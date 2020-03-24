Τα 20 καλύτερα κομμάτια της Lana Del Rey

Κόντρα στις προβλέψεις πολλών, αποδείχθηκε μία από τις πιο «ανθεκτικές» νέες παρουσίες στη δισκογραφία των 2010s, κυκλοφορώντας δύο από τους καλύτερους δίσκους αυτών των 10 χρόνων, σύμφωνα με την παγκόσμια κοινότητα των μουσικοκριτικών –ο λόγος για τα Born To Die (2012) και Norman Fucking Rockwell! (2019). Η στήλη επιλέγει σήμερα τα 20 καλύτερα τραγούδια, από ολόκληρη τη δισκογραφία της...

Άρης Καζακόπουλος
Άρης Καζακόπουλος
20. Ride
(Born To Die - The Paradise Edition, 2012)



19. Brooklyn Baby
(Ultraviolence, 2014)



18. Norman Fucking Rockwell
(Norman Fucking Rockwell!, 2019)



17. Fuck It I Love You
(Norman Fucking Rockwell!, 2019)



16. Off To The Races
(Born To Die, 2012)



15. Ultraviolence
(Ultraviolence, 2014)



14. Beautiful People Beautiful Problems
(Lust For Life, 2017)



13. Venice Bitch
(Norman Fucking Rockwell!, 2019)



12. The Next Best American Record
(Norman Fucking Rockwell!, 2019)



11. God Bless America – And All The Beautiful Women In It
(Lust For Life, 2017)



10. National Anthem
(Born To Die, 2012)



9. Lust For Life
(Lust For Life, 2017)



8. Mariners Apartment Complex
(Norman Fucking Rockwell!, 2019)



7. Blue Jeans
(Born To Die, 2012)



6. The Greatest
(Norman Fucking Rockwell!, 2019)



5. Summertime Sadness
(Born To Die, 2012)



4. Love
(Lust For Life, 2017)



3. California
(Norman Fucking Rockwell!, 2019)



2. Born To Die
(Born To Die, 2012)



1. Video Games
(Born To Die, 2012)

