutrecordings.bandcamp.com

24. Jazzman Records https://jazzmanrecords.bandcamp.com

25. Mad About Records https://madaboutrecordslabel.bandcamp.com

Πηγή: Avopolis Radio

24 ώρες την ημέρα, η καλύτερη μουσική από το ραδιόφωνο του Avopolis. Plus: podcasts, αποκλειστικά mixtapes από κορυφαίους djs και ανθρώπους της μουσικής, νέα και reviews.

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

Τα labels που αξίζει να τσεκάρετε σήμερα στο bandcamp
AVOPOLIS RADIO

Τα labels που αξίζει να τσεκάρετε σήμερα στο bandcamp

H δημοφιλής στους indie κύκλους πλατφόρμα μηδενίζει για 24 ώρες την προμήθειά της

Το πρώτο mixtape του Mac Miller επιτέλους κυκλοφορεί επίσημα
AVOPOLIS RADIO

Το πρώτο mixtape του Mac Miller επιτέλους κυκλοφορεί επίσημα

Μαζί και σπάνιο φωτογραφικό υλικό. 

Νέο live video από τους Whereswilder
AVOPOLIS RADIO

Νέο live video από τους Whereswilder

Δείτε την ζωντανή εκτέλεση του νέου single "Helping Hand" στην Αγγλικανίκη εκκλησία

FEATURED TODAY

Afrobeat: Μusic Is The Weapon
ΑΡΘΡΑ - ΔΙΕΘΝΗ

Afrobeat: Μusic Is The Weapon

Αν και ο όρος «αφρικανική μουσική» είναι αρκετά ατυχής και γενικευμένος, το μουσικό είδος “afrobeat” συνδέεται άρρηκτα με αυτόν.

Συναυλίες και φεστιβάλ: ναι, υπάρχουν λύσεις. Θα τις εξετάσουμε;
ΑΡΘΡΑ - ΔΙΕΘΝΗ

Συναυλίες και φεστιβάλ: ναι, υπάρχουν λύσεις. Θα τις εξετάσουμε;

Η συζήτηση έχει ανοίξει, προτάσεις υπάρχουν και πρέπει να μελετηθούν. Αρκεί να κοιτάζουμε προς παραγωγικές λύσεις...

Τι ακούσαμε τον Απρίλιο;
ΑΡΘΡΑ - ΔΙΕΘΝΗ

Τι ακούσαμε τον Απρίλιο;

Κάθε μήνα το Avopolis θα συγκεντρώνει τους δίσκους που έμειναν λίγο παραπάνω στα ακουστικά του. Τον Απρίλη, μεταξύ άλλων, βρήκαμε και τον δίσκο που θα ακούμε

HOT STORIES

40 χρόνια κλείνουμε σήμερα από την τελευταία εμφάνιση των Joy Division με τον Ian Curtis (audio)
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΝΕΑ

40 χρόνια κλείνουμε σήμερα από την τελευταία εμφάνιση των Joy Division με τον Ian Curtis (audio)

Δείτε σπάνιες φωτογραφίες, το set list και ακούστε ολόκληρη τη συναυλία

Δεκάδες μουσικοί συνεργάστηκαν στην καραντίνα για ένα άλμπουμ (βίντεο)
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΝΕΑ

Δεκάδες μουσικοί συνεργάστηκαν στην καραντίνα για ένα άλμπουμ (βίντεο)

Ακούστε τη διασκευή τους στο "Come Together" των Beatles

Οι Mogwai κυκλοφόρησαν τη μουσική τους για το ZeroZeroZero
ΔΙΕΘΝΗ ΝΕΑ

Οι Mogwai κυκλοφόρησαν τη μουσική τους για το ZeroZeroZero

Πληρώνετε αυτά που μπορείτε και το 50% θα ενισχύσει μουσικούς και ανθρώπους που εργάζονται στην υγεία.

Top
0
Shares